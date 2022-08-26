ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

myfox28columbus.com

Kane Brown bringing 'Drunk or Dreaming' Tour to Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Kane Brown is bringing his Drunk or Dreaming Tour to Columbus. The multi-platinum, 5X AMA award-winning entertainer announced his Tour will stop at Nationwide Arena on March 23, 2023. He will kick off his U.S. Tour next year in Grand Rapids and hit 23 cities...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

2 women injured in east Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police released new information regarding an east Columbus shooting that happened Tuesday night. A 23-year-old woman was shot near a McDonald's on Alum Creek Drive, located near Livingston Avenue. The woman then drove to a Kroger on East Main Street for help, according to police.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Starbucks pumpkin spice latte, other seasonal drinks return Tuesday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's time for all the fall feels at Starbucks!. The popular coffee shop announced the return of its fall favorites. Customers can order the following items starting Tuesday:. Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte: Combines Starbucks Signature Espresso and steamed milk with flavors of cinnamon, nutmeg and...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Book launch celebrates journalism and medical trailblazer Burl Osbourne

Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Columbus bestselling biographer Jane Wolfe is set to release her newest book, “Burl: Journalism Giant and Medical Trailblazer” September 6th during a book launch party at Gramercy Books. "Burl" chronicles the extraordinary life and career of journalist Burl Osborne, from his unlikely rise...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

100 beagles rescued from Virginia breeding facility arrive in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Beagles rescued from a breeding facility in Virginia are one step closer to finding their forever homes in the Buckeye State. Earlier this month, 4,000 beagles were rescued at the Envigo breeding facility. On Monday, 100 of those rescued beagles were brought to Columbus Humane....
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

New OSU Buckeye licensed treats ahead of game day celebrations

(WSYX) Columbus, OH — Football season is right around the corner and the team at C.Krueger’s Finest Baked Goods has the biggest Buckeye Fever. This season they are unveiling an entire line of officially licensed OSU Buckeye cookie packaging – perfect for gameday celebrations and fan gifting.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus gas prices fall nearly 14 cents over past week

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The average price of gas in Columbus dropped in the last week and remains under $4 per gallon. Nationally, the average price for a gallon of gas costs $3.85. It has decreased 5 cents in the last week. In Ohio, the national average price of...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Community to distribute free naloxone for Overdose Awareness Day

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — In recognition of International Overdose Awareness Day on Wednesday, the Columbus and Franklin County Addiction Plan is holding several pop-up Narcan locations throughout the city. Residents can get free naloxone and fentanyl test strips to help prevent overdose deaths at the following locations on Wednesday:
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

CCS students and parents reflect on being back in the classroom

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After joining her daughter's Columbus City Schools teachers at the picket line less than one week ago, one mom is thankful to see her child back in the classroom with her teachers. “The parents were all talking, the teachers hugging the students, the students hugging...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Ohio State students scammed trying to buy game tickets for Saturday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Less than a week before the sold-out season-opener between Ohio State and Notre Dame Saturday, Ohio State University students say they've been scammed for hundreds of dollars trying to buy tickets. "It was going to be one of my first games to go to, so...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

2 people killed after car crashes into tree in Westerville

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — This is a developing story. Two people are dead after a car crashed into a tree in Westerville Tuesday, city officials said. The accident happened along Liberty Lane around noon. The identities of the victims were not immediately available. No other information was released. ABC...
WESTERVILLE, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Wednesday at 11: Moms of suspected 'Kia Boys' say they need help

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — "I am sorry," said the mother of a teenager linked to a juvenile car theft ring, as she works to stop kids from stealing cars. A Columbus mom who says her son has stolen cars linked to the "Kia Boys" theft ring says parents need more community services and help from the juvenile justice system to stop the spike in juvenile crime.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus VA launches overdose awareness campaign

The Columbus VA is educating veterans about the dangers of opioid misuse. Ohio is 4th in the nation for overdose deaths. According to the Ohio Department of Health, 2020 surpassed 2017 as the highest year for unintentional drug overdose deaths in Ohio, with 5,017 deaths. This was a 3% increase over 2017 and a 25% increase over 2019.
COLUMBUS, OH

