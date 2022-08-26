Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The iconic statue of a once very popular hamburger restaurant from Bob's Big Boy to Shoney's RestaurantCJ CoombsGlendale, CA
5 Iconic LA Foods You Didn't Know Were Invented HereLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
These are the Best French Fries in CaliforniaLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Ankara Fashion & Music Festival Los Angeles (AFLA) September 2-4, 2022Lashaun TurnerLos Angeles, CA
The Lonely Oyster is about to get a lot more FriendsCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Related
NYLON
Spotify Crowns Harry Styles' "As It Was" The Song Of The Summer
August is over and Labor Day is just around the corner: Summer 2022 has officially drawn to a close. That means it’s also time to anoint the song that ruled the summer. Earlier this year, NYLON made its own predictions on which tune would most likely become the unofficial soundtrack of the barbecues, pool parties, road trips, and more. While it’s pretty much impossible to truly measure which song ruled the summer in this age of disparate streaming, Spotify has unveiled its data for the top streamed songs over the summer across the U.S. and globally, offering some empirical insight into how the season actually shook out.
NYLON
Blackpink Debuted "Pink Venom" At The 2022 VMAs
Blackpink knows how to make an entrance. The world’s biggest girl group made its U.S. award show debut on Sunday night with a triumphant performance of their latest single, “Pink Venom,” at the 2022 VMAs. Embodying their group name, the foursome appeared on stage in all black with magenta stage lights casting a glow as they delivered an error-free rendition of their latest track, running through its complex choreography alongside a squad of background dancers.
NYLON
Jack Harlow Performed “First Class” With Fergie At The 2022 MTV VMAs
Jack Harlow has seen enormous success with this single “First Class,” so it was obvious that he’d sing it in some capacity at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. And the singer took it a step further — bringing Fergie on the stage to join him in his performance.
NYLON
Taylor Swift Announces New Album ‘Midnights’ At The 2022 MTV VMAs
Taylor Swift loves to out-do herself, so when she released an entire short film for “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version) we knew we were in for a treat. The video, which starred Stranger Things actress Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien as the song’s star-crossed lovers, brought the fan-favorite track to new heights — and snagged Swift five nominations at the 2022 MTV VMAs. Not only did it go on to win Best Longform Video and Best Direction, but it also won the much-coveted Video of the Year. But as mentioned, the woman loves to out-do herself, so she took the opportunity to make a major announcement: Her new album is coming in October.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
In Entertainment: Sundance Back to In-Person, MCU's Wonder Man & Tom Hanks App
Catching you up on today’s top entertainment headlines with numerous members quitting the Hollywood Critics Association, the Sundance film festival returning to in-person in 2023, Marvel adding "Wonder Man" to MCU, and Tom Hanks launching a new app called "Hanx 101 Trivia" with Apple Arcade.
NYLON
Inside The Cult Fandom Of Formula 1
Fast cars, hot guys, and lots of money – what’s there not for fans to love?. MacKenzie Reynolds was scrolling through Netflix’s catalog during the first lockdown of 2020 when she landed on a docuseries titled Formula 1: Drive to Survive — a behind-the-scenes look at the drivers and the races of the Formula One World Championship. She first heard about Formula 1 through her job in communications back in 2018, but she didn’t quite grasp its appeal until she watched the Netflix series — and from the first episode, she was instantly hooked. “The power, the money, the seriousness, the danger, the dedication from the drivers — it was intense,” she tells NYLON. “Plus, the first episode focused on Daniel Ricciardo, who is a total hunk and so charismatic.”
COVID-19 makes one 'Hell of a Cruise' in trailer for Peacock documentary
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Peacock released the trailer for its COVID-19 documentary Hell of a Cruise on Wednesday. The film premieres Sept. 14 on the streaming service. Hell of a Cruise investigates the January 2020 Diamond Princess cruise ship that was quarantined when a passenger tested positive for COVID-19. The documentary features new interviews with passengers and footage filmed by passengers on the ship.
