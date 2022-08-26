ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
miamisprings.com

MSSH Beats Miami Beach in Tight Battle

The Hawks won in a nail biter on Friday. After being down 0-6 to Miami Beach, Miami Springs Quarterback, Ayden Andersen, took a Quarterback Sweep into the end zone to tie the game 6-6. Unfortunately, the PAT was no good so the game remained a tie at 6-6. Ayden Anderson’s...
MIAMI SPRINGS, FL
FanSided

Miami football commit Francis Mauigoa performance vs. Rueben Bain

The marquee matchup in the Miami Central at IMG Academy game this weekend was between five-star offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa and four-star defensive lineman Rueben Bain. Mauigoa is the top 2023 Miami football commit and Bain is currently trending to the Hurricanes’ recruiting class. Rivals.Com national recruiting analyst Ryan...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Miami, FL
Miami-dade County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Miami-dade County, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Miami, FL
Crime & Safety
Narcity USA

6 Things Locals Get Annoyed About When Northerners Visit Florida In Winter, As Told By One

This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. Florida winters are what locals live for. The baking hot temperatures decrease, the humidity lowers and we can finally get perfect hair days on the usually sweaty beaches for our "we live where you vacation" Instagram posts.
FLORIDA STATE
Miami New Times

Eyes on Miami: Teyana Taylor, Marshmello, Nico Norena, and Others

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
MIAMI, FL
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Florida

If you live in Florida or you like to travel to Florida often whether for work or simply pleasure, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouse in Florida that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high quality ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taurean Prince
NBC Miami

6 to Know: Trio Caught on Camera Stealing From Miami Jewelry Store

No. 1 - Police are searching for a 6-year-old boy with autism who was last seen Saturday in Miami-Dade. Jorge "Jo Jo" Morales was picked up at 9:15 a.m. from his mother's residence in the 23700 block of SW 184th Avenue by his father and his paternal grandmother, Miami-Dade Police said Monday. The child never returned home, violating court orders, police said. Yanet Concepcion is wishing police can do more to help find her son. "Please put an Amber Alert," she said. "I know they’re working hard and doing what they can, and I know they have to follow protocols and procedures ... but please, please put an Amber Alert." Anyone with information is asked to call Miami Police at 305-715-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

New shark study finds sharks do not seek humans as prey

MIAMI (WSVN) - A new study found there is no immediate cause for panic when a shark is spotted at the beach. Experts at the University of Miami who have been tracking shark movements said sharks may be swimming near beachgoers without even noticing and that the sharks are not looking to you for food.
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minnesota Timberwolves#Cleveland Cavaliers#Espn#The Atlanta Hawks
Click10.com

Bold jewelry theft in downtown Miami caught on surveillance video

MIAMI – A trio of brazen thieves were caught on camera as they pulled off a big jewelry heist in Miami-Dade County. The crime happened on Monday, Aug. 22 in the overnight hours at a small factory that refines and repairs gold items on Northeast First Street in downtown Miami.
MIAMI, FL
worldredeye.com

Growing and Going: Brickell’s Boom

Miami, FL – August 30, 2022 – As transplants flock South and companies set their sights on the Magic City, new development has been sprouting left and right in various pockets of our city – and Downtown Miami’s cozy neighbor Brickell is no different. Twenty years ago, Brickell was a high-rise employment center where most sidewalks and streets were empty at sundown. Today, Brickell ranks 28th amongst the 49 “coolest neighborhoods” in the world, attracting real estate moguls, developers and companies from all over the world.
MIAMI, FL
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Hit-And-Run Driver Causes Fiery Crash In Miami

– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Visit us on the web and follow us on social media and stay informed: Official Site: https://ift.tt/xNiLezD YouTube: …. via...
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
BOCANEWSNOW

FOUR TROPICAL WAVES NOW WATCHED BY HURRICANE CENTER IN MIAMI

Two Remain On The Map, Two Unlikely To Develop… “Above Normal” Hurricane Season Remains Unsettlingly Quiet… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED 2PM, FRIDAY, AUGUST 26, 2022. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The “above normal” hurricane season remains relatively quiet, raising concern over what storms may form in September. […] [BocaNewsNow.com]

Comments / 0

Community Policy