ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS New York

Hobby's Delicatessen: A historic family business endures in Newark

By Elle McLogan
CBS New York
CBS New York
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44gAKJ_0hWSErrP00

Hobby's Delicatessen: A historic family business endures in Newark 03:20

NEWARK, N.J. - For co-owner Michael Brummer, there's something lyrical about a busy lunchtime at Hobby's Delicatessen.

"It's like a symphony orchestra. You have the guys slicing the corned beef and pastrami—that could be the violins. You have the screaming and yelling—that's probably the drums," he said.

He and his brother Marc are embracing a return to the bustle after the COVID-19 pandemic forced their restaurant to close for more than two years.

Hours and offerings may be limited as Hobby's regains its footing, but favorites remain on the menu, including the top-selling sandwich number five, which combines corned beef, pastrami, cole slaw, and Russian dressing.

For the Brummer brothers, Hobby's means more than potato pancakes and matzo ball soup, Above all, it's a legacy.

"There's been a delicatessen here since at least the 1910s," Michael said. "It's been in our family since 1962."

In 2014, the city of Newark honored the deli's rich history by designating its address Hobby's Plaza.

In decades past, Marc and Michael worked alongside multiple generations of family, all of whom remain in memory.

"My father is there watching over me," Michael said. "Our mother just passed away, but she's in the walls."

He learned from his grandmother the proper way to count money at the register.

"I still do it the way she taught me," he said.

Hobby's Delicatessen
32 Branford Pl #2723
Newark, NJ 07102
(973) 623-0410
https://hobbysdeli.com/

Comments / 2

F Jones
5d ago

Yess! a historical delicatessen my beloved mom in the 60s would order from when I was a child I am happy that Hobbies stood the test of times in Newark it gives me a childhood connection with the only business left that I can identify my past with. I am looking forward for the experience to eat a generational recipe of a delectable hot cornbeef and pastrami sandwich on rye 🥪 with Russian coleslaw dressing. Peace & Blessings too HUMANITY ❤️ life long resident of Newark.

Reply
2
Related
Hudson Reporter

‘Community Day’ 2022 brings out the whole neighborhood

Community Day 2022 with Assemblyman William Sampson was a hit in southern Hudson County. Sampson represents the 31st Legislative District, which encompasses Bayonne and parts of Jersey City. The celebration started in Jersey City at Bethune Park Center on Sunday, August 21. Following that, the festivities continued in Bayonne on...
BAYONNE, NJ
CBS New York

Despite fire, N.J. wedding venue finds way to hold events for couples

ROCKLEIGH, N.J. -- Imagine the night before your wedding, a fire rips through your venue. It could have been several brides' nightmare when that actually happened in northern New Jersey this past weekend.But as CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis found out Monday, some couples were still able to have their "happily ever after."When the blaze broke out at The Rockleigh on Thursday night, smoke and flames were shooting out of the building, which was evacuated right before a wedding.Seeing this, Danica DeVito had to brace herself."I was just in shock, like mind blown, like very, very upset," DeVito said.Her wedding was two...
ROCKLEIGH, NJ
travellemming.com

Is Newark Safe? (Honest Advice for 2022)

When planning a trip to Newark, you may wonder — is Newark safe?. It’s a valid concern as you want you and your loved ones to be safe when you travel. I’ve called the Garden State my home for over 30 years, part of it as a resident of Newark. I can honestly say that the city is moderately safe for travel, depending on where you stay in Newark and the precautions you take.
NEWARK, NJ
CBS New York

Brooklyn nonprofit prepares for annual charity ball game

NEW YORK -  Khleeko Inc., a Brooklyn nonprofit, is busy preparing for their biggest event of the year, where they hope to help at least 100 kids get the back-to-school supplies they need for a successful return to the classroom.At Staples at Fourth Avenue in Gowanus, the shopping carts are overflowing with crayons, notebooks and pencils. A trio of good Samaritans is browsing the aisles, looking for the best deals on these supplies. This is in addition to the 100 boxes of goods provided by the managers at Staples and several other local stores.Yaw Asante is the founder of Khleeko...
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Family Business#Violins#Food Drink#Restaurants#Hobby S Delicatessen#Hobby#Russian#Hobby S Plaza
hudsoncountyview.com

GoFundMe started for retired Jersey City nurse who was evicted after hospital stay

A GoFundMe page has been started for a retired Jersey City nurse who was evicted from her home after a hospital stay for cardiac issues. “Pat [Bender] was evicted from her home in Jersey City after a hospital stay. She lost everything; including all of her identification, clothing, family pictures, etc. Pat managed to get to the local shelter where she had been for at least 4 months when I met her. I’ve been working with Pat over the last two months to get her back on her feet,” Kristina Paolini wrote in the GoFundMe page description.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
CBS New York

Officials: 2 women dead in Bloomingdale, N.J. house fire

BLOOMINGDALE, N.J. -- Two women were killed when a fire tore through a New Jersey home earlier Tuesday.It happened in the Passaic County town of Bloomingdale. CBS2's Christina Fan spoke to neighbors.Chopper 2 showed the burnt shell of the two-story home decimated by flames.Dan and Elaine Bush were the ones who called 911 after seeing thick smoke rising from their neighbor's yard at around 7 a.m."All of a sudden we see flames coming out of the back of the house, maybe 10-15 feet high. A few minutes later out of the front porch, the same way," Dan Bush said.Dozens of...
BLOOMINGDALE, NJ
Daily Voice

Three People Found Dead Hours Apart In Newark

Three people were found dead in Newark on Monday, Aug. 29, according to police and news outlets. Police were called to the scene of a "sick or injured person" around 9:20 a.m., at Montclair Avenue and Broadway, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
NEWARK, NJ
hobokengirl.com

11 Local Jobs to Apply for This Week

We’ve created a local jobs board via our The Hoboken Girl and The Montclair Girl websites on our parent site The Local Girl. Find a myriad of positions — from a project manager/coordinator to a food truck server — all in the Hoboken and Jersey City area. Keep reading to see all the jobs available this week and keep checking jobs.thelocalgirl.com for additional jobs.
HOBOKEN, NJ
CBS New York

Woman wounded in shooting outside Brooklyn park

NEW YORK -- A woman was injured in a shooting outside Brower Park in Brooklyn on Monday night.It happened following a violent weekend of gun violence in the city that left a dozen people shot, CBS2's Astrid Martinez reported.Monday night's shooting is one of four in Brooklyn, including two that were fatal, since the weekend.The incidents have left some residents in fear of going outside to enjoy their neighborhoods.Nearly a dozen shell casings were found outside Brower Park. Yellow tape lined the streets instead of kids and families. They had to flee once they heard gunfire, according to neighbors.Erica Ham...
BROOKLYN, NY
boozyburbs.com

Upscale Restaurant and Bar Expected Next Month in Hackensack

Aura, an upscale restaurant and bar, has been in the works for some time. The restaurant is a years-long “culmination” of “planning” and “meticulous attention” to details. Ownership has been in the restaurant business for over fifteen years — they gauged the changing demographics of Hackensack and decided to offer it something to match it — an “elegant yet easy-going” bar and restaurant that “offers something awesome for everyone”. This includes a renovation that has nearly been completed.
HACKENSACK, NJ
CBS New York

Activists creating community "free stores" to help those in need, reduce waste in landfills

NEW YORK -- A community of activists is thinking of ways to help people in need, while also trying to reduce the waste that ends up in our landfills. If you take a walk on the Lower East Side of Manhattan on most nights, you might see Vicki Rovere and her small black suitcase, picking through the trash. She calls herself an environmental scavenger. For 16 years, she has been sorting through household garbage in the hopes of finding things that can be useful to someone else."I don't do this to be kind, I do it because I am pissed off...
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS New York

Artist repairs vandalized Biggie Smalls mural in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- The mural of hip-hop legend Biggie Smalls that was vandalized in Brooklyn last week has been repaired.Sometime late Thursday or early Friday, someone splattered dark-colored paint and wrote the words "East Coast" on the artwork at St. James Place and Fulton Street in Clinton Hill, which is close to where Biggie grew up.He was shot and killed in Los Angeles in 1997.READ MORE: Biggie Smalls mural in Brooklyn vandalizedThe mural's artist, Vincent Ballentine, said his first step was to remove the chunks of paint defacing the artwork."So I can just get it flattened enough so the paint that I put on top of it doesn't, isn't exposed by that, and then basically just come back in with my magical can sprays and have fun," he explained.Ballentine posted video on Instagram Tuesday afternoon showing the restored mural.So far, no arrests have been made for the vandalism.
BROOKLYN, NY
Hudson Reporter

North Bergen’s annual pool party returns

North Bergen’s annual pool party returns on Wednesday, August 31, Mayor Nicholas Sacco and the Board of Commissioners have announced. The party will take place a the North Bergen Municipal Pool at 2111 91st Street. The pool party was put on pause for two years due to the COVID-19...
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
NJ.com

Jersey City offering program for first-time homebuyers

With rent prices skyrocketing, Jersey City is offering the return of a first-time homebuyer program that provides thousands of dollars in grants to help with the purchase. Pre-applications for the Golden Neighborhood Homeownership Program will be accepted online starting Thursday at 10 a.m. The program assists low- to moderate-income residents looking to buy a home within Jersey City with 10% down payment assistance and $10,000 in closing costs, up to $150,000.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
CBS New York

2nd family member dies after drowning in White Lake

BETHEL, N.Y. -- A second member of a Queens family has died after a Catskills vacation turned into a tragedy, state police say.It happened in White Lake, located in the town of Bethel in Sullivan County.The victim has been identified as 34-year-old Afrid Haider.He had been in critical condition since Sunday after he tried to rescue his nephew, 18-year-old Basir Amin, who was struggling in the water.READ MORE: Basir Amin, 18, drowns in White Lake; family members hospitalized after trying to help himAmin's 21-year-old sister also jumped in to help, but all three went under.Sources told CBS2 they were under the water for at least 30 minutes before divers were able to get them out.Amin died Sunday. His sister remains in critical condition.
WHITE LAKE, NY
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
106K+
Followers
24K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy