Richland County, OH

Richland County marriage licenses

By Staff report
 5 days ago
Zakary Preston Hoover of Mansfield, 21, warehouse worker, to Abigail Quinn Kaylor of Mansfield, 21, receptionist

James David Calderhead of Bellville, 32, sales manager, to Lauryn Geneva Nowak of Bellville, 33, attorney

Noah H. Byler of Ashland, 23, construction, to Mary N. Keim of Shiloh, 23, seamstress

Dakota Lane Barnett of Mansfield, 24, factory worker, to Brianna Kay Garvin of Mansfield, 25, unemployed

Winston Kyale Eugene Howell of Mansfield, 31, painter, to Bridget Nichole Borman of Mansfield, 28, laborer

Steven Eugene Harmon Jr. of Mansfield, 43, disability, to Jessica Ann Belvedere of Mansfield, 44, server

Cory E. Sealy of Mansfield, 34, supervisor, to Cayla M. Patton of Mansfield, 33, self employed

Jose Aguiniga Juarez of Greenwich, 36, factory worker, to Carolina Escalera De Lara of Greenwich, 41, packaging

Ross David Kamenik of Perrysville, 34, farmer, to Brittney Renee Burgett of Bellville, 36, engineer

Alexander Jordan Lundell of Greenwich, 27, farmer, to Kelsey Anne Dixon of Greenwich, 26, kennel worker

Nicholas Allan Leasure of Mansfield, 26, account manager, to Rachel Erin Durbin of Mansfield, 26, coach

Troy Allen Wildman of Mansfield, 37, janitor, to Nicole Renee Scott of Mansfield, 40, behavioral technician

Richard Eric Marshall of Mansfield, 34, Fed Ex, to Samantha Nicole Prusak of Mansfield, 26, marketing director

Ira Douglas Nabb of Mansfield, 47, retail, to Rebecca Lynn Sly of Mansfield, 56, receptionist

Ian Marcus Stumbo of Mansfield, 37, medical editor, to Jessica Renee Behr of Mansfield, 35, retail

Glenn Ray Delong II of Bellville, 47, well driller, to Jennifer Dawn Raike of Bellville, 48, manager

Lance Terrell Thomas of Mansfield, 37, maintenance engineer, to Kelli Michelle Carpenter of Mansfield, 30, store manager

Stephanie Renee Bargo of Mansfield, 44, ambulette driver, to Jennifer Brianne Gulley of Mansfield, 32, EMT basic

Tyler Morgan Kvochick of Brooklyn, NY, 31, director of research, to Emma Mary Benintende of Brooklyn, NY, 33, architect

