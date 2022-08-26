ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Making a splash: Akron opens city's newest splash pad in Firestone Park neighborhood

By Akron Beacon Journal
 5 days ago
Akron's youngest residents now have another place to cool off on hot days.

The city held a ribbon-cutting and dedication ceremony Thursday for its newest splash pad in the Firestone Park neighborhood.

The splash pad, which includes a variety of water features, is located at 1480 Girard St. Admission is free.

The cost for the splash pad was $250,000, according to the city.

The Firestone Park location is the third splash pad operated by the city. The other two are at the Joy Park Community Center, 825 Fuller St., and the Patterson Park Community Center, 800 Patterson Ave.

The outdoor splash pads are open seasonally, weather permitting, between June 6 and Sept. 11.

Hours are 1-7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1-5 p.m. Saturday.

