whdh.com

Malden Police: Good Samaritan bitten, stabbed by robbery suspect

MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - A Good Samaritan is recovering after trying to stop a suspect accused of stealing a purse in Malden, getting bitten and stabbed in the process, according to officials. Malden Police were first called to the area of Chestnut Street for reports of a robbery around 1:15...
MALDEN, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Authorities identify man who was struck, killed by car on Revere Beach Parkway

EVERETT, Mass. — Authorities have identified the man who was struck and killed by a car on the Revere Beach Parkway in Everett over the weekend. Troopers responding to reports of crash involving a pedestrian on Route 16 westbound at Vine Street shortly before 2 a.m. found a man in the road who had been hit by a 2001 Toyota Camry, according to Massachusetts State Police.
EVERETT, MA
whdh.com

State Police seek info about possible second car involved in fatal Chelsea crash

CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - The Massachusetts State Police is seeking the public’s help to identify a potential second car that may have been involved in a fatal Chelsea crash. At about 2:20 a.m. Sunday, State Police received received reports of a rollover crash on Route 1 north at Route 16 in Chelsea. The city’s police and fire personnel arrived to find a car on its side with the driver, a 22-year-old Everett man, outside the car with serious injuries. The man and driver, Everett resident Milton A. Maldonado-Lemus, 22, died at the scene. His 22-year-old female passenger from Malden suffered serious but non-life-threatening injures and was transported to Mass. General Hospital.
CHELSEA, MA
whdh.com

Man wanted for assault to murder punches out MBTA trolley window

MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Dorchester man punched out a trolley window in Milton before he was arrested for several other outstanding warrants, according to Transit Police. Transit Police said that they received a radio call around 1:40 Sunday afternoon to head to Mattapan Station to speak with a trolley operator. The operator reported that, without provocation, an unknown man punched the trolley window out on the Milton High Speed Line station.
MILTON, MA
whdh.com

Firefighters remind residents to not block hydrants

BOSTON (WHDH) - Firefighters are reminding residents to not block hydrants after someone illegally parked in front of a hydrate as crews battled a fire in Allston Tuesday night. Firefighters battled the flames and the heat on Glenville Avenue Tuesday night. Officials said the fire started in the basement and...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Man arrested after hiding in Auburn Macy’s, attempting to steal goods

AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Auburn Police arrested a 40-year-old Worcester man after he hid out for hours in a Macy’s store with a backpack full of goods, the department said. According to police social media posts, officers responded to an Auburn Mall Macy’s around 11 p.m. Monday after multiple motion alarms went off inside the store. None were triggered outside the store, indicating that the suspect was already inside. Surveillance footage showed that a man was walking through the store about 15 minutes before police arrived with “what appeared to be a very full backpack,” the department’s Facebook post said.
AUBURN, MA
whdh.com

Dorchester shooting victim identified

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A victim of a Saturday shooting in Dorchester has been identified by Boston Police. The victim, Derrell Russell, 33, of Brighton, was shot shortly before 6 p.m. on August 27 in the area of 970 Blue Hill Avenue in Dorchester. He was later pronounced deceased at a local hospital.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Coyotes in Mass. Town Prompt Police Call to Action

Coyotes have been cropping up in Wilmington, Massachusetts, police said Monday, urging residents to do what they can to keep the coyotes from eating human food. Local animal control officers have been receiving and responding to complaints of coyotes in the area, Wilmington police said in a Facebook post. They noted that coyotes being in town isn't a concern in and of itself, but added that residents can help keep it that way.
WILMINGTON, MA
whdh.com

Over a dozen displaced by fire in Allston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Firefighters are reminding residents to not block hydrants after someone illegally parked in front of a hydrant, delaying efforts to put out a fire in Allston Tuesday night. Firefighters battled the flames and the heat on Glenville Avenue. Officials said the fire started in the basement and...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Small dog attacked by coyote in Dedham

DEDHAM, Mass. — A small Dedham dog is shaken up after a scary encounter with a coyote over the weekend. Shaggy was out in his front yard just before 5:00 p.m., “doing his business,” while his owner was standing on the front porch, according to Dedham Police.
whdh.com

Driver taken to hospital after crashing into pond in Millis

MILLIS, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver has been taken to the hospital after crashing their car into a pond in Millis Monday morning. The front end of the vehicle in the water in front of the CVS on Main Street. Police said a good samaritan helped the driver out of the car.
MILLIS, MA

