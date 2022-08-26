ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

wvlt.tv

Tennessee U.S. Representative’s daughter home from hospital

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Sunday, Tennessee U.S. Representative Tim Burchett announced his daughter was released from the hospital after she was injured in a horse-related accident. The girl was at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital for 16 days. According to Burchett, she broke five ribs and her wrist. She also...
wvlt.tv

Gov. Bill Lee reveals enhanced safety measures for TN schools

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - In the aftermath of the horrific school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, many school districts across the nation were forced to reevaluate the safety of their institutions. Tennessee schools followed suit, and Governor Bill Lee announced what his administration has been working toward to ensure student safety...
radionwtn.com

Tennessee First Lady Diagnosed With Lymphoma

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Today, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee released the following statement:. “Maria and I have learned that she has lymphoma and will begin treatment immediately. While this news is unexpected, her prognosis is good and it is treatable. Maria and I deeply appreciate prayers for healing. We are hopeful and will share more in the days ahead.”
WREG

TN COVID-19 cases skyrocket; now most infectious in U.S.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee has reemerged as the most infectious state in the country. New COVID-19 cases in the Volunteer State have skyrocketed by 70% in the past two weeks. About 900 COVID-19  patients in Tennessee are hospitalized, with more than 100 in intensive care. The highest transmission rates are in rural counties where the […]
msn.com

Tennessee First Lady Maria Lee diagnosed with cancer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Governor Bill Lee made a grim announcement on Friday concerning his wife’s health. The Governor said the state’s First Lady, Maria Lee, has been diagnosed with lymphoma. Lymphoma is cancer that starts in the lymphatic system, which is your body’s disease-fighting system. The lymphatic...
wvlt.tv

Jehovah’s Witnesses to resume door-to-door ministry

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Jehovah’s Witnesses will resume door-to-door ministry in Knoxville and other areas in East Tennessee starting on Thursday. The practice was stopped more than two years ago due to the pandemic, during which time Jehovah’s Witnesses ministered solely through letters, phone calls and virtual Bible studies.
WJHL

Life expectancy declined in 2020 for Tennesseans

According to new data from the National Center For Health Statistics, life expectancy dropped in all 50 states and The District of Columbia in 2020. Tennessee saw a decrease of 1.8 years in life expectancy across all groups.
wvlt.tv

Going My Way: Neyland Stadium

Tennessee authorities are investigating the death of a 17-year-old girl. The Tennessee Highway Patrol is reportedly looking for the girl’s boyfriend. Our First Alert Weather Day begins now. Meteorologist Paige Noel has the latest track and the main risks with the mid-day storms.
wvlt.tv

Knoxville police looking for missing Florida man

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Police Department put out an alert Wednesday morning announcing they were looking for a missing Florida man. Harry Lebkuecher, 21, is from Clermont and was last seen at Central Baptist of Bearden on Deane Hill Drive around 7:30 Tuesday morning, KPD officials said. Lebkuecher reportedly does not have his wallet, ID or any other of his belongings and is likely walking on foot west.
wvlt.tv

Boy’s body is failing, parents discover extraordinary solution

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Life has been consistently unlucky for 7-year-old Jameson Wall, an autistic Tennessee boy who was born drug-dependent and later diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disorder. A series of at-home videos document years of struggles, doctor visits and hospital stays. In one video, Jameson is shaking and...
Advocate Andy

Tennessee Pastors Condemn "Cruelty" of Abortion Trigger Law

Total abortion ban in Tennessee now in effect, faith group calls out cruelty of "no exceptions" policy. Tennessee's total ban on abortions goes into effect today, the result of a so-called "trigger law" that effectively outlaws the procedure in the state following the Supreme Court's Dobbs decision that overturned Roe v. Wade.
