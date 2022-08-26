ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville and Upstate events: Kids ninja challenge, Spring Water Festival, and more

 5 days ago
Time to take the stage – coming soon, there are opportunities for kids to audition for fall productions. Want a little more practice first? Fall classes kickoff at South Carolina Children’s Theatre beginning the week of Sept. 12. Look for more local happenings and resources in Upstate Parent’s August issue, in print and online at upstateparent.com.

Starry Nights at at Roper Mountain Science Center

Starry Nights are back at Roper Mountain Science Center. For Aug. 26, “Magic Treehouse” is at 4:30 and 6 p.m. “Tales of the Maya Skies” is at 7:30 p.m. Advance ticket purchases are required. For details, visit ropermountain.org.

Kids Ninja Challenge

Miracle Hill’s Annual Kids Ninja Challenge is a family-friendly fundraising event for children ages 4 – 12. The event starts at 8 a.m. Aug. 27 at the YMCA program Center in Simpsonville. It includes more than 10 obstacles on a .75-mile course, along with food trucks, inflatables and face painting. Register at runsignup.com/kidsninjachallenge.

Family Fun Day at Upcountry History Museum

Family Fun Day is 10 a.m. – noon Aug. 27 at the Upcountry History Museum. Families can enjoy game and craft stations, group story time, and more. The program is included with admission. For details, visit upcountryhistory.org.

Williamston Spring Water Festival

Williamston Spring Water Festival will be held Friday, August 26 and Saturday, August 27 at Mineral Spring Park in Williamston, SC. This arts and crafts festival is located in the town park where generations have gathered for the healing abilities of the spring water. Enjoy live entertainment and food, arts & crafts, a Health Fair, children's activities, amusement rides, Spring Water 5K Run & 1 Mile Fun Run, an antique car show and souvenirs. At the Water Festival, you'll find free admission and parking. For details, visit http://springwaterfestival.com/

Greenville County Museum of Art

Family Art Adventure at the Greenville County Museum of Art will be at 2pm to celebrate the end of summer with Gyotaku, a traditional form of Japanese printing using fish. For ages 5 and up. For details, visit https://gcma.org/pages/calendar/detail/event/c8/e737&DateOfEvent=08/28/2022

Little Leapers

Little Leapers is held every Saturday 9am-11am and Sunday 10am-12pm at Sky Zone Trampoline Park in Greenville. Admission is $10 per child 6 and under. Little Leapers is a fun, high-energy play adventure, created for parents and little ones to enjoy together. You’ll love watching your child bounce, climb, and explore in a safe environment while interacting with similar age children and learning about sharing, teamwork, and other important social skills. More info at https://www.skyzone.com/greenville/promotions/toddler-time

Greenville Drive

Spartanburg Night at the Greenville Drive- Join representatives from businesses and organizations from across Spartanburg County for a family-friendly Ballpark Bash at Fluor Field on Sunday, August 28. This special annual event celebrates the growing community of Spartanburg and its residents, leaders, and community partners. For details go to https://www.milb.com/greenville.

Indoor walk at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Beat the heat with an indoor walk from 9 a.m. – 1p.m. Aug. 30 and Tuesdays and Thursdays in September at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena. The ¼ mile concourse will be open and admission is free. Visit bonsecoursarena.com/events/detail/well-walkers-7.

Greenville Zoo

Zoo Tots – Globetrotters for ages 2 – 3 is Sept. 2 at the Greenville Zoo. For details and registration, visit greenvillezoo.com.

World Vulture Day is 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Sept. 3 at the Greenville Zoo. Included with admission. For details, visit greenvillezoo.com.

North Carolina Apple Festival

The North Carolina Apple Festival is Sept. 2 – 5 in Hendersonville. For a full schedule of events, visit ncapplefestival.org.

South Carolina Botanical Garden

Backyard Butterflies, a family program about the lives of butterflies in our area, is 3:30 – 5:30 p.m. Sept. 2 at the South Carolina Botanical Garden. The cost is $8 each for adults and $6 each for children. For details, visit clemson.edu/public/scbg.

Looking ahead:

Home Depot stores

Make a pencil desk organizer Sept. 3 in select Home Depot stores. Details for this event and virtual field trips are online at homedepot.com/c/kids.

Spartanburg Youth Theatre

An Audition Workshop for “Annie Jr.” is 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Sept. 3 at Spartanburg Youth Theatre. The cost is $40 each. Registration is required. Call 864-585-8278 or enroll online at spartanburgyouththeatre.com/auditionworkshops.

Mile High Kite Festival

Mile High Kite Festival is 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Sept. 4 in Beech Mountain, North Carolina. Kite clubs will be on hand to demonstrate flying techniques and run kid-friendly contests. Free kites will be given to the first 100 children under the age of 13 each day. Other activities include races with kids pulling parachute kites, face painting, kiddie rides, live music, and a variety of craft and food vendors. Admission is free. Parking is $5. For details, visit beechmtn.com/event/mile-high-kite-festival-2.

South Carolina Children’s Theatre

“Cinderella” Audition Prep Workshops are Sept. 10 at South Carolina Children’s Theatre. For details and registration, visit scchildrenstheatre.org.

Auditions for Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” are 6 – 9 p.m. Sept. 16 and 12:15 – 5 p.m. Sept. 17, by appointment only, at South Carolina Children’s Theatre. For details and registration, visit scchildrenstheatre.org/audition-call-rodgers-hammersteins-cinderella.

Chapman Cultural Center

Auditions for “Annie Jr.” are 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. Sept. 13 or 14 at Chapman Cultural Center. Auditionees should only audition one of the two nights and may arrive at any time during the two-hour block. Students in grades 3 – 12 may audition. See audition requirements and more at spartanburgyouththeatre.com/auditions.

