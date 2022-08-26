Read full article on original website
Kane Brown bringing 'Drunk or Dreaming' Tour to Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Kane Brown is bringing his Drunk or Dreaming Tour to Columbus. The multi-platinum, 5X AMA award-winning entertainer announced his Tour will stop at Nationwide Arena on March 23, 2023. He will kick off his U.S. Tour next year in Grand Rapids and hit 23 cities...
No reservation, no problem; Travel experts say Columbus has plenty of rooms for visitors
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — With thousands of thousands of Buckeye and Notre Dame fans flocking to Columbus this weekend for the big matchup, are there enough hotel rooms to go around?. Experience Columbus chief sales officer Dan Williams said the answer is a resounding yes!. "Columbus has enough hotel...
2 women injured in east Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police released new information regarding an east Columbus shooting that happened Tuesday night. A 23-year-old woman was shot near a McDonald's on Alum Creek Drive, located near Livingston Avenue. The woman then drove to a Kroger on East Main Street for help, according to police.
Starbucks pumpkin spice latte, other seasonal drinks return Tuesday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's time for all the fall feels at Starbucks!. The popular coffee shop announced the return of its fall favorites. Customers can order the following items starting Tuesday:. Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte: Combines Starbucks Signature Espresso and steamed milk with flavors of cinnamon, nutmeg and...
Book launch celebrates journalism and medical trailblazer Burl Osbourne
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Columbus bestselling biographer Jane Wolfe is set to release her newest book, “Burl: Journalism Giant and Medical Trailblazer” September 6th during a book launch party at Gramercy Books. "Burl" chronicles the extraordinary life and career of journalist Burl Osborne, from his unlikely rise...
100 beagles rescued from Virginia breeding facility arrive in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Beagles rescued from a breeding facility in Virginia are one step closer to finding their forever homes in the Buckeye State. Earlier this month, 4,000 beagles were rescued at the Envigo breeding facility. On Monday, 100 of those rescued beagles were brought to Columbus Humane....
New OSU Buckeye licensed treats ahead of game day celebrations
(WSYX) Columbus, OH — Football season is right around the corner and the team at C.Krueger’s Finest Baked Goods has the biggest Buckeye Fever. This season they are unveiling an entire line of officially licensed OSU Buckeye cookie packaging – perfect for gameday celebrations and fan gifting.
Columbus gas prices fall nearly 14 cents over past week
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The average price of gas in Columbus dropped in the last week and remains under $4 per gallon. Nationally, the average price for a gallon of gas costs $3.85. It has decreased 5 cents in the last week. In Ohio, the national average price of...
Community to distribute free naloxone for Overdose Awareness Day
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — In recognition of International Overdose Awareness Day on Wednesday, the Columbus and Franklin County Addiction Plan is holding several pop-up Narcan locations throughout the city. Residents can get free naloxone and fentanyl test strips to help prevent overdose deaths at the following locations on Wednesday:
Licking County Humane Society clears 6 beagles rescued from Va. facility for adoption
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Earlier this month, 4,000 beagles were rescued from a breeding facility in Virginia. Shelters and humane societies across the country have been helping to get dogs into forever homes. Here in Ohio, 100 beagles were brought into the state on Monday and sent to humane societies across the state.
CCS students and parents reflect on being back in the classroom
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After joining her daughter's Columbus City Schools teachers at the picket line less than one week ago, one mom is thankful to see her child back in the classroom with her teachers. “The parents were all talking, the teachers hugging the students, the students hugging...
2 suspects accused of stealing over $2k worth of items from northwest Columbus Lion's Den
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are searching for two suspects accused of stealing from a northwest Columbus Lion's Den in July. A man and woman entered the Lion's Den located along Roberts Road on July 18 around 10 p.m. According to police, the two suspects filled their backpacks with...
Ohio State students scammed trying to buy game tickets for Saturday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Less than a week before the sold-out season-opener between Ohio State and Notre Dame Saturday, Ohio State University students say they've been scammed for hundreds of dollars trying to buy tickets. "It was going to be one of my first games to go to, so...
Apologetic mom of teen linked to theft ring works to stop kids from stealing cars
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The parents of teenagers linked to a theft ring in Columbus allegedly stealing Kias and Hyundai’s are begging for additional help and services from the juvenile justice system to stop the spike in teen crime. “He's definitely out here stealing cars and getting into...
2 people killed after car crashes into tree in Westerville
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — This is a developing story. Two people are dead after a car crashed into a tree in Westerville Tuesday, city officials said. The accident happened along Liberty Lane around noon. The identities of the victims were not immediately available. No other information was released. ABC...
Wednesday at 11: Moms of suspected 'Kia Boys' say they need help
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — "I am sorry," said the mother of a teenager linked to a juvenile car theft ring, as she works to stop kids from stealing cars. A Columbus mom who says her son has stolen cars linked to the "Kia Boys" theft ring says parents need more community services and help from the juvenile justice system to stop the spike in juvenile crime.
Columbus VA launches overdose awareness campaign
The Columbus VA is educating veterans about the dangers of opioid misuse. Ohio is 4th in the nation for overdose deaths. According to the Ohio Department of Health, 2020 surpassed 2017 as the highest year for unintentional drug overdose deaths in Ohio, with 5,017 deaths. This was a 3% increase over 2017 and a 25% increase over 2019.
2 teen suspects in stolen Kia steal woman's car with dog inside, Columbus police say
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are searching for a pair of teenage suspects accused of striking a woman in the head and stealing her car near the Easton Town Center. Police said the victim was walking her dog to her car from the Pet Smart in the 3700...
17-year-old suspect turns himself in after deadly east Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The 17-year-old suspect involved in an east Columbus homicide turned himself in on Tuesday. Police said Jaizion Reid is accused of killing Lavarr Madison, 21, on August 15. A murder warrant was filed for Reid's arrest last week. Officers were called to the area of...
Police searching for missing 94-year-old with dementia last seen in northeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are searching for a 94-year-old man who was last seen in northeast Columbus on Monday. Fred Dansby was last seen in the area of Sunbury Road and Ross Avenue around 9:30 a.m. Dansby was driving a 2015 silver Chevy Equinox four-door with Ohio license...
