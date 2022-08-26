Read full article on original website
4 Places To Get Bagels in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Football: No. 2 Ohio State-No. 5 Notre Dame features a ‘lot of crossover’ on coaching staffsThe LanternColumbus, OH
They Only Found Her Legs: Ohio Mother Searching For Answers In Her Daughter's DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
Football: Williams ‘walking the walk’ as Buckeye captainThe LanternColumbus, OH
On a budget? Here’s what to do in Columbus for cheap pricesThe LanternColumbus, OH
What’s Jim Knowles’ vibe heading into his first game as Ohio State football’s defensive coordinator?
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Jim Knowles has been coaching at the college football level for over 30 years, with his career spanning six schools, including a stint as Cornell’s head coach from 2004-09. Ohio State is the latest stop on that list and clearly the most prominent program he’s been part of, and he’s had no problem acknowledging that. But he’s also firm in understanding that even if the amount of eyes on him has raised higher than it’s ever been before, the actual job is no different.
Jim Knowles and Ohio State’s defense building confidence in each other for Notre Dame challenge
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Jim Knowles’ first eight months as Ohio State football’s defensive coordinator introduced a glossary of new terms. Adjusters and Bandits as safeties. The slot cornerback-turned-cover safety of the past is now the nickel safety. Then of course comes the Jack — the hybrid defensive end/linebacker position which actually aspires to be called a Leo, since lions are the king of the jungle.
Ohio State football’s Sonny Styles loses black stripe
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- There have been a lot of good things said about Sonny Styles since he arrived on campus this summer and now he’s the latest Ohio State football player to lose his black stripe. Styles was the nation’s No. 12 player and top safety in the 2022...
Former Ohio State football lineman Nicholas Petit-Frere wins Tennessee Titans’ starting tackle job as rookie
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Nicholas Petit-Frere announced his commitment to working and competing the day the Tennessee Titans made him a third-round selection in April’s NFL Draft. Four months later, the Titans rewarded that commitment by announcing the rookie had won the starting right tackle job. General manager Jon Robinson said during the broadcast of last Saturday’s preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals that Petit-Frere had beaten out Dillon Radunz for the job.
Where’s Jim Knowles? Secrecy surrounds Ohio State defensive coordinator’s location for Notre Dame game
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Jim Knowles guarded crucial details about his initial Ohio State football defense throughout preseason camp. Generally, that secrecy applied to schematic details such as how — and how much — he will employ the hybrid defensive end/linebacker position known as the Jack. Yet Knowles’ cloak and dagger policy also apparently extends to his location inside Ohio Stadium on Saturday.
What do the oddsmakers say about Ohio State football’s chances to win the Big Ten in 2022?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State’s streak of consecutive Big Ten football championships ended at four when the Buckeyes lost at Michigan last season, ending their shot at a conference title. The Buckeyes head into 2022 looking for redemption, and they are a heavy favorite to win the Big...
Why Ohio State football will chase the Alabama standard and fall short in 2022: Nathan Baird’s playoff picks
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football remains on a long-tracked path to put an explosive, experienced team for the ages on the field in 2023. That means by the end of this season, the Buckeyes should be pretty great, too. If some portion of J.T. Tuimoloau and Jack Sawyer and the young cornerbacks and defensive tackles pop in the months ahead, this defense will improve significantly. If all of them hit, this defense could surge back into contention for one of the nation’s best.
Man drowns in Ohio quarry while trying to help dog
OBETZ, Ohio — A 50-year-old man drowned after he jumped into a water-filled quarry while trying to help his dog, according to reports. James Stephens was fishing at Dixon Quarry, which is located southeast of Columbus near Interstate 270, when his dog jumped into the water, WBNS Channel 10 reports. Stephens jumped into the water in an attempt to help the dog but quickly began to struggle, a witness tells KATV Channel 7.
Former school superintendent in Ohio accused of kidnapping 2 children in West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, West Virginia — The former superintendent of a school district in the Columbus area is facing two charges of kidnapping after police say he lured two young children into his vehicle, offering them money to baby-sit. William J. Morrison III, 59, of Huntington, was arrested last week in...
Car crashes into home in central Ohio, killing man on porch
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A man sitting on his porch was killed Monday evening when a car driven by a suspected drunken driver crashed into the home, the State Highway Patrol says. Cody Jordan, 27, of Chillicothe, was taken to Adena Regional Medical Center after the crash but died of...
