Police seek missing Indianapolis teenager
INDIANAPOLIS — Detectives are asking for the public's help locating a missing 17-year-old boy from Indianapolis. According to IMPD, 17-year-old Alan Turcios is missing and detectives believe he may be a danger to himself. He was last seen on the west side of Indianapolis near West 34th Street and...
IMPD: Man critically injured in northeast side shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a man was critically injured in a shooting on Indianapolis' northeast side Wednesday morning. IMPD officers responded to the intersection of East 65th Street and Johnson Road, near Skiles Test Nature Park, around 6:15 a.m. for a report of a person shot. Police found a man with an apparent gunshot wound(s) who was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
Marion woman on moped killed in crash with semi-truck
MARION, Ind. — Indiana State Police is investigating after a woman riding a moped was hit by a semi-truck that, investigators say, disregarded a red light to cause the crash. Marion police officers and state troopers were called to the crash just before 10:15 p.m. Monday night. Troopers say...
1 person seriously injured in shooting on Indy's near east side
INDIANAPOLIS — An early morning shooting left one person injured early Wednesday morning. Around midnight, Indianapolis police got a report of a traffic accident in an alley near the 1000 block of Laurel Street, which is just northeast of Shelby and Prospect streets. Police found an unoccupied car when...
Indianapolis man sentenced to 12 years in charges related to drive-by mosque shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — A federal judge sentenced an Indianapolis man to more than 12 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to firing shots at a mosque on the northwest side of Indianapolis in May. According to court documents, 22-year-old Jonathan Warren sent multiple threats and tried to kill someone...
Man arrested in shooting of Indianapolis woman who died after crash on way to hospital
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD homicide detectives arrested 27-year-old Herschel Anderson for his alleged involvement in the death of 27-year-old Deja Morse at a bar on the city's northwest side in April 2022. On April 2, officers were originally called to a report of a person shot shortly after 2 a.m....
IMPD: 4 injured, 3 critically, in overnight shootings
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after four people were injured, three critically, in shootings in Indianapolis from Sunday night into Monday morning. One person was also killed in a stabbing on the city's near south side. East side shooting. Around 4:30 a.m., IMPD officers responded to the 2300 block...
Man arrested near Muncie school with 2 guns, ammo in his backpack
MUNCIE, Ind. — Police arrested a Muncie man for possessing two guns near an elementary school. Police said they were called to 101 West Memorial Drive Friday afternoon for a man threatening another man with a gun at a smoke shop. Once officers arrived, a witness told police the...
Silver Alert for man missing from Carmel has been canceled
CARMEL, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert for a man missing from Carmel has been canceled. Police had been investigating the disappearance of 89-year-old Jack Hufford. The alert was canceled late Tuesday evening. Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?. There are specific standards a person's disappearance must...
Indianapolis man sentenced after firing shots at IMPD officers in 12-hour standoff at south side home
INDIANAPOLIS — A federal judge sentenced 39-year-old Wesley Cartwright, of Indianapolis, to 10 years in prison after illegally possessing a firearm and shooting at IMPD SWAT officers during a 12-hour standoff in January 2022. According to court documents, Marion County Sheriff's Department deputies tried to serve an eviction notice...
Wounded IMPD officer, wife express gratitude amidst long recovery from shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis police officer who was shot in the line of duty continues his recovery at home, but still has a long road ahead. Ofc. Tommy Mangan was seriously wounded during a traffic stop in Fountain Square in February. The bullet shattered his voice box and he has nerve damage that makes him sensitive to light. Therapy for the 26-year-old officer is ongoing.
Police seek man accused of assaulting woman he didn't know on Indy's north side
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD detectives are asking for help finding the man responsible for assaulting a 74-year-old woman on the north side of Indianapolis on Tuesday morning. Detectives are asking anyone who was near the 4400 block of North Washington Boulevard between 6 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. and saw suspicious people in the area to contact investigators.
Dutch soldier dead after downtown Indianapolis shooting
The soldiers were shot at the Hampton Inn downtown. Lauren Kostiuk has more on what happened and how the city is responding.
Westfield man arrested for attempted murder following road rage incident with street department workers
WESTFIELD, Ind. — A Westfield man was arrested for attempted murder and other preliminary charges after an apparent road rage incident on Monday, the Westfield Police Department said. Shortly before 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 29, Westfield officers responded to the area of East 196th Street and Grassy Branch Road...
IMPD: Man killed in stabbing on city's near south side
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a person was killed in a stabbing on Indianapolis' near south side early Monday morning. IMPD officers responded to the 2900 block of Brill Road, northwest of the intersection of East Troy and Madison avenues, around 1:15 a.m. for a report of a person stabbed. Police located a male victim who appeared to be stabbed.
1 dead, 3 injured after violent Indianapolis weekend
Police responded to four separate shootings and a stabbing. One of those shootings, and the stabbing, where fatal.
Skeletal remains found almost 4 decades ago in Tennessee identified as missing Indiana child
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced on Tuesday that a child whose skeletal remains were found in Campbell County 37 years ago has been identified. The girl was identified as Tracy Sue Walker. Walker went missing from Lafayette, Indiana in 1978 when she was 15 years...
Danville PD cracking down on school bus stop-arm violators
DANVILLE, Ind. — Police officers in Danville are working overtime to help stop people from driving around school buses when they shouldn’t be. It's part of the Stop Arm Violation Enforcement, or S.A.V.E., program that’s federally funded with grants administered by the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute. The...
People living near Ritter Avenue and East 21st Street concerned about recent violence
INDIANAPOLIS — A shooting early Monday morning at East 23rd Street and Ritter Avenue left a teenager in critical condition. IMPD said Monday afternoon that the 19-year-old died from his injuries. People living in the area have been concerned about recent violence. Last Thursday, another shooting around 21st Street...
Victim of gun violence in Indianapolis speaks out about his injuries, hoping to bring awareness
INDIANAPOLIS — Gun violence isn't just affecting one area of Indianapolis, it has reached all corners of the city, impacting people of all ages. Muhammad Elamin, 60, is still healing after being shot this past April. He hopes sharing his experience helps stop the senseless violence. “I pray and...
