ODOT will close one southbound lane on OR 217 between Southwest Hall Boulevard and Scholls Ferry Road from Sept. 9-19.A southbound section of Highway 217 in Beaverton will be reduced to one lane for 11 days starting in the evening on Friday, Sept. 9. The lane closure will be between two exits — Southwest Hall Boulevard (Highway 141) and Scholls Ferry Road (Highway 210) — from about 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, until about 5 a.m. Monday, Sept. 19. That construction schedule is subject to change, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation. Northbound lanes will not be affected by...

BEAVERTON, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO