WITN
New Bern road closed as crews repair asphalt
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -Drivers in one Eastern Carolina city may have to alter their routes Tuesday. According to city officials, the 300 block of Bern Street will be closed from 7:45 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Tuesday. The closure comes as crews repair the asphalt following a water sewer cut.
WITN
Kinston park to get makeover with new state funds
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina city has unveiled renovation plans for one of its oldest parks thanks to state and federal funding. The renovation is coming to Emma Webb Park in Kinston. It’s something city leaders have been working on for years and the new grant is allowing it to come to fruition.
neusenews.com
Public Notice: Lenoir County Public Schools - Lenoir County Schools HVAC Controls Upgrades – Scope of Work – (mandatory site visit)
Pre-Bid Conference and site visit: Scheduled for September 7th, 2022 at 10:00 AM. Meet at Lenoir County Public Schools Maintenance Office, 500 Abbott Street, Kinston NC 28504. Inspection of the site(s) shall be scheduled immediately after the Pre-Bid Conference. Complete site visit is mandatory.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Historic hotel in Burgaw restored by local couple now welcoming guests
Burgaw, NC (WWAY)– The Pender House, located in the heart of Burgaw, is a bed-and-breakfast that gives visitors a chance to experience a piece of the town’s history. It was built in the 1890’s, and was named the Black Hotel. According to records, it was a key part of the social and hospitality scene in the early 20th century.
WITN
Rescue organizations step in to rescue 100 pigs from dangerous living conditions
CHINQUAPIN, N.C. (WITN) - A homeowner in Duplin County is working with animal rescue organizations to get rid of more than 100 pigs from her property that are currently living in insufferable conditions. The homeowner says she no longer feels that she can properly maintain a healthy environment for them.
jocoreport.com
Accident Report: Motorcyclist Was Traveling At High Rate Of Speed When Fatal Accident Occurred
SMITHFIELD – The State Highway Patrol has released a four-page accident report which includes new details about a fatal collision last month between a motorcycle and passenger vehicle in front of Walmart. The accident was reported at 10:47am July 29th on US Highway 301 North (Brightleaf Boulevard) at the...
wcti12.com
ENC schools step up efforts to hire more bus drivers
Onslow County — Some schools in eastern North Carolina are stepping up their efforts to hire more bus drivers to help combat the national bus driver shortage. The Onslow County school district is having to make a few changes to accommodate students as they head back and forth to school.
WITN
Duplin County man arrested on child sexual exploitation charges
WALLACE, N.C. (WITN) - A Duplin County man has been arrested on child sexual exploitation charges after law enforcement was seen outside of his Wallace home on Wednesday. The SBI says Gregory Bradshaw, 40, has been charged with two counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. Bradshaw has been...
WECT
WPD investigating early morning train incident
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced that they are currently investigating an early morning train incident that occurred on Aug. 30. Per the WPD, units responded to a situation involving a train and a pedestrian at 12:22 a.m. at 5th St. and Martin St. Upon arrival, officers...
WRAL
Pigs, dog, ducks pulled from Duplin County home
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Animal rescue organizations on Wednesday are racing to save more than 100 pigs and other animals on a property in Duplin County.
wcti12.com
Kinston receives funding to renovate a historic park
KINSTON, Lenoir County — Millions of dollars towards local parks and recreation projects around North Carolina thanks to awards from Governor Cooper. The city of Kinston will receive $500,000 to renovate one of its oldest parks. The North Carolina Parks and Recreation Trust Fund awards federal dollars to communities...
wcti12.com
DOT officials urge driver safety as children return to school
Onslow County — As students return to the classroom, school districts warn drivers to be aware of children loading and unloading school buses. James Haas, the Director of Transportation for Onslow County Public Schools, said he gets reports nearly every week of a driver passing a stopped arm on a school bus.
WITN
Goldsboro building catches fire over weekend
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - An investigation has yet to determine the cause of a fire that damaged a building over the weekend in Goldsboro. The Goldsboro Fire Department says it responded to a fire at 312 West Holly Street on Sunday just after 12:30 a.m. When firefighters arrived, they found...
WITN
New sand dune project moving forward at one Eastern Carolina beach
SURF CITY, N.C. (WITN) - A beach nourishment project is moving a step closer to completion in Surf City after the plans faced several setbacks. Sunday, the town announced that a new sand dune construction project will be moving forward after the neighboring North Topsail Beach backed out. “We are...
Man arrested, charged in Duplin County murder
FAISON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Sampson County man has been arrested and is facing a murder charge in an incident that happened Tuesday in Duplin County. The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office reported Dexture Shyheme Smith, 25, of Sampson County, was arrested Tuesday and charged with murder and burglary. He was being held in the Duplin […]
Kenly votes to terminate Town Manager after investigation into police department, town staff resignations
Following the investigation into the recent police department and town staff resignations, the Kenly Town Council voted in a 3-2 decision to terminate its contract with its Town Manager.
Kenly vote 3-2 to terminate the contract of town manager at center of independent investigation
"Sometimes "things just don't fit well:" The Town of Kenly voted 3-2 to terminate the contract of Kenly Town Manager Justine Jones. It comes in the wake of the resignation of the entire police force and a subsequent investigation.
newbernnow.com
New Bern Police Department on the Lookout for Impaired Drivers During Labor Day
If you decide to drink and drive this Labor Day, you could be celebrating the end of summer with a trip to jail, rather than the beach or the pool. Starting Monday, August 29, the New Bern Police Department will be on the lookout for impaired drivers during its Labor Day Booze It & Lose It Enforcement Campaign, which runs until September 11. Driving while impaired is against the law and could result in a DWI charge, thousands of dollars in court costs, serious injuries or even death to you or someone else.
5 NC river sites fail weekly fecal bacteria test; 1 spot fails for 7th time this summer
Five sites across the state failed the weekly fecal bacteria test, with two of those river sites in the Raleigh area, the group announced Friday.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Woman injured in train accident in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A woman is in stable condition after being injured by a train. Wilmington Police responded to a ‘pedestrian vs. train’ accident at 5th and Martin St. just before 12:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a 63-year-old woman next to the railroad tracks...
