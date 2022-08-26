COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Jim Knowles has been coaching at the college football level for over 30 years, with his career spanning six schools, including a stint as Cornell’s head coach from 2004-09. Ohio State is the latest stop on that list and clearly the most prominent program he’s been part of, and he’s had no problem acknowledging that. But he’s also firm in understanding that even if the amount of eyes on him has raised higher than it’s ever been before, the actual job is no different.

