Bronx, NY

Police: 3 in custody in deadly Bronx hit-and-run

By CBS New York Team
 5 days ago

Suspects arrested in deadly Bronx hit-and-run 00:32

NEW YORK -- Police say three suspects who fled the scene of a deadly crash in the Bronx turned themselves in and are now facing charges.

The crash happened around 5 a.m. Thursday near River Avenue and 161st Street right in front of Yankee Stadium.

Police said the suspects ran a red light and slammed into an SUV, driven by 69-year-old Cathy Garcia.

"Terrible boom, it was like a tremendous noise," witness Nelson Arroyo told CBS2. "I came right after, they were taking the people to the hospital."

Garcia was pronounced dead at the hospital, and the suspects fled on foot.

Police later found at least a dozen catalytic converters inside the BMW they were driving. The converters are a frequent target of thieves, because they contain precious metals worth more than gold.

The driver, 24-year-old Carlos Hernandez, is now charged with reckless endangerment, leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, and criminal possession of stolen property.

His two passengers, 29-year-old Edwin Amparo and 28-year-old Atahualda Rodriguez, are charged with criminal possession of stolen property and possession of burglar tools.

Garcia was apparently on her way to work for the New York City Department of Correction when she was killed.

"We are heartbroken to learn that a member of our DOC family was tragically taken from us Thursday while on her way to work. Our thoughts and prayers are with Ms. Garcia's loved ones as we mourn the loss of our colleague," DOC Commissioner Louis Molina said in a statement Friday.

yourgurl_nicole hhy
5d ago

@big marcky2020 I doubt it too cause she died so now they maybe charged with murder and leaving the scene of a crime.....I guess their guilt got the best of them and they turned themselves in. or they knew that they left enough evidence and they were going to get caught.

og woman
5d ago

forget about criminal property what about murder dam it she was 73 for crying out loud animals murderers creatures yes

