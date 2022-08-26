ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fanatics flash sale has deals on Alabama Crimson Tide gear

The Alabama Crimson Tide opens the 2022 college football season ranked No. 1. Nick Saban’s team hosts Utah State on Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Fanatics has the gear for all Tide fans. The site is offering free shipping on all orders of more than $24 with the promo code...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Utah State’s John Hartwell on Auburn AD job: ‘If they called I would absolutely listen’

John Hartwell told an Alabama radio station Wednesday if Auburn called him about the athletics director position, he “would absolutely listen.”. Hartwell, the Utah State athletic director who is preparing for his team’s visit to Tuscaloosa to play No. 1 Alabama on Saturday, appeared on “The Opening Kickoff” on WNSP-FM 105.5 in his hometown of Mobile and acknowledged his name has been connected to the job since Allen Greene and Auburn parted ways last week.
AUBURN, AL
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Chick Fil A#Auburn University#Mobile#Food Drink#Restaurants#Waffle Fries#The University Of Alabama#Waffle Potato Fries
Bryant-Denny Stadium changes: What Alabama fans should know for 2022

The University of Alabama athletics department recently shared a list of items that are new for the 2022 gameday experience at Bryant-Denny Stadium, as well as reminders of some other items that debuted last season. You can read the full list here, but we’ve picked some highlights you’ll want to remember before attending any home games this fall.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Blazer Buzz: UAB vs. Alabama A&M TV info, key matchups

LINE: UAB at -35 THIS GAME WILL DETERMINE. If the Blazers are prepared for another successful season on the Southside. A dominating performance lends credibility to an experienced team under new but similar leadership following the retirement of former head coach Bill Clark. THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR. 1. Too...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Alabama raided rosters, but Georgia is built different

There is a distinct difference between the college football team that won the national championship for the 2021 season and everyone else in the SEC. And that includes Alabama, which lost to Georgia 33-18 in Indianapolis. In this new age of instant eligibility for transfers, Georgia coach Kirby Smart appears...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wtvy.com

UAB Dental Clinic coming to Southeast Alabama

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Rural areas continue to struggle with access to dental care, and in Monday’s Dothan Rotary Club meeting this issue was addressed by guest speaker Finis St. John, Chancellor of the University of Alabama System. “The national average, which is probably low even for the nation,...
DOTHAN, AL
This TikToker is shining a light on Alabama’s urban legends

Name an Alabama ghost story, urban legend or haunted destination, and Joshua Dairen has probably heard about it already. Dairen, a public relations specialist for an Atlanta tech company, had moved back home to Auburn this year and was taking his wife on a trip to one of his favorite spooky sites – Spring Villa in Opelika – when an idea took hold.
ALABAMA STATE
Auburn opens as big-time favorite against Mercer in season opener

Auburn will be heavily favored for its season opener to kick off Year 2 of the Bryan Harsin era. Auburn opened as a 31.5-point favorite against Mercer for Saturday’s matchup at Jordan-Hare Stadium, according to VegasInsider.com. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m., with the game broadcast on ESPN+. Read...
AUBURN, AL
kiiky.com

15 Highest Paid Police Departments in Alabama| 2022

A lot is demanded of you as a police officer when you get paid well to protect lives and property, and for the highest paid police departments in Alabama, there sure are lots of expectations on them. The Alabama police scene is one that is comprised of divisions and units...
ALABAMA STATE
Fanatics flash sale has deals on Auburn Tigers gear

The Auburn Tigers open the 2022 college football season on Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium against Mercer. Fanatics has the gear all Tigers fans need. The site is offering free shipping on all orders of more than $24 with the promo code 24SHIP. last-minute deals on the site, which are good...
AUBURN, AL
5 Birmingham area high school football games to watch in Week 3

MINOR (2-0) AT MOUNTAIN BROOK (2-0) Time/location: Thursday, 7 p.m., Spartan Stadium, Mountain Brook. Last week: Class 6A second-ranked Mountain Brook beat James Clemens 42-21 while Minor beat Paul Bryant 37-8. The skinny: Mountain Brook leads the series 3-1 with the last game coming in 2007, a 31-7 Mountain Brook...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Samantha Williams came back to Alabama and the Birmingham Promise

Samantha Williams knows a little something about what educational opportunities can mean in the life of a student – hers and others. Williams grew up in a house her father Roy built in Montrose, Alabama, an unincorporated community in Baldwin County which lies along the eastern portion of Mobile Bay. Her family didn’t make a lot of money.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Publix recalls popular crackers; product sold in Alabama

Publix has recalled its Greenwise Animal Crackers due to the presence of an undeclared tree nut allergen. The recalled crackers were made by Toufayan Bakery and have a UPC of 0-41415-12009-9 on the back with an expiration date of Feb. 5. The crackers are packaged in 8 oz. pouches and...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

