ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coldwater, MI

JV Football: Coldwater falls to Grand Ledge; Bronson JV opens season with win; Union City and Quincy both fall

By Obituaries
The Daily Reporter
The Daily Reporter
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tuB7r_0hWSFefP00

COLDWATER — The Coldwater JV Cardinals fell just a little short Thursday night as they hosted Grand Ledge at Larsen Stadium for their 2022 football opener.Coldwater battled hard but fell to Grand Ledge by the score of 19-6.Leading the way for Coldwater on the offensive side of the ball was Jackson Reilly who ran the ball 34 times for an astounding 188 yards and one touchdown.Also running hard for the JV Cardinals was Drew Ennis who had 10 carries for 31 yards.Quarterback Landen Auble had a solid game, throwing for 72 yards on nine completions, with Owen Tappenden leading the receiving corps with two catches for 54 yards.On defense it was again Jackson Reilly leading the way, recording seven total tackles. Kayden Roby also had a solid game with six tackles, followed by Logan Smiertka with five tackles; Quentin Rust with four tackles and two sacks; Drew Ennis with a fumble recovery; Josiah Cussigh with a fumble recovery; and Austin Fenningsdorf with an interception.Coldwater JV will be back in action on Thursday as they play in the front end of a JV/Varsity doubleheader against Plainwell beginning at 4 p.m.

Bronson JV kicks off season with a winBRONSON — The Bronson JV Vikings kicked off the 2022 season with a bang Thursday night, defeating Prairie Heights by the score of 30-12.No indiviudal stats or other information was reported on the victory.Bronson improves to 1-0 on the season.Union City JV falls to Centreville to open seasonUNION CITY — The Union City JV Chargers jumped out to an early 8-0 lead over Centreville Wednesday night in their season opener however the Bulldogs overcame the early deficit and went on to score 20 unanswered points to pull away for the 20-8 victory.No stats or plays were reported for the contest.Quincy JV falls to Sand CreekSAND CREEK — The Quincy JV Orioles ran in to a buzzsaw to kick off the 2022 season Thursday night, falling to Sand Creek by the score of 60-0. The Aggies wasted little time getting on the board, scoring on runs of 11 yards, 1 yard and 32 yards in addition to a 46 interception return to lead 30-0 after one quarter of play.Another interception return, this time from 35-yards out, followed by a 20-yard run pushed the Aggies lead to 44-0 at the break.Two more scores in the second half sealed the victory for Sand Creek who took the 60-0 win.Quincy battled hard and saw some good things but just could not hold off the dangerous Sand Creek attack.No individual stats were made available for the contest.Quincy falls to 0-1 on the season and will see action next week when they face Union City.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
goportageindians.com

Boys Varsity Football falls to Penn 31 – 6

The Indians were defeated by Penn on Friday night 31-6. Colton Wilkie scored the lone Portage touchdown. The offense was led by Wilkie who rushed for 80 yards. The defense was lead by D’Juan Washington, Michael Dzyacky and Adam Korba for tackles. The Indians take on Lake Central at home this Friday.
MISHAWAKA, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Quincy, MI
Sports
City
Centreville, MI
Coldwater, MI
Education
Local
Michigan Football
Quincy, MI
Education
Local
Michigan Sports
Grand Ledge, MI
Education
City
Coldwater, MI
City
Union City, MI
Union City, MI
Sports
City
Grand Ledge, MI
Bronson, MI
Education
Union City, MI
Education
Grand Ledge, MI
Sports
City
Bronson, MI
Local
Michigan Education
Coldwater, MI
Sports
City
Quincy, MI
Bronson, MI
Sports
City
Sand Creek, MI
WNDU

Five Star Life, Michiana basketball legends golf to support students

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A golf outing happened on Monday to help students of Michiana!. Notre Dame Basketball legend and NBA superstar LaPhonso Ellis, as well as Michiana basketball star Markus Burton Jr., joined Five Star Life on the green Monday morning. The outing benefited Five Star Life for...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WLNS

PICTURES: Storms knock down trees, cause damage in mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Severe thunderstorms often bring damage and unexpected power outages. Crews are already out repairing storm damage. Want to see storm damage but don’t want to head into the elements? Don’t worry. 6 News is here for you with a recap of some of the storm damage mid-Michiganders are facing. A tree […]
LANSING, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Jv#American Football#Highschoolsports#The Jv Cardinals#Coldwater Jv#Jv Varsity#Plainwell#Bronson Jv Vikings#The Union City Jv
95.3 MNC

11,000+ Indiana Michigan Power customers in the dark after storm

More than 11,000 Indiana Michigan Power customers lost electricity after the severe thunderstorm that blew through Michiana around 3 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 29. The storm packed winds topping 70 miles per hour, and uprooted trees, downed limbs, and downed power lines as it moved through. More than 6,000 of...
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
earnthenecklace.com

Whitney Burney Leaving WOOD-TV: Where Is the Michigan Reporter Going?

Whitney Burney has been bringing the latest news to her hometown of Grand Rapids on WOODTV for four years. Now the fantastic reporter is moving to the next step of her career. Whitney Burney announced she is leaving WOOD-TV in September 2022. Her early announcement surprised News 8 viewers. They want to know where the news anchor is going next and if her new job is also taking her away from Grand Rapids. Here’s what Burney said about her departure from News 8.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMTCw

I-94 bridge to be demolished

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A major road between Kalamazoo and Portage closed Friday at 8 p.m. and is scheduled to remain closed until Monday morning. Road crews are expected to demolish the westbound I-94 bridge at Portage Road starting Saturday at 6 a.m. Portage Road will be closed between Milham...
KALAMAZOO, MI
1077 WRKR

Long John Silvers On W. Main In Kalamazoo Has Been Condemned; Closed Indefinitely

It turns out another Kalamazoo area fast food restaurant has had to close down and this time, the Long John Silvers On W. Main In Kalamazoo will close for what a "Condemned" sign says for weeks, but they may not operate again even after the building is safe to operate in. Earlier in the year, we saw an abrupt close to the McDonald's on Riverview in Kalamazoo, but this closure may be due to a fire that occurred inside a few months back, according to a post on Vanished Kalamazoo:
KALAMAZOO, MI
WLNS

Lansing couple celebrates 70th anniversary

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – John and Norma DeRose have been together for a long time. They’re celebrating their 70th anniversary, to be precise. Norma says their first meeting was rather simple: she asked him out on a date while they were both attending the University of Detroit. “From that time on, we just knew we […]
LANSING, MI
The Daily Reporter

The Daily Reporter

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
231K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Coldwater, MI from Coldwater Daily Reporter.

 http://thedailyreporter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy