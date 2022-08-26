If you decide to drink and drive this Labor Day, you could be celebrating the end of summer with a trip to jail, rather than the beach or the pool. Starting Monday, August 29, the New Bern Police Department will be on the lookout for impaired drivers during its Labor Day Booze It & Lose It Enforcement Campaign, which runs until September 11. Driving while impaired is against the law and could result in a DWI charge, thousands of dollars in court costs, serious injuries or even death to you or someone else.

