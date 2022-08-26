Fast cars, hot guys, and lots of money – what’s there not for fans to love?. MacKenzie Reynolds was scrolling through Netflix’s catalog during the first lockdown of 2020 when she landed on a docuseries titled Formula 1: Drive to Survive — a behind-the-scenes look at the drivers and the races of the Formula One World Championship. She first heard about Formula 1 through her job in communications back in 2018, but she didn’t quite grasp its appeal until she watched the Netflix series — and from the first episode, she was instantly hooked. “The power, the money, the seriousness, the danger, the dedication from the drivers — it was intense,” she tells NYLON. “Plus, the first episode focused on Daniel Ricciardo, who is a total hunk and so charismatic.”

MOTORSPORTS ・ 3 HOURS AGO