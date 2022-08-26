ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boardman, OR

EDNPub

Columbia Riverkeeper challenges new Boardman gas pipeline infrastructure

PORTLAND — The environmental group Columbia Riverkeeper announced Friday, Aug. 26, it filed a petition challenging the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s approval of the Coyote Springs Cogeneration Project near Boardman. According to state and federal energy department documents, the $32.5 million fracked gas pipeline compressor station would operate...
BOARDMAN, OR
EDNPub

OSP Northwest Region Marijuana Team and the Clackamas County Interagency Task Force Serve Warrants at Two Woodburn-Area Illegal Marijuana Grows (Photo)

OSP Northwest Region Marijuana Team and the Clackamas County Interagency Task Force Serve Warrants at Two Woodburn-Area Illegal Marijuana Grows (Photo) – 08/30/22. On Friday, August 26, 2022, Oregon State Police, Drug Enforcement Section, Northwest Region Marijuana Team (OSP NWR MJ) and the Clackamas County Interagency Task Force (CCITF) served search warrants at two nearby locations on South Schneider Road north of Woodburn, OR. The investigation began after law enforcement was alerted by businesspersons working in the regulated cannabis industry. Investigators with NWR MJ and CCITF began following up on the information provided and found 57 greenhouses not registered to grow hemp or licensed to grow marijuana.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
EDNPub

Pendleton Flour Mills history might have started with a card game

PENDLETON — Tony Flagg was vice president for grain operations and chief executive officer of Pendleton Flour Mills for 20 years. After serving as CEO of international exporter United Grain Corporation, now headquartered in Vancouver, Washington, he retired to Florida. Flagg moved back to Pendleton on the Fourth of July this year.
PENDLETON, OR
EDNPub

Critical injury crash on Hwy 22E-Marion County

Critical injury crash on Hwy 22E-Marion County – 08/29/22. On Sunday, August 28, 2022 at approximately 3:22 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a multiple vehicle crash on Hwy 22E near milepost 43. Preliminary investigation revealed a westbound white Chevrolet Equinox, operated by Maureen Connealy...
MARION COUNTY, OR
rtands.com

Crews prepare to build light rail bridge on TriMet project

TriMet’s ongoing efforts to rejuvenate and improve the MAX system in the Portland, Ore., area will continue in September and require closures of I-84 and a small section of the MAX Blue Line. The closure of I-84 is necessary so crews can continue building a new light rail bridge...
PORTLAND, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

Agreement reached on fixing leaking tanks

RICHLAND – The Washington State Department of Ecology and the U.S. Department of Energy have reached an agreement on how to respond to two underground tanks that are leaking radioactive waste as well as any future tank leaks at the Hanford Site. The federal department announced in April 2021,...
Beaverton Valley Times

Lane closure slated for Hwy 217 in Beaverton

ODOT will close one southbound lane on OR 217 between Southwest Hall Boulevard and Scholls Ferry Road from Sept. 9-19.A southbound section of Highway 217 in Beaverton will be reduced to one lane for 11 days starting in the evening on Friday, Sept. 9. The lane closure will be between two exits — Southwest Hall Boulevard (Highway 141) and Scholls Ferry Road (Highway 210) — from about 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, until about 5 a.m. Monday, Sept. 19. That construction schedule is subject to change, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation. Northbound lanes will not be affected by...
BEAVERTON, OR
The Portland Mercury

It’s Been One Year Since Portland Moved to Stop Zenith’s Oil Operations—So Why Are They Still Operating?

One year ago, the city of Portland took an unprecedented step to stop operations at Zenith Energy by denying the oil transporter a permit required to continue running its Northwest Portland facility. The action, while celebrated by environmental activists who had been urging the city to shut down the facility for years, immediately triggered a lawsuit from Zenith.
PORTLAND, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

Beard sees a hotel in the future

PENDLETON – There has long been talk about a hotel being built at the Pendleton Convention Center. Manager Pat Beard said it will do more than provide lodging during the Pendleton Round-Up. It will help attract conventions that seek on-site lodging and will fit right in with the future of the area.
PENDLETON, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

Permit rejected for In-N-Out near Beaverton

A hearings officer denied the restaurant's application on Aug. 29, but the decision can still be appealed.After more than a year of community frustrations, a Washington County hearings officer denied the application for an In-N-Out Burger location outside Beaverton on Aug. 29. The proposed development would be a 3,885-square-foot restaurant, plus a drive-thru, at 10565 S.W. Beaverton-Hillsdale Highway in unincorporated Washington County, just outside Beaverton city limits. Hawaiian Time and a former Mexican restaurant currently occupy the site, which is across from Uwajimaya and next to Chick-fil-A. A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue...
BEAVERTON, OR
Columbia County Spotlight

CC Rider plans to cut Portland service

County commissioners will vote soon on Columbia County Rider's proposal to end St. Helens to Portland service.More service cuts are coming for Columbia County Rider. The county's public transit provider plans to cut its last remaining fixed route service: Line 1, which goes between St. Helens and downtown Portland. CC Rider moved operations in-house, with drivers becoming direct county employees instead of employees of a contractor, MTR Western, earlier this summer. Bringing drivers in-house would have been more expensive than using a contractor, but as the contractor's rate increased — more than doubling over three years — county officials decided...
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

It May Not Be a Hipster Magnet, but the Oregon State Fair Has Added Food Carts and Motorcycles

High-flying rides, fried food of all sorts, and farm animals are back at the Oregon State Fair, which kicked off Friday, Aug. 26, in Salem. In addition to traditional attractions, like the carnival, livestock pavilion and 4-H exhibits, some new events are on the schedule. A food cart pod and bar can be found in the Homegrown Oregon area, two shows feature riders on motorcycles, horses make their debut, and teens of the ‘90s and aughts will appreciate the concert lineup (Nelly, TLC).
SALEM, OR
Channel 6000

Heat wave Number 5 expected to roll into September

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Just when you may think the summer heat was going to make a truce with early fall, they decided to break the deal. We are going to keep the toasty summer weather going for another week. This will be our fifth heat wave of the...
PORTLAND, OR
Cadrene Heslop

Cracker Barrel Location Closure

Financial challenges are not only growing for American citizens. It is also increasing for American businesses. This economic pressure has caused companies to update their operating models. Some brands are looking at their less profitable locations and closing them. Cracker Barrel recently announced the closure of an individual store.
PORTLAND, OR
