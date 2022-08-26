ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kokomo, IN

WTHR

Police seek missing Indianapolis teenager

INDIANAPOLIS — Detectives are asking for the public's help locating a missing 17-year-old boy from Indianapolis. According to IMPD, 17-year-old Alan Turcios is missing and detectives believe he may be a danger to himself. He was last seen on the west side of Indianapolis near West 34th Street and...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

IMPD: Man critically injured in northeast side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a man was critically injured in a shooting on Indianapolis' northeast side Wednesday morning. IMPD officers responded to the intersection of East 65th Street and Johnson Road, near Skiles Test Nature Park, around 6:15 a.m. for a report of a person shot. Police found a man with an apparent gunshot wound(s) who was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Marion woman on moped killed in crash with semi-truck

MARION, Ind. — Indiana State Police is investigating after a woman riding a moped was hit by a semi-truck that, investigators say, disregarded a red light to cause the crash. Marion police officers and state troopers were called to the crash just before 10:15 p.m. Monday night. Troopers say...
MARION, IN
WTHR

IMPD: 4 injured, 3 critically, in overnight shootings

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after four people were injured, three critically, in shootings in Indianapolis from Sunday night into Monday morning. One person was also killed in a stabbing on the city's near south side. East side shooting. Around 4:30 a.m., IMPD officers responded to the 2300 block...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Silver Alert for man missing from Carmel has been canceled

CARMEL, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert for a man missing from Carmel has been canceled. Police had been investigating the disappearance of 89-year-old Jack Hufford. The alert was canceled late Tuesday evening. Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?. There are specific standards a person's disappearance must...
CARMEL, IN
WTHR

Wounded IMPD officer, wife express gratitude amidst long recovery from shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis police officer who was shot in the line of duty continues his recovery at home, but still has a long road ahead. Ofc. Tommy Mangan was seriously wounded during a traffic stop in Fountain Square in February. The bullet shattered his voice box and he has nerve damage that makes him sensitive to light. Therapy for the 26-year-old officer is ongoing.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

IMPD: Man killed in stabbing on city's near south side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a person was killed in a stabbing on Indianapolis' near south side early Monday morning. IMPD officers responded to the 2900 block of Brill Road, northwest of the intersection of East Troy and Madison avenues, around 1:15 a.m. for a report of a person stabbed. Police located a male victim who appeared to be stabbed.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Danville PD cracking down on school bus stop-arm violators

DANVILLE, Ind. — Police officers in Danville are working overtime to help stop people from driving around school buses when they shouldn’t be. It's part of the Stop Arm Violation Enforcement, or S.A.V.E., program that’s federally funded with grants administered by the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute. The...
DANVILLE, IN

