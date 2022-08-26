Read full article on original website
whdh.com
Malden Police: Good Samaritan bitten, stabbed by robbery suspect
MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - A Good Samaritan is recovering after trying to stop a suspect accused of stealing a purse in Malden, getting bitten and stabbed in the process, according to officials. Malden Police were first called to the area of Chestnut Street for reports of a robbery around 1:15...
Update: Boston Police find missing 5-year-old girl
BOSTON — 6:48 p.m. Update: Boston Police say they have located Kamara. Original article: Police are asking for the public’s help after a child went missing Monday morning after being dropped off at school. Nylah Kamara is 5 years old and was last seen when she was dropped...
whdh.com
Just One Station: Man accused of pulling knife on a mail carrier in Swampscott speaks out
LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A man facing charges for allegedly pulling a knife on a postal worker said he was trying to defend his friend, after a dispute over packages in Swampscott turned ugly. Michael Hernandez Feliciano, 22, of Lynn, said he was trying to protect the friend when he...
Man arrested in Malden after allegedly robbing woman, stabbing and biting good Samaritan
A 21-year-old Instacart delivery driver says he has no regrets about tackling and restraining an alleged purse thief despite being bitten and stabbed. It happened just before 2 p.m. on Chestnut Street in Malden. Ryan Dos Santos, of Everett, was just about to unload a delivery when he heard a...
whdh.com
Just One Station: Suspect charged for assaulting restaurant worker with electric guitar in Porter Square
CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A fight that broke out outside of a Porter Square restaurant left one worker hospitalized after a suspect allegedly attacked him with a guitar, according to officials. Cambridge Police said two men were charged after an employee at The Halal Guys restaurant was hit over the...
Police respond to report of bomb threat at Boston Children’s Hospital
Boston Police responded to a report of a bomb threat at Boston Children’s Hospital Tuesday night, a spokesperson from the police department confirmed to Boston 25. A squad is on hand investigating the scene. The bomb squad was killed in at approximately 9:00 p.m. and no one was let...
Man accused of robbing woman, stabbing and biting good Samaritan in Malden to face judge
MALDEN, Mass. — A man accused of robbing a woman of her purse, and then stabbing and biting a delivery driver who rushed to help the victim, is slated to face a judge Tuesday. Jayson Seay, 26, of Peabody, is expected to be arraigned in Malden District Court on...
whdh.com
Tewksbury Police: Evacuation notice issued for Carter Street area as crews contain ammonia leak
TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - People in the area of 20 Carter Street in Tewksbury are being asked to evacuate as crews respond to an apparent ammonia leak at an ice rink, according to police. Tewksbury Police issued the notice around 3:13 p.m., as crews responded to the Breakaway Ice Center...
Authorities identify man who was struck, killed by car on Revere Beach Parkway
EVERETT, Mass. — Authorities have identified the man who was struck and killed by a car on the Revere Beach Parkway in Everett over the weekend. Troopers responding to reports of crash involving a pedestrian on Route 16 westbound at Vine Street shortly before 2 a.m. found a man in the road who had been hit by a 2001 Toyota Camry, according to Massachusetts State Police.
whdh.com
State Police seek info about possible second car involved in fatal Chelsea crash
CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - The Massachusetts State Police is seeking the public’s help to identify a potential second car that may have been involved in a fatal Chelsea crash. At about 2:20 a.m. Sunday, State Police received received reports of a rollover crash on Route 1 north at Route 16 in Chelsea. The city’s police and fire personnel arrived to find a car on its side with the driver, a 22-year-old Everett man, outside the car with serious injuries. The man and driver, Everett resident Milton A. Maldonado-Lemus, 22, died at the scene. His 22-year-old female passenger from Malden suffered serious but non-life-threatening injures and was transported to Mass. General Hospital.
whdh.com
Man wanted for assault to murder punches out MBTA trolley window
MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Dorchester man punched out a trolley window in Milton before he was arrested for several other outstanding warrants, according to Transit Police. Transit Police said that they received a radio call around 1:40 Sunday afternoon to head to Mattapan Station to speak with a trolley operator. The operator reported that, without provocation, an unknown man punched the trolley window out on the Milton High Speed Line station.
Turnto10.com
Mansfield town leaders say police chief not fit to serve following investigation
MANSFIELD, Mass. (WJAR) — The results of an investigation in Mansfield finds the town's police chief is unfit to serve. Mansfield Police Chief Ronald Sellon has been on paid leave since last October, as the town investigated claims of abusive behavior toward employees. The town said the investigation by...
whdh.com
Firefighters remind residents to not block hydrants
BOSTON (WHDH) - Firefighters are reminding residents to not block hydrants after someone illegally parked in front of a hydrate as crews battled a fire in Allston Tuesday night. Firefighters battled the flames and the heat on Glenville Avenue Tuesday night. Officials said the fire started in the basement and...
Framingham Police Arrest Rowdy Restaurant Patron on Drug & Other Charges
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham man early Saturday morning, August 27. Police were called to Taqueria Mexico on Route 126 in downtown Framingham around 1:30 a.m. Police arrested just before 2 a.m. was Erick Rodas, 27, of 176 Irving Street in Framingham. “Rodas was asked to leave...
whdh.com
Man arrested after hiding in Auburn Macy’s, attempting to steal goods
AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Auburn Police arrested a 40-year-old Worcester man after he hid out for hours in a Macy’s store with a backpack full of goods, the department said. According to police social media posts, officers responded to an Auburn Mall Macy’s around 11 p.m. Monday after multiple motion alarms went off inside the store. None were triggered outside the store, indicating that the suspect was already inside. Surveillance footage showed that a man was walking through the store about 15 minutes before police arrived with “what appeared to be a very full backpack,” the department’s Facebook post said.
whdh.com
Dorchester shooting victim identified
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A victim of a Saturday shooting in Dorchester has been identified by Boston Police. The victim, Derrell Russell, 33, of Brighton, was shot shortly before 6 p.m. on August 27 in the area of 970 Blue Hill Avenue in Dorchester. He was later pronounced deceased at a local hospital.
NECN
Coyotes in Mass. Town Prompt Police Call to Action
Coyotes have been cropping up in Wilmington, Massachusetts, police said Monday, urging residents to do what they can to keep the coyotes from eating human food. Local animal control officers have been receiving and responding to complaints of coyotes in the area, Wilmington police said in a Facebook post. They noted that coyotes being in town isn't a concern in and of itself, but added that residents can help keep it that way.
whdh.com
Over a dozen displaced by fire in Allston
BOSTON (WHDH) - Firefighters are reminding residents to not block hydrants after someone illegally parked in front of a hydrant, delaying efforts to put out a fire in Allston Tuesday night. Firefighters battled the flames and the heat on Glenville Avenue. Officials said the fire started in the basement and...
Small dog attacked by coyote in Dedham
DEDHAM, Mass. — A small Dedham dog is shaken up after a scary encounter with a coyote over the weekend. Shaggy was out in his front yard just before 5:00 p.m., “doing his business,” while his owner was standing on the front porch, according to Dedham Police.
whdh.com
Driver taken to hospital after crashing into pond in Millis
MILLIS, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver has been taken to the hospital after crashing their car into a pond in Millis Monday morning. The front end of the vehicle in the water in front of the CVS on Main Street. Police said a good samaritan helped the driver out of the car.