NYLON
The 2022 Netflix Movies You Might See Next Awards Season
All this to say: yes, Awards season is right around the corner, with the Venice, Toronto and New York Film Festivals all kicking off within the next month. In accordance with the standard release calendar, that means the movies you’ll be hearing about for the next several months (in theaters, on streamers, and on the gigantic billboards you drive by while cruising down the highway) are slowly beginning to trickle out as they make their festival debuts.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NYLON
Alexa Demie Is Officially The Face Of Balenciaga
Euphoria may not be filming its next season just yet but Alexa Demie is keeping busy on the fashion front, landing her first-ever Balenciaga campaign for its Fall 2022 collection. The actress has been a close friend of the brand for some time now, sitting front row at runway shows and wearing Demna-designed pieces both on the red carpet and while off-duty.
NYLON
Raye's "Black Mascara" & 9 More New Songs Out This Week
Every week, we bring you #SOUNDCHECK — your destination for the best new music that hit the web over the course of the week. Because you should always be prepared when someone passes you that AUX cord. This week's roundup features 10 of our favorite emerging and established artists.
NYLON
The Wendy Williams Podcasting Era Is Upon Us
Rest assured, Wendy Williams is coming back. Just months after she was unceremoniously ousted from her show, Williams is already getting ready to launch her new podcast. The Wendy Experience has her upgraded from a purple armchair to a throne, according to two consecutive Instagram posts showing the same photo. Beaming at the camera with a microphone in front of her, wearing a fuschia lip with matching nails, Williams wrote “LOADING...#thewendyexperience #coming#soon #podcast #loading” in both captions.
‘America’s Got Talent’: Young Contestant Stuns Judges With Terrifying Performance
This season of America’s Got Talent is in full swing. We are deep in the live shows, and one young act stunned the judges this week. 10-year-old Harper gave an incredible audition, and fans were ready for more. She delivered a cover of Ed Sheeran’s “Bad Habits.” However, it wasn’t the cover that you would expect from such a small girl — it was a screamo cover.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NYLON
With Tariq The "Corn Kid" On Cameo, Who Should Profit Off Viral Moments?
Whenever a soundbite goes viral, the internet finds a way to extend its shelf life with an even catchier song to match. This month, a little boy adorably explaining his love of corn became the latest internet sensation. The boy, whose name is Tariq, was featured on the web series Recess Therapy, in which comedian and actor Julian Shapiro-Barnum interviews children in New York City playgrounds. (The series launched in 2021, and the Instagram account already has 2.2 million followers).
NYLON
Miley Cyrus & Dolly Parton Are Starring In A Christmas Special
Mariah Carey may be trying to trademark herself as the “Queen of Christmas,” but Dolly Parton is about to gain even more loyal subjects of her own. While it is certainly too early to stop thinking about the beach and start thinking about wrapping paper, we have all been given an early, welcome gift: Miley Cyrus will star alongside godmother Dolly Parton in NBC’s Christmas film Mountain Magic Christmas.
NYLON
Mimi Zhu On Grief, Chosen Family, & Writing In The Instagram Age
In Be Not Afraid of Love: Lessons on Fear, Intimacy, and Connection, Chinese-Australian author Mimi Zhu translates the thought-provoking, text-based work they have become known for on Instagram into a book filled with wisdom, imagination, and tips for healing. The message of the book is clear in the title itself, as Zhu weaves together memoir and reflection on a range of topics, including grief, intimacy, anxiety, PTSD, romance, and vulnerability, that all relate back to the central theme of love.
NYLON
Inventing Anna Subject Pissed With “Greedy And Snobbish” Depiction Hits Netflix With Defamation Lawsuit
There’s a lot of finger-pointing when it comes to the Anna Delvey saga. Sure, the disgraced fake heiress may have scammed New York’s elite out of hundreds of thousands of dollars, but her friends and colleagues were also pretty darn willing to let her take them for lavish trips and meals on her dime (even if the dime was fraudulent)! For all her scamming, Delvey has always been a sympathetic character, which is partly why the whole tale is so salacious and intriguing in the first place. Now, in a checkmate move of accusations, it’s Netflix who is under fire for how they decided to tell Delvey’s saga in Shonda Rhimes’ Inventing Anna — not from Delvey but from Delvey’s ex-friend Rachel Williams.
Comments / 0