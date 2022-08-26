CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - The Massachusetts State Police is seeking the public’s help to identify a potential second car that may have been involved in a fatal Chelsea crash. At about 2:20 a.m. Sunday, State Police received received reports of a rollover crash on Route 1 north at Route 16 in Chelsea. The city’s police and fire personnel arrived to find a car on its side with the driver, a 22-year-old Everett man, outside the car with serious injuries. The man and driver, Everett resident Milton A. Maldonado-Lemus, 22, died at the scene. His 22-year-old female passenger from Malden suffered serious but non-life-threatening injures and was transported to Mass. General Hospital.

CHELSEA, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO