Fayetteville, AR

bestofarkansassports.com

Ranking the UA Cornerbacks: Dwight McGlothern Makes His Move

FAYETTEVILLE — With the 2022 season opener just days away, most of the Arkansas football depth chart is set. A few backup jobs are still up for grabs, but very few questions remain about the starters. The notable exception to that is at cornerback, as the Razorbacks are still...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
fox16.com

WATCH: KJ Jefferson and Jalen Catalon preview Cincinnati game

FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA) – The Cincinnati Bearcats are coming to Fayetteville on Saturday and the Arkansas Razorbacks are completely focused on that challenge. Quarterback KJ Jefferson and safety Jalen Catalon spoke to the media on Tuesday and gave their thoughts on the big matchup and more. See their full...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
bestofarkansassports.com

Where Sam Pittman and Bret Bielema Find Themselves Together Once Again

It’s prime Kool-Aid season and, after two seasons that both went better than expected, Sam Pittman has given Arkansas football fans reason to drink from the hose on full blast. There is more preseason excitement for the 2022 Arkansas football season than any season in many years. The Razorbacks...
nwahomepage.com

2023 Arkansas commit Layden Blocker achieves 5-star status, becomes Hoop Hogs’ fourth 5-star pledge in a year

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Talented 2023 Arkansas commit Layden Blocker has achieved 5-star prospect status, according to the composite national recruiting rankings published by 247Sports.com. The composite rankings are effectively an aggregate of the three main national recruiting services’ prospect rankings — ESPN, Rivals, and 247Sports. Blocker...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
swark.today

David Johnson reports on the Razorbacks’ 2022 Hope watermelon feast

When Hogs legend and Hope native David Johnson brought cold watermelons to Fayetteville to serve the Razorback Football team and staff in the south end of Reynolds’ Stadium nine days ago, he didn’t bargain for what Coach Sam Pittman would give him for the effort, a shiny autographed helmet with the declaration “Best Watermelon in the World!”
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
beckersspine.com

Dr. C. Kris Hanby debuts smart knee implant in Arkansas

C. Kris Hanby, MD, performed the first smart knee replacement in Arkansas at Fayetteville-based Washington Regional Medical Center. Dr. Hanby, medical director of the Washington Regional Total Joint Center, used Zimmer Biomet's Persona IQ knee implant along with the devicemaker's Rosa knee robot, according to an Aug. 29 news release from the hospital. The implant monitors patient movement and recovery after surgery.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
AdWeek

Laura Simon Leaving Fort Smith Station for St. Louis

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. KFSM morning anchor Laura Simon is leaving the Fort Smith, Ark. CBS affiliate. Simon told viewers she’s leaving the station to work...
FORT SMITH, AR
earnthenecklace.com

Laura Simon Leaving 5NEWS: Where Is the Fort Smith Anchor Going?

Fort Smith residents have always loved the banter between Laura Simon and Ruben Diaz. They look forward to their mornings with 5NEWS before heading to work. However, the news of anchor/reporter Laura Simon leaving 5NEWS has been met with widespread disappointment. Over the course of eight years, viewers have witnessed her evolve into a skilled newscaster. So naturally, they are curious to know why she is leaving and where she is going next. The good news is that the anchor covered most of the topics her audience wanted to know. Here’s what the anchor said about her departure from KFSM-TV’s 5NEWS.
FORT SMITH, AR
Arizona Cardinals
fox16.com

Homicide at Springdale club under investigation

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Springdale police responded to a call of several gunshots and found the body of a 19-year-old at 2:20 a.m. on August 28 at Zabana’s Nightclub parking lot. Officers performed CPR until paramedics arrived. The victim, Luis Lemus was transported to a hospital where he...
SPRINGDALE, AR
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Tractor trailer fire closes I-49 Bella Vista Bypass

McDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — Shortly after 1 p.m. Monday reports of tractor trailer fire on I-49 near 3 mile marker, the Bella Vista Bypass, alerted McDonald County E911. McDonald County Deputies, Pineville Fire and White Rock Fire responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. Screenshot of traffic during event. Google Maps. We learn on scene as the trailer became fully...
MCDONALD COUNTY, MO
talkbusiness.net

Urban League CEO: Police brutality is ‘a human issue’

Scott Hamilton has seen his organization, the Urban League of the State of Arkansas, tackle a variety of societal issues during his two-and-a-half years at the helm. Working on everything from hunger relief during the pandemic to gathering school supplies for underserved kids to reaction to police force in the wake of the George Floyd protests, Hamilton is disturbed by the recent viral video of three law enforcement officers in Crawford County violently subduing a suspect at a convenience store.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, AR
kuaf.com

Cannabis Consumers, Industry Leaders Pack Northwest Arkansas Medical Marijuana Expo

Vendors from Arkansas-based medical marijuana industries met in Springdale over the weekend to discuss compliance, market changes and implications of a potential recreational marijuana bill. The third annual Arkansas Medical Marijuana and CBD Wellness Expo was staged over the weekend at the Northwest Arkansas Convention Center in Springdale. Friday was...
SPRINGDALE, AR

