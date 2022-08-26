Read full article on original website
Related
Alabama football bucket list: 25 things every Crimson Tide fan should do once
With a new Alabama football season upon us, we want to issue a challenge to everyone who considers himself or herself a Crimson Tide fan. Have you soaked in the Tuscaloosa gameday experience for all it is worth and done everything a Bama fan should do at least once in their life supporting their beloved team?
Fanatics flash sale has deals on Alabama Crimson Tide gear
The Alabama Crimson Tide opens the 2022 college football season ranked No. 1. Nick Saban’s team hosts Utah State on Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Fanatics has the gear for all Tide fans. The site is offering free shipping on all orders of more than $24 with the promo code...
The chatter around Alabama freshmen who’ll impact 2022 season, beyond
With 10 freshmen on the Alabama depth chart and two in first-team roles, there will be considerable attention on the newcomers in the Crimson Tide’s 2022 season opener with Utah State. With that comes a fair amount of preseason chatter. The interest in the unknown, freshly-unwrapped talent is always...
Utah State’s John Hartwell on Auburn AD job: ‘If they called I would absolutely listen’
John Hartwell told an Alabama radio station Wednesday if Auburn called him about the athletics director position, he “would absolutely listen.”. Hartwell, the Utah State athletic director who is preparing for his team’s visit to Tuscaloosa to play No. 1 Alabama on Saturday, appeared on “The Opening Kickoff” on WNSP-FM 105.5 in his hometown of Mobile and acknowledged his name has been connected to the job since Allen Greene and Auburn parted ways last week.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Alabama wide receiver competition, injuries yield surprise starters
It did not take long after Jameson Williams began practicing for Alabama last year that Nick Saban knew the Ohio State transfer would be a “featured guy” in the Tide’s offense. The first year of the NCAA’s relaxed transfer rules yielded a ready-made star for Alabama’s offense...
Bryant-Denny Stadium changes: What Alabama fans should know for 2022
The University of Alabama athletics department recently shared a list of items that are new for the 2022 gameday experience at Bryant-Denny Stadium, as well as reminders of some other items that debuted last season. You can read the full list here, but we’ve picked some highlights you’ll want to remember before attending any home games this fall.
Blazer Buzz: UAB vs. Alabama A&M TV info, key matchups
LINE: UAB at -35 THIS GAME WILL DETERMINE. If the Blazers are prepared for another successful season on the Southside. A dominating performance lends credibility to an experienced team under new but similar leadership following the retirement of former head coach Bill Clark. THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR. 1. Too...
Confidence renewed for Alabama unit that took heat last fall
Perhaps no Alabama positional group took more heat last year than the offensive line. It’s not without merit as seen in the six-yard rushing performance against LSU or the fact Alabama was No. 103 in sacks allowed per game with 2.73. With a first-year positional coach in Doug Marrone...
Alabama raided rosters, but Georgia is built different
There is a distinct difference between the college football team that won the national championship for the 2021 season and everyone else in the SEC. And that includes Alabama, which lost to Georgia 33-18 in Indianapolis. In this new age of instant eligibility for transfers, Georgia coach Kirby Smart appears...
Alabama sideline reporter Rashad Johnson hired to Tampa Bay Buccaneers staff
Alabama’s football radio broadcast underwent another shake-up on Wednesday, as it was announced that sideline reporter Rashad Johnson is leaving for a full-time job with the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Johnson, a former All-America safety at Alabama who played eight seasons in the NFL, has spent the last...
wtvy.com
UAB Dental Clinic coming to Southeast Alabama
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Rural areas continue to struggle with access to dental care, and in Monday’s Dothan Rotary Club meeting this issue was addressed by guest speaker Finis St. John, Chancellor of the University of Alabama System. “The national average, which is probably low even for the nation,...
International chicken franchise looking to locate in Alabama
A chicken franchise that began in Guatemala more than 50 years ago is looking to expand into Alabama. Pollo Campero is looking for franchisees to build as many as 10 stores, with a best case scenario to have a restaurant open by the fourth quarter of 2023. Blas Escarcega, director...
This TikToker is shining a light on Alabama’s urban legends
Name an Alabama ghost story, urban legend or haunted destination, and Joshua Dairen has probably heard about it already. Dairen, a public relations specialist for an Atlanta tech company, had moved back home to Auburn this year and was taking his wife on a trip to one of his favorite spooky sites – Spring Villa in Opelika – when an idea took hold.
Auburn opens as big-time favorite against Mercer in season opener
Auburn will be heavily favored for its season opener to kick off Year 2 of the Bryan Harsin era. Auburn opened as a 31.5-point favorite against Mercer for Saturday’s matchup at Jordan-Hare Stadium, according to VegasInsider.com. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m., with the game broadcast on ESPN+. Read...
kiiky.com
15 Highest Paid Police Departments in Alabama| 2022
A lot is demanded of you as a police officer when you get paid well to protect lives and property, and for the highest paid police departments in Alabama, there sure are lots of expectations on them. The Alabama police scene is one that is comprised of divisions and units...
Fanatics flash sale has deals on Auburn Tigers gear
The Auburn Tigers open the 2022 college football season on Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium against Mercer. Fanatics has the gear all Tigers fans need. The site is offering free shipping on all orders of more than $24 with the promo code 24SHIP. last-minute deals on the site, which are good...
5 Birmingham area high school football games to watch in Week 3
MINOR (2-0) AT MOUNTAIN BROOK (2-0) Time/location: Thursday, 7 p.m., Spartan Stadium, Mountain Brook. Last week: Class 6A second-ranked Mountain Brook beat James Clemens 42-21 while Minor beat Paul Bryant 37-8. The skinny: Mountain Brook leads the series 3-1 with the last game coming in 2007, a 31-7 Mountain Brook...
Wawa coming to Alabama, but not soon enough for DeVonta Smith’s ‘addiction’
There’s just something about Wawa sandwiches. DeVonta Smith will attest to that. It won’t be long until the people of Alabama - and the Florida Panhandle - can indulge themselves in the many selections the food market/gas station chain has to offer. In April, it was reported Wawa...
Samantha Williams came back to Alabama and the Birmingham Promise
Samantha Williams knows a little something about what educational opportunities can mean in the life of a student – hers and others. Williams grew up in a house her father Roy built in Montrose, Alabama, an unincorporated community in Baldwin County which lies along the eastern portion of Mobile Bay. Her family didn’t make a lot of money.
Publix recalls popular crackers; product sold in Alabama
Publix has recalled its Greenwise Animal Crackers due to the presence of an undeclared tree nut allergen. The recalled crackers were made by Toufayan Bakery and have a UPC of 0-41415-12009-9 on the back with an expiration date of Feb. 5. The crackers are packaged in 8 oz. pouches and...
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
191K+
Followers
56K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0