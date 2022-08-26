ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shrewsbury, MA

Boat involved in crash on Interstate 290 in Shrewsbury

By Telegram & Gazette Staff
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49RSYA_0hWSG8jj00

SHREWSBURY — Traffic on Interstate 290 was backed up Friday morning after a multiple-vehicle crash.

A pickup hauling a boat was involved in the incident, about 7:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes. Two other vehicles crashed.

State police said two people were transported to a hospital for minor injuries.

The boat, which did not appear to have extensive damage, is named Entr'acte Minneapolis, a theater term for between acts.

The driver of the pickup was a 74-year-old Arizona man, according to state police.

The crash remains under investigation.

No charged were immediately filed, police said.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Boat involved in crash on Interstate 290 in Shrewsbury

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
communityadvocate.com

Crash leads to traffic on Rt. 9 in Shrewsbury this morning

SHREWSBURY – Traffic heading to Worcester was backed up this morning. Just before 9 a.m. first responders and tow trucks were still in the intersection of Route 9 and Quinsigamond Avenue just before the Kenneth F. Memorial Bridge. Crews were working on loading a sedan onto a tow truck.
SHREWSBURY, MA
amherstbulletin.com

Springfield woman killed in three-car crash in Amherst

AMHERST — Police have identified the person who died three-car crash on Route 116 on Friday as Carmen Henriquez, 36, of Springfield. Henriquez was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which occurred at around 8:45 a.m. at the intersection of Route 116 and Sunderland Road, according to the Northwestern district attorney’s office.
AMHERST, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Driver hospitalized after crashing into pond in Millis

A driver was hospitalized after driving into a retention pond Saturday evening, the Millis Police Department announced. Police responded to the scene located at the corner of Main Street and Milliston Road at approximately 8:45 p.m. According to police, the driver was helped out of the partially sunken vehicle by a bystander and was transported to a local hospital.
MILLIS, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Shrewsbury, MA
Accidents
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Shrewsbury, MA
State
Arizona State
Shrewsbury, MA
Crime & Safety
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Cars
Local
Massachusetts Accidents
Shrewsbury, MA
Cars
fallriverreporter.com

Several crews respond to head-on crash involving two boats, 7 passengers off of Providence Point

Multiple crews responded to a boat crash on Sunday involving several passengers. According to the Portsmouth Fire Department, at 6:30 p.m., Portsmouth Fire Alarm received a 911 call for a head-on crash of two boats in the water off Potters Cove, Prudence Island with 3 or more injured. The condition of the boats involved and the total number of people on board were unknown.
PORTSMOUTH, RI
thisweekinworcester.com

40-Year-Old Man Arrested Overnight Inside Auburn Mall

AUBURN - A local man was arrested inside an Auburn Mall store late Monday night, after police were alerted by in-store alarms. Police responded to multiple interior motion alarms inside Macy's department store around 11 PM. In-store surveillance showed a male walking through the building 15 minutes earlier with what appeared to be a full backpack.
AUBURN, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minneapolis Police#Traffic Accident#Telegram Gazette
Boston Globe

N.H. man suffers life-threatening injuries in fiery crash on Everett Turnpike

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to email Trooper Jonathan Janosz at [email protected] or call 603-227-0039. A Nashua, N.H., man suffered life-threatening injuries Saturday night in a single-vehicle crash that left a sports car in flames on the F.E. Everett Turnpike in Merrimack, N.H., New Hampshire State Police said.
NASHUA, NH
NECN

Coyotes in Mass. Town Prompt Police Call to Action

Coyotes have been cropping up in Wilmington, Massachusetts, police said Monday, urging residents to do what they can to keep the coyotes from eating human food. Local animal control officers have been receiving and responding to complaints of coyotes in the area, Wilmington police said in a Facebook post. They noted that coyotes being in town isn't a concern in and of itself, but added that residents can help keep it that way.
WILMINGTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Everett man killed in early morning crash

Chelsea, MA — State Police are asking for the public’s help after a crash on Route one in Chelsea Sunday morning claims the life of an Everett man. According to State Police the vehicle, a 2005 Nissan 350, struck the median and rolled over with 2 people inside.
EVERETT, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts Amazon employee dies after shooting himself in warehouse parking lot

A Massachusetts Amazon employee has died after reportedly shooting himself in the parking lot. According to The Daily Beast, a 23-year-old employee at the Norwood warehouse left work early this month on the night shift only to return to the parking lot. According to video surveillance, upon the Brockton resident’s return to the lot, he shot himself in the chest.
NORWOOD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
communityadvocate.com

Three people charged after catalytic converter theft in Westborough

WESTBOROUGH – Three people face charges after officers responded to a report of someone attempting to steal a catalytic converter. At about 2 a.m. this morning, Westborough and Northborough police responded to the Arrive apartments at 297 Turnpike Road on the report of suspicious activity in the parking lot, according to a Westborough Police Department press release.
WPRI 12 News

Coventry police investigating fatal ATV accident

COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — Coventry police are investigating a deadly ATV accident that happened early Saturday morning. According to a release from Police Chief Frederick Heise III, around 3:45 a.m., the police, along with the Western Coventry Fire District were called to Cahoone Road for a crash involving an ATV. When first responders arrived on […]
COVENTRY, RI
thisweekinworcester.com

35-Year-Old Worcester Woman Arrested for Breaking and Entering

WORCESTER - A local woman faces charges after police responded to a breaking and entering report on Saturday, August 27. Police arrived at a Henchman Terrace address at around 7:45 PM where first-floor residents said they observed a stool outside a living room window. Upon entering the apartment, a female fled from in a bedroom upon being discovered. Residents realized several items were missing.
WORCESTER, MA
Watertown News

Police Log: Woman Arrested for Drinking in Her Car, Mopeds Stolen, Several Cars Broken Into

The following information was provided by the Watertown Police Department. The incidents took place from Aug. 8 to Aug. 14. Aug. 11 7:42 a.m.: Two employees at Dunkin’ Donuts at 640 Arsenal St. got into an argument, which escalated got into a minor physical altercation. Police were called. While speaking with the employees officers discovered one of the employees had an outstanding warrant. Semha Musa, 35, of Boston, was arrested on the warrant from Waltham District Court for false fire alarm and disturbing the peace. Both employees were advised that they could seek a complaint about the incident at Waltham District Court.
WATERTOWN, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Worcester Telegram & Gazette

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
532K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Worcester, MA from Worcester Telegram.

 http://telegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy