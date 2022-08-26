KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Police Department put out an alert Wednesday morning announcing they were looking for a missing Florida man. Harry Lebkuecher, 21, is from Clermont and was last seen at Central Baptist of Bearden on Deane Hill Drive around 7:30 Tuesday morning, KPD officials said. Lebkuecher reportedly does not have his wallet, ID or any other of his belongings and is likely walking on foot west.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 6 HOURS AGO