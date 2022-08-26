ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duplin County, NC

WITN

New Bern road closed as crews repair asphalt

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -Drivers in one Eastern Carolina city may have to alter their routes Tuesday. According to city officials, the 300 block of Bern Street will be closed from 7:45 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Tuesday. The closure comes as crews repair the asphalt following a water sewer cut.
WITN

Kinston park to get makeover with new state funds

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina city has unveiled renovation plans for one of its oldest parks thanks to state and federal funding. The renovation is coming to Emma Webb Park in Kinston. It’s something city leaders have been working on for years and the new grant is allowing it to come to fruition.
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Historic hotel in Burgaw restored by local couple now welcoming guests

Burgaw, NC (WWAY)– The Pender House, located in the heart of Burgaw, is a bed-and-breakfast that gives visitors a chance to experience a piece of the town’s history. It was built in the 1890’s, and was named the Black Hotel. According to records, it was a key part of the social and hospitality scene in the early 20th century.
Crime & Safety
wcti12.com

ENC schools step up efforts to hire more bus drivers

Onslow County — Some schools in eastern North Carolina are stepping up their efforts to hire more bus drivers to help combat the national bus driver shortage. The Onslow County school district is having to make a few changes to accommodate students as they head back and forth to school.
WITN

Duplin County man arrested on child sexual exploitation charges

WALLACE, N.C. (WITN) - A Duplin County man has been arrested on child sexual exploitation charges after law enforcement was seen outside of his Wallace home on Wednesday. The SBI says Gregory Bradshaw, 40, has been charged with two counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. Bradshaw has been...
WECT

WPD investigating early morning train incident

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced that they are currently investigating an early morning train incident that occurred on Aug. 30. Per the WPD, units responded to a situation involving a train and a pedestrian at 12:22 a.m. at 5th St. and Martin St. Upon arrival, officers...
WRAL

Pigs, dog, ducks pulled from Duplin County home

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Animal rescue organizations on Wednesday are racing to save more than 100 pigs and other animals on a property in Duplin County.
wcti12.com

Kinston receives funding to renovate a historic park

KINSTON, Lenoir County — Millions of dollars towards local parks and recreation projects around North Carolina thanks to awards from Governor Cooper. The city of Kinston will receive $500,000 to renovate one of its oldest parks. The North Carolina Parks and Recreation Trust Fund awards federal dollars to communities...
wcti12.com

DOT officials urge driver safety as children return to school

Onslow County — As students return to the classroom, school districts warn drivers to be aware of children loading and unloading school buses. James Haas, the Director of Transportation for Onslow County Public Schools, said he gets reports nearly every week of a driver passing a stopped arm on a school bus.
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WITN

Goldsboro building catches fire over weekend

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - An investigation has yet to determine the cause of a fire that damaged a building over the weekend in Goldsboro. The Goldsboro Fire Department says it responded to a fire at 312 West Holly Street on Sunday just after 12:30 a.m. When firefighters arrived, they found...
WITN

New sand dune project moving forward at one Eastern Carolina beach

SURF CITY, N.C. (WITN) - A beach nourishment project is moving a step closer to completion in Surf City after the plans faced several setbacks. Sunday, the town announced that a new sand dune construction project will be moving forward after the neighboring North Topsail Beach backed out. “We are...
WNCT

Man arrested, charged in Duplin County murder

FAISON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Sampson County man has been arrested and is facing a murder charge in an incident that happened Tuesday in Duplin County. The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office reported Dexture Shyheme Smith, 25, of Sampson County, was arrested Tuesday and charged with murder and burglary. He was being held in the Duplin […]
newbernnow.com

New Bern Police Department on the Lookout for Impaired Drivers During Labor Day

If you decide to drink and drive this Labor Day, you could be celebrating the end of summer with a trip to jail, rather than the beach or the pool. Starting Monday, August 29, the New Bern Police Department will be on the lookout for impaired drivers during its Labor Day Booze It & Lose It Enforcement Campaign, which runs until September 11. Driving while impaired is against the law and could result in a DWI charge, thousands of dollars in court costs, serious injuries or even death to you or someone else.
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Woman injured in train accident in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A woman is in stable condition after being injured by a train. Wilmington Police responded to a ‘pedestrian vs. train’ accident at 5th and Martin St. just before 12:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a 63-year-old woman next to the railroad tracks...
