Tennessee U.S. Representative’s daughter home from hospital
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Sunday, Tennessee U.S. Representative Tim Burchett announced his daughter was released from the hospital after she was injured in a horse-related accident. The girl was at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital for 16 days. According to Burchett, she broke five ribs and her wrist. She also...
THP troopers to do ‘more frequent, unannounced’ check-ins on Tennessee schools
In a video posted on Tuesday, Governor Bill Lee said the state's Department of Education has asked to use the remaining federal relief funds for school safety. While the Tennessee Education Association (TEA) appreciates the new measures, it says it's unfortunate the funds aren't being utilized to address the school staffing issues.
Gov. Bill Lee reveals enhanced safety measures for TN schools
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - In the aftermath of the horrific school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, many school districts across the nation were forced to reevaluate the safety of their institutions. Tennessee schools followed suit, and Governor Bill Lee announced what his administration has been working toward to ensure student safety...
Amendment 3 campaign begins across Tennessee
In November, Tennesseans will have the chance to vote to abolish slavery in our state. One group wanting this amendment to pass is making their voices known Sunday at McGregor Park in Clarksville.
After 37 years, remains of ‘Baby Girl’ identified as missing Indiana teen
A nearly 40-year-old cold case has cropped up new information after the University of North Texas Center for Human Identification positively identified the skeletal remains of a young female found in Campbell County, Tenn. whom investigators over the years had known as "Baby Girl."
10 places in Middle Tennessee commonly mispronounced
As Middle Tennessee continues to expand every day, newcomers may have trouble pronouncing certain streets, cities and counties in the area.
Knoxville groups push Tennessee governor to exonerate Black man executed 100 years ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Groups in Knoxville are pushing Governor Bill Lee to exonerate a Black man, who was executed for a crime they say he did not commit. In 1919, authorities accused Maurice Mays of killing a white woman in her home in North Knoxville. Felecia Outsey is one...
Tennessee First Lady Diagnosed With Lymphoma
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Today, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee released the following statement:. “Maria and I have learned that she has lymphoma and will begin treatment immediately. While this news is unexpected, her prognosis is good and it is treatable. Maria and I deeply appreciate prayers for healing. We are hopeful and will share more in the days ahead.”
TN COVID-19 cases skyrocket; now most infectious in U.S.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee has reemerged as the most infectious state in the country. New COVID-19 cases in the Volunteer State have skyrocketed by 70% in the past two weeks. About 900 COVID-19 patients in Tennessee are hospitalized, with more than 100 in intensive care. The highest transmission rates are in rural counties where the […]
Tennessee First Lady Maria Lee diagnosed with cancer
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Governor Bill Lee made a grim announcement on Friday concerning his wife’s health. The Governor said the state’s First Lady, Maria Lee, has been diagnosed with lymphoma. Lymphoma is cancer that starts in the lymphatic system, which is your body’s disease-fighting system. The lymphatic...
Jehovah’s Witnesses to resume door-to-door ministry
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Jehovah’s Witnesses will resume door-to-door ministry in Knoxville and other areas in East Tennessee starting on Thursday. The practice was stopped more than two years ago due to the pandemic, during which time Jehovah’s Witnesses ministered solely through letters, phone calls and virtual Bible studies.
Life expectancy declined in 2020 for Tennesseans
According to new data from the National Center For Health Statistics, life expectancy dropped in all 50 states and The District of Columbia in 2020. Tennessee saw a decrease of 1.8 years in life expectancy across all groups.
This Is The Most Dangerous Road In Tennessee
A new report evaluates the most dangerous roadways across America, including this stretch of highway in Tennessee.
Safely dispose of prescription drugs at pill take-back boxes across Tennessee
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) has partnered with the state to help create a crime and drug-free community. The pill take-back program was designed to have secured containers where people could dispose of their expired, unused prescription drugs safely and without question. The containers are available...
Study: Tennessee among best states to do business in
A new study released by CNBC rates the Tennessee among the best states in the nation to do business in.
Tennessee man killed in Ukraine War
Tributes are pouring in for a Mid-South man killed in Ukraine this past week.
Going My Way: Neyland Stadium
Tennessee authorities are investigating the death of a 17-year-old girl. The Tennessee Highway Patrol is reportedly looking for the girl’s boyfriend. Our First Alert Weather Day begins now. Meteorologist Paige Noel has the latest track and the main risks with the mid-day storms.
Knoxville police looking for missing Florida man
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Police Department put out an alert Wednesday morning announcing they were looking for a missing Florida man. Harry Lebkuecher, 21, is from Clermont and was last seen at Central Baptist of Bearden on Deane Hill Drive around 7:30 Tuesday morning, KPD officials said. Lebkuecher reportedly does not have his wallet, ID or any other of his belongings and is likely walking on foot west.
Boy’s body is failing, parents discover extraordinary solution
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Life has been consistently unlucky for 7-year-old Jameson Wall, an autistic Tennessee boy who was born drug-dependent and later diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disorder. A series of at-home videos document years of struggles, doctor visits and hospital stays. In one video, Jameson is shaking and...
Tennessee Pastors Condemn "Cruelty" of Abortion Trigger Law
Total abortion ban in Tennessee now in effect, faith group calls out cruelty of "no exceptions" policy. Tennessee's total ban on abortions goes into effect today, the result of a so-called "trigger law" that effectively outlaws the procedure in the state following the Supreme Court's Dobbs decision that overturned Roe v. Wade.
