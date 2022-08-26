Read full article on original website
RB Leipzig respond to Chelsea's interest in Josko Gvardiol
RB Leipzig executive Oliver Mintzlaff responds to Chelsea's interest in defender Josko Gvardiol.
Everton agree £15m fee with Man Utd for James Garner
Everton have agreed a £15m fee with Manchester United for highly-rated midfielder James Garner, 90min understands.
FIFA 23 ratings leak: Bayern Munich
Bayern Munich's leaked player ratings for FIFA 23.
Man City predicted lineup vs Nottingham Forest - Premier League
Manchester City's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Nottingham Forest.
Tottenham predicted lineup vs West Ham - Premier League
Tottenham's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with West Ham
Transfer rumours: Man Utd give up on De Jong; Saka to sign new Arsenal contract
The latest transfer rumours, including news on Frenkie de Jong, Bukayo Saka, Josko Gvardiol, Hector Bellerin and more.
Antony to undergo Man Utd medical after €100m deal finalised with Ajax
Antony is to undergo a medical at Manchester United on Monday ahead of a €100m move from Ajax.
Man Utd will only sanction Aaron Wan-Bissaka departure if replacement found; Sergino Dest considered
Aaron Wan-Bissaka could leave Man United if they get a replacement.
Wolves and Aston Villa competing to sign Craig Dawson from West Ham
West Ham United defender Craig Dawson is expected to leave the club before the transfer deadline, with Wolves leading Aston Villa in the race to sign him.
Premier League predictions: Gameweek 5
Premier League score predictions for gameweek 5 of the 2022/23 season - including Liverpool vs Newcastle & Leicester vs Man Utd.
Bayer Leverkusen deny interest in Inter left-back Robin Gosens
Bayer Leverkusen have denied making an offer for Inter left-back Robin Gosens.
Newcastle in talks with Arsenal over Ainsley Maitland-Niles loan deal
Newcastle United are in discussions with Arsenal over the possible loan signing of Ainsley Maitland-Niles, 90min understands.
Jorge Mendes continuing to explore ways for Cristiano Ronaldo to leave Man Utd
Cristiano Ronaldo and his agent Jorge Mendes are still looking for ways to engineer a transfer away from Man Utd before the summer window closes.
PSG confirm signing of Fabian Ruiz from Napoli
PSG have confirmed the signing of midfielder Fabian Ruiz from Napoli.
Jurgen Klopp press conference: Midfielder search; Bournemouth thrashing; Injury updates
Jurgen Klopp has spoken to the media ahead of Liverpool's Premier League clash with Newcastle United.
Fulham closing in on Layvin Kurzawa, Justin Kluivert & Willian signings
Fulham are close to completing three new signings with Layvin Kurzawa, Justin Kluivert and Willian set to join them, 90min understands.
Erik ten Hag press conference: Antony reaction; Martial fitness; Leicester clash
Erik ten Hag speaks about new signing Antony, gives team news update & discusses Leicester in pre-match press conference.
PSG looking to sign Man Utd midfielder Jackie Groenen
Man Utd midfielder Jackie Groenen has emerged as a late summer target for PSG.
Sepp van den Berg signs new Liverpool contract & joins Schalke on loan
Sepp van den berg has signed a new long-term Liverpool contract but will spend the rest of the season out on loan.
