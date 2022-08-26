Read full article on original website
Technology Sector Update for 08/29/2022: ITRN, ST, NSSC
Technology stocks were declining on Monday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) falling 0.9% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was sliding 1.1% this afternoon. In company news, Ituran Location and Control (ITRN) slid 0.6% after the telematics services firm reported Q2 net income of $0.43 per share, down...
Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SOCL
The Social Media Index ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 129,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 27,000. Shares of SOCL were off about 0.6% on the day. Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Alphabet, trading...
Baudax Bio Announces Pricing Of $6.2 Mln Public Offering
(RTTNews) - Baudax Bio Inc. (BXRX) announced the pricing of its public offering of an aggregate of 11.82 million shares of its common stock, together with accompanying common stock purchase warrants, at a public offering price of $0.525 per share and accompanying warrants. Each share of common stock was sold...
3M's (MMM) Earplug Suits to Proceed, Averting Bankruptcy Rules
Despite the bankruptcy of its subsidiary, 3M Company MMM has been denied a preliminary injunction to more than 230,000 lawsuits the company is facing on account of allegedly selling defective combat earplugs. Following the ruling by a U.S. judge on Friday, shares of the company fell 9.5% at the close of business on Aug 26.
New Strong Sell Stocks for August 30th
Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:. Alico, Inc. ALCO is an agribusiness and land management company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 73% downward over the last 60 days. Colony Bankcorp, Inc. CBAN is the bank...
Stimulus update 2022: Exact date huge $3,200 direct check payment will be sent out revealed
The first batch of massive $3,200 direct payments is set to go out to eligible Alaska residents next month.
A New Permanent Costco Closing Continues Sweeping Company Changes
A fall closure represents the latest strategic move for the perennial chain. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:MoneyTalksNews.com, EatThis.com, FOX19.com, and LATimes.com.
Why Shares of TAL Education Group, Uxin Limited, and Gaotu Techedu Are Rising Today
Shares of several Chinese companies that trade on U.S. Exchanges jumped today after U.S. and Chinese financial regulators announced a preliminary agreement for a long-standing auditing dispute between the two countries. Shares of the online education company TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) traded nearly 7.7% higher as of 12:07 p.m....
2 Monster Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague
Investing in monster-sized stocks comes with unique challenges. Growth, for example, can be difficult if it's at or near market saturation. Management inefficiencies can also cause problems at super-large companies, which can eat away at earnings. That doesn't mean monster stocks shouldn't be avoided altogether. Rather, investors should simply focus...
4 Warren Buffett Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2030
When it comes to investing greats, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett deserves to be in a class of his own. Since becoming CEO in 1965, he's overseen the creation of nearly $650 billion in value for his shareholders (himself included), and delivered a better than 3,600,000% total return on his company's Class A shares (BRK.A).
Daily Dividend Report: LOW,EGP,SPTN,M,TCBK
The board of directors of Lowe's Companies has declared a quarterly cash dividend of one dollar and five cents per share, payable Nov. 2, 2022 to shareholders of record as of Oct. 19, 2022. EastGroup Properties announced today that its Board of Directors approved a 13.6% increase in its quarterly...
DELL Exits Russia, Shares Decline on Dismal Q3 Outlook
Dell Technologies DELL has closed its Russian operations after closing offices in mid-August, per a Reuters report. Dell shares plunged 13.51% on Aug 26, following disappointing fiscal second-quarter 2023 results and dim fiscal third-quarter prospects. The company’s shares have fallen 26.3% year to date compared with the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s decline of 26.4%.
Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) sheds 4.2% this week, as yearly returns fall more in line with earnings growth
The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But on the bright side, you can make far more than 100% on a really good stock. Long term Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) shareholders would be well aware of this, since the stock is up 203% in five years. It's down 4.2% in the last seven days.
Has Companhia Paranaense de Energia COPEL (ELP) Outpaced Other Utilities Stocks This Year?
The Utilities group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Paranaense de Energia (ELP) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Utilities sector should help us answer this question.
Those who invested in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) five years ago are up 117%
Stock pickers are generally looking for stocks that will outperform the broader market. And in our experience, buying the right stocks can give your wealth a significant boost. For example, long term Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) shareholders have enjoyed a 87% share price rise over the last half decade, well in excess of the market return of around 58% (not including dividends). However, more recent returns haven't been as impressive as that, with the stock returning just 30% in the last year , including dividends .
CrowdStrike (CRWD) Q2 2022 Earnings: What to Expect
After struggling to find a bottom amid the tech correction, shares of CrowdStrike (CRWD) have surged almost 40% in the past three months. Having beaten revenue estimates for thirteen straight quarters, CrowdStrike continues to produce strong financial results. But is it time to take profits?. The cybersecurity specialist is set...
Why Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Soared Again Today
Shares of meme stock Bed Bath and Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY) were surging again today as rumors swirled ahead of the company's strategic update Wednesday morning. The stock finished the day up 24.8%. So what. Bed Bath and Beyond stock has been on a roller-coaster ride over the past month as...
Is It Time To Consider Buying FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)?
Let's talk about the popular FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). The company's shares saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$249 and falling to the lows of US$205. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether FLEETCOR Technologies' current trading price of US$221 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at FLEETCOR Technologies’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.
Why Coinbase Global Stock Couldn't Maintain Its Pop Today
Coinbase Global's (NASDAQ: COIN) Monday got off to a roaring start before investors began selling off the shares again. Early on, the cryptocurrency exchange operator benefited from the rise of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) above a psychologically important price level; for the most part, though, such assets are still shivering as they come to grips with being stuck in the crypto winter.
Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) closed the most recent trading day at $55.23, moving +0.71% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.67% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.57%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.13%. Coming into today, shares of the egg...
