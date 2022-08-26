Boat involved in crash on Interstate 290 in Shrewsbury

SHREWSBURY — Traffic on Interstate 290 was backed up Friday morning after a multiple-vehicle crash.

A pickup hauling a boat was involved in the incident, about 7:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes. Two other vehicles crashed.

State police said two people were transported to a hospital for minor injuries.

The boat, which did not appear to have extensive damage, is named Entr'acte Minneapolis, a theater term for between acts.

The driver of the pickup was a 74-year-old Arizona man, according to state police.

The crash remains under investigation.

No charged were immediately filed, police said.

