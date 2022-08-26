ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freeport, IL

Freeport man injured in gang-related shooting

By John Clark
 5 days ago

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — A 26-year-old man was hospitalized overnight after a suspect walked into a residence and opened fire on the occupants.

Freeport Police say the gang-related incident took place around 2:14 a.m. in the 200 block of W. Pleasant Street.

The victim is expected to survive, police said.

Due to the nature of the crime, police said they do not believe there is a threat to the general public.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call Freeport Police at 815-235-8222.

