Hermiston, OR

elkhornmediagroup.com

Beard sees a hotel in the future

PENDLETON – There has long been talk about a hotel being built at the Pendleton Convention Center. Manager Pat Beard said it will do more than provide lodging during the Pendleton Round-Up. It will help attract conventions that seek on-site lodging and will fit right in with the future of the area.
PENDLETON, OR
EDNPub

Residential contents fire squelched in Pilot Rock

PILOT ROCK — Pilot Rock fire and police responded Monday afternoon, Aug. 29, to a small residential fire. Pilot Rock Rural Fire Protection District, Pilot Rock Police Department and Pendleton Assistant Fire Chief Anthony Pierotti were all a part of the response to the call at 788 S.W. Cedar St.
PILOT ROCK, OR
Hermiston, OR
Hermiston, OR
nbcrightnow.com

Body found in Walla Walla park

WALLA WALLA, Wash.- The Walla Walla Police Department confirmed that they removed a dead adult body from Jefferson Park on Monday, August, 29th. Detectives are investigating this case. This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get...
WALLA WALLA, WA
EDNPub

Hermiston School District busy on first day of fall term

HERMISTON — Hermiston School District had a busy morning on the first day of school for Monday, Aug. 29. A reset of the electrical panel initiated a lockdown alarm at Armand Larive Middle School. There were traffic jams around the streets close to the school with mostly parents taking their children to the classes.
HERMISTON, OR
EDNPub

Pendleton Flour Mills history might have started with a card game

PENDLETON — Tony Flagg was vice president for grain operations and chief executive officer of Pendleton Flour Mills for 20 years. After serving as CEO of international exporter United Grain Corporation, now headquartered in Vancouver, Washington, he retired to Florida. Flagg moved back to Pendleton on the Fourth of July this year.
PENDLETON, OR
nbcrightnow.com

Liquid Container Dropped in Kennewick

Kennewick, Wash. Trooper Thorson of the Washington State Patrol posted a tweet about finding an unsecured load - a liquid container - on the Columbia Drive, State Route 395 roundabout in Kennewick. Whoever lost the container will have to contact Washington State Department of Transportation East Region to reclaim.
KENNEWICK, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Body located in Jefferson Park

WALLA WALLA – The Walla Walla Police Department reports that about 12 p.m. Monday, 911 was notified of an adult who appeared deceased in the tree line of Jefferson Park, 750 Sprague Avenue. The Walla Walla Major Crimes Detectives responded to investigate, and the body has been recovered by...
WALLA WALLA, WA
multihousingnews.com

11 Capital Pays $49M for Washington Property

Berkadia closed the deal on behalf of the buyer. Yuksel Inc. has sold Shoreline Village, a 216-unit multifamily community located in Richland, Wash., for $49 million. Berkadia closed the deal on behalf of the buyer, 11 Capital. Located at 2555 Duportail St., the property offers one-, two- and there-bedroom floorplans...
RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

SIU reports on Kennewick officer-involved shooting

KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) responded to a request by Kennewick Police Chief Chris Guerrero to investigate an incident involving the use of deadly force on Monday, August 22nd. KPD Officer Markley and Deputy Benitez of the Benton County Sheriff's Office contacted a man, later identified as James...
KENNEWICK, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Two men are charged with riot

HERMISTON – Two Hermiston residents are charged with riot after allegedly beating up. two people at an adult soccer tournament at Sandstone Middle School Sunday. Police. Chief Jason Edmiston said that Andres Chales Lorenzo, 29, of 622 W. Orchard Ave. and Rufino Ramirez, 19, of 368 E. Gladys Ave....
HERMISTON, OR
EDNPub

Attack at soccer tournament leads to two arrests

HERMISTON — Hermiston police reported arresting two men after an attack on two others Sunday, Aug. 28, at an adult soccer tournament. Andres Chales Lorenzo, 29, and Rufino Mejia Ramirez, 19, are in the Umatilla County Jail, Pendleton, on one count each of third-degree assault and riot as well as two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.
HERMISTON, OR
EDNPub

CHI St. Anthony technical health care workers vote to unionize

PENDLETON — Thirty-nine health care technical workers Wednesday, Aug. 23, at CHI St. Anthony Hospital in Pendleton voted for union representation through the Oregon Nurses Association. The association in a press release reported the technical workers identified a wide range of issues in favor of organizing a union, including...
PENDLETON, OR
EDNPub

Local faith-sponsored food outreach program draws 200 residents

PENDLETON — Hundreds of people gathered on the afternoon of Friday, Aug. 19, outside Electric Sundown, Pendleton, for a food giveaway. the Pendleton chapter of the Baha’i Faith held the event. It was the group’s second food drive of the year, and second at Electric Sundown. Bill Young said the location of Electric Sundaon, 14 S.E. Third St., provided by owner Lance Leonnig has been a huge help.
PENDLETON, OR
