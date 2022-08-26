ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asbury Park, NJ

Asbury Park family seeks 'Justice for Butey' amid calls for end to gun violence

By Charles Daye, Asbury Park Press
App.com | Asbury Park Press
 5 days ago

ASBURY PARK - Family, friends and members of the community marched through the streets of the city Thursday night demanding "Justice for Butey."

Kyshon “Butey” Washington-Walker was shot and killed around 7 p.m. July 28 on the 1600 block of Sewall Avenue in Asbury Park, just days before his 34th birthday.

Marchers called out "no more silence" and "stop gun violence" as they worked to bring attention to his death. No one has been arrested or charged in the shooting.

Asbury Park protests:

Lakisha Johnson, Washington-Walker's oldest sister, led the peaceful march on the same street and at about the same time her only brother was killed.

"Butey was loved. He always had a smile on his face," Johnson said. "He loved fishing. He loved football. And, he loved spending time with his family. His death is not only a tragedy for our family, but also the entire Asbury Park community. He was an innocent bystander, which means it could've been anyone of us, and it could've been another family here mourning."

He was survived by his mother and five sisters.

Violence in Asbury Park:

Nearly one hour before he died, Washington-Walker had dinner at his mother's house.

"Never in a million years would our mother have imagined that meal would be her last with her only son," Johnson said, explaining the heartbreak and anger the family shares.

"The wrong place, at the wrong time. He was not a gangbanger, he was not in the streets. He was not a drug dealer. My brother lived with his girlfriend. They were in love, planning a future, very family oriented," Johnson said.

The purpose of the march was twofold - to seek "Justice for Butey" and to serve as a warning that gun violence has no place in Asbury Park.

"Number one we need Justice for Butey. We are begging for eyewitnesses to please come forth with what you saw. Even the smallest detail can help law enforcement," Johnson said.

"There is no way, when it is light outside, nobody on this street saw nothing. Somebody saw something, and we are urging you to come forth and do the right thing," Johnson said. "If you see something, say something. The street code is not protecting our friends; it is not protecting our family."

The Rev. Lyddale Akins, pastor of Triumphant Life Church and Asbury Park police chaplain, stood by Johnson and Butey's family, leading the march in prayer.

For subscribers:

"Too many of our children are still being killed and the silence must stop. It's time to really create the unity in our community by working together with law enforcement and community. We must partner to win and stop the violence," Akins said.

Charles Daye is the metro reporter for Asbury Park and Neptune, with a focus on diversity, equity and inclusion. @CharlesDayeAPP Contact him: CDaye@gannettnj.com

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Asbury Park family seeks 'Justice for Butey' amid calls for end to gun violence

App.com | Asbury Park Press

