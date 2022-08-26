Richland County marriage licenses
Zakary Preston Hoover of Mansfield, 21, warehouse worker, to Abigail Quinn Kaylor of Mansfield, 21, receptionist
James David Calderhead of Bellville, 32, sales manager, to Lauryn Geneva Nowak of Bellville, 33, attorney
Noah H. Byler of Ashland, 23, construction, to Mary N. Keim of Shiloh, 23, seamstress
Dakota Lane Barnett of Mansfield, 24, factory worker, to Brianna Kay Garvin of Mansfield, 25, unemployed
Winston Kyale Eugene Howell of Mansfield, 31, painter, to Bridget Nichole Borman of Mansfield, 28, laborer
Steven Eugene Harmon Jr. of Mansfield, 43, disability, to Jessica Ann Belvedere of Mansfield, 44, server
Cory E. Sealy of Mansfield, 34, supervisor, to Cayla M. Patton of Mansfield, 33, self employed
Jose Aguiniga Juarez of Greenwich, 36, factory worker, to Carolina Escalera De Lara of Greenwich, 41, packaging
Ross David Kamenik of Perrysville, 34, farmer, to Brittney Renee Burgett of Bellville, 36, engineer
Alexander Jordan Lundell of Greenwich, 27, farmer, to Kelsey Anne Dixon of Greenwich, 26, kennel worker
Nicholas Allan Leasure of Mansfield, 26, account manager, to Rachel Erin Durbin of Mansfield, 26, coach
Troy Allen Wildman of Mansfield, 37, janitor, to Nicole Renee Scott of Mansfield, 40, behavioral technician
Richard Eric Marshall of Mansfield, 34, Fed Ex, to Samantha Nicole Prusak of Mansfield, 26, marketing director
Ira Douglas Nabb of Mansfield, 47, retail, to Rebecca Lynn Sly of Mansfield, 56, receptionist
Ian Marcus Stumbo of Mansfield, 37, medical editor, to Jessica Renee Behr of Mansfield, 35, retail
Glenn Ray Delong II of Bellville, 47, well driller, to Jennifer Dawn Raike of Bellville, 48, manager
Lance Terrell Thomas of Mansfield, 37, maintenance engineer, to Kelli Michelle Carpenter of Mansfield, 30, store manager
Stephanie Renee Bargo of Mansfield, 44, ambulette driver, to Jennifer Brianne Gulley of Mansfield, 32, EMT basic
Tyler Morgan Kvochick of Brooklyn, NY, 31, director of research, to Emma Mary Benintende of Brooklyn, NY, 33, architect
Comments / 0