bestofarkansassports.com
Hogs’ Historic 2023 Baseball Class Set to Break 2 Arkansas Recruiting Records
FAYETTEVILLE — For all the attention Sam Pittman and Eric Musselman get for their efforts on the recruiting trail, Dave Van Horn has quietly done something for Arkansas baseball that neither of them have yet to accomplish in their sport. In the latest update to Perfect Game’s rankings for...
bestofarkansassports.com
Ranking the UA Cornerbacks: Dwight McGlothern Makes His Move
FAYETTEVILLE — With the 2022 season opener just days away, most of the Arkansas football depth chart is set. A few backup jobs are still up for grabs, but very few questions remain about the starters. The notable exception to that is at cornerback, as the Razorbacks are still...
fox16.com
WATCH: KJ Jefferson and Jalen Catalon preview Cincinnati game
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA) – The Cincinnati Bearcats are coming to Fayetteville on Saturday and the Arkansas Razorbacks are completely focused on that challenge. Quarterback KJ Jefferson and safety Jalen Catalon spoke to the media on Tuesday and gave their thoughts on the big matchup and more. See their full...
bestofarkansassports.com
Where Sam Pittman and Bret Bielema Find Themselves Together Once Again
It’s prime Kool-Aid season and, after two seasons that both went better than expected, Sam Pittman has given Arkansas football fans reason to drink from the hose on full blast. There is more preseason excitement for the 2022 Arkansas football season than any season in many years. The Razorbacks...
nwahomepage.com
2023 Arkansas commit Layden Blocker achieves 5-star status, becomes Hoop Hogs’ fourth 5-star pledge in a year
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Talented 2023 Arkansas commit Layden Blocker has achieved 5-star prospect status, according to the composite national recruiting rankings published by 247Sports.com. The composite rankings are effectively an aggregate of the three main national recruiting services’ prospect rankings — ESPN, Rivals, and 247Sports. Blocker...
swark.today
David Johnson reports on the Razorbacks’ 2022 Hope watermelon feast
When Hogs legend and Hope native David Johnson brought cold watermelons to Fayetteville to serve the Razorback Football team and staff in the south end of Reynolds’ Stadium nine days ago, he didn’t bargain for what Coach Sam Pittman would give him for the effort, a shiny autographed helmet with the declaration “Best Watermelon in the World!”
beckersspine.com
Dr. C. Kris Hanby debuts smart knee implant in Arkansas
C. Kris Hanby, MD, performed the first smart knee replacement in Arkansas at Fayetteville-based Washington Regional Medical Center. Dr. Hanby, medical director of the Washington Regional Total Joint Center, used Zimmer Biomet's Persona IQ knee implant along with the devicemaker's Rosa knee robot, according to an Aug. 29 news release from the hospital. The implant monitors patient movement and recovery after surgery.
talkbusiness.net
Little Rock hospitality company continues NWA investment with Fayetteville restaurant
Little Rock company Yellow Rocket Concepts announced details Tuesday (Aug. 30) for a new restaurant in south Fayetteville. Fayetteville Taco & Tamale Co. will open in spring 2023 inside the $63 million South Yard Lofts development. South Yard Lofts is a 9.1-acre development at the southwest corner of Martin Luther...
Records show Crawford Co. sheriff’s deputy in viral video had not undergone “Duty to Intervene” training
In April of 2021, lawmakers passed the “Duty to Intervene’ law in Arkansas.
AdWeek
Laura Simon Leaving Fort Smith Station for St. Louis
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. KFSM morning anchor Laura Simon is leaving the Fort Smith, Ark. CBS affiliate. Simon told viewers she’s leaving the station to work...
earnthenecklace.com
Laura Simon Leaving 5NEWS: Where Is the Fort Smith Anchor Going?
Fort Smith residents have always loved the banter between Laura Simon and Ruben Diaz. They look forward to their mornings with 5NEWS before heading to work. However, the news of anchor/reporter Laura Simon leaving 5NEWS has been met with widespread disappointment. Over the course of eight years, viewers have witnessed her evolve into a skilled newscaster. So naturally, they are curious to know why she is leaving and where she is going next. The good news is that the anchor covered most of the topics her audience wanted to know. Here’s what the anchor said about her departure from KFSM-TV’s 5NEWS.
Suspected shooter in Arkansas fair shooting arrested, police say
Fayetteville Police have arrested the suspected shooter of the Washington County Fair that left one boy injured.
Motorcycle accident blocks traffic on I-49
Traffic is piling up southbound on Interstate 49 as emergency crews are clearing an accident reported at mile marker 81 in Rogers.
Man seen being beaten by Arkansas officers in video files federal lawsuit
CRAWFORD COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Attorneys for Randal Worcester have filed a federal lawsuit after a now-viral video from Aug. 21 shows two Crawford County deputies and a Mulberry police officer on top of him, in some instances kneeing and slamming his head on the ground, during his arrest.
fox16.com
Homicide at Springdale club under investigation
SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Springdale police responded to a call of several gunshots and found the body of a 19-year-old at 2:20 a.m. on August 28 at Zabana’s Nightclub parking lot. Officers performed CPR until paramedics arrived. The victim, Luis Lemus was transported to a hospital where he...
KTLO
Man who lived in Marion Co. cave with female teen makes court appearance
A 40 year-old man found living in a cave with a 14-year-old girl listed as a runaway appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Isaac James Melder has listed addresses in Farmington and Yellville on documents in his case file. Because part of the incident involving Medler and the girl...
Tractor trailer fire closes I-49 Bella Vista Bypass
McDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — Shortly after 1 p.m. Monday reports of tractor trailer fire on I-49 near 3 mile marker, the Bella Vista Bypass, alerted McDonald County E911. McDonald County Deputies, Pineville Fire and White Rock Fire responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. Screenshot of traffic during event. Google Maps. We learn on scene as the trailer became fully...
talkbusiness.net
Urban League CEO: Police brutality is ‘a human issue’
Scott Hamilton has seen his organization, the Urban League of the State of Arkansas, tackle a variety of societal issues during his two-and-a-half years at the helm. Working on everything from hunger relief during the pandemic to gathering school supplies for underserved kids to reaction to police force in the wake of the George Floyd protests, Hamilton is disturbed by the recent viral video of three law enforcement officers in Crawford County violently subduing a suspect at a convenience store.
kuaf.com
Cannabis Consumers, Industry Leaders Pack Northwest Arkansas Medical Marijuana Expo
Vendors from Arkansas-based medical marijuana industries met in Springdale over the weekend to discuss compliance, market changes and implications of a potential recreational marijuana bill. The third annual Arkansas Medical Marijuana and CBD Wellness Expo was staged over the weekend at the Northwest Arkansas Convention Center in Springdale. Friday was...
