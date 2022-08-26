ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

ECU baseball welcomes 17 newcomers to program

By Jason O. Boyd
WNCT
WNCT
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XtHbE_0hWSDi7t00

GREENVILLE, N.C. – Ninth-year head coach Cliff Godwin formally announced East Carolina’s 17-man incoming class Friday, a group that features 10 position players and seven pitchers.

Joining the three-time defending American Athletic Conference regular season champions are seven infielders (Cam Murphy, Dixon Williams, Nate Chrismon, Connor Rasmussen, Colby Thorndyke, Parker Byrd and Cam Burgess), one outfielder (Miles Curley), two catchers (Sam Johnson and Nick DeLisi) and seven pitchers (Lane Essary, Jonathan Childress, Tyler Bradt, Zach Root, Mason Smith, Willie Lumpkin and Landon Ginn).

“We are thrilled to welcome these young men to ECU,” Godwin said. “They are very talented and will be great additions to our P.I.R.A.T.E.S. family not only as baseball players but also as people. Coach (Jeff) Palumbo and the entire support staff did a fantastic job putting this class together. Our main goal now is to cultivate our culture with our entire team. We look forward to putting in a lot of work this fall so our program can continue to succeed at an elite level on and off the field.”

CLICK HERE: 2022-23 bios | 2023 roster

During his eight years at the helm of the program, Godwin, a four-time AAC Coach-of-the-Year honoree, has guided East Carolina to six NCAA Regional berths (2018, 2019, 2021 and 2022 Greenville Regional host), four Super Regional appearances (2022 Greenville Super Regional host), three American Athletic Conference regular season titles and three AAC Tournament championships while posting a 304-151-1 (.668) overall record. Godwin has also mentored 20 All-America selections, 23 NCAA All-Regional performers, 33 all-conference award winners (26 first teamers) and 14 Major League Baseball Draft picks.

Under Godwin, a two-time Academic All-America selection as a player at ECU, the Pirates have combined to put over 350 members on the East Carolina Director of Athletics Honor Roll (3.0 GPA or higher). Through his efforts, more than 125 student-athletes have earned AAC All-Academic Team honors – including 37 of 38 members from the 2022 club.

ECU has earned seven-straight AAC and American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) Team Academic Excellence Awards while boasting the highest team GPA of all baseball programs in The American since the 2015-16 academic year. Five players have earned CoSIDA Academic All-America honors since 2016 (Travis Watkins/2016 first team, Charlie Yorgen/2016 third team, Jake Agnos/2019 first team, Alec Burleson/2019 third team and 2020 first team and Matt Bridges/2021 third team). Burleson became the third player in program history to be named a two-time Academic All-America selection, joining Godwin and Sam Narron.

The Pirates have volunteered over 6,000 hours in the community, working with programs in the Pitt County area such as the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina, Team IMPACT, Riley’s Army, Cypress Glenn Retirement Community Flood Relief, Hurricane Relief, Red Cross, First Born Community Development Center, ACES for Autism, Make-A-Wish Foundation and the James and Connie Maynard Children’s Hospital.

On July 14, 2022, Godwin agreed to a contract extension that secured his position through the 2029 season.

The newest members of Pirate Nation, as well as the squad’s veterans, began fall classes Monday, Aug. 22, and will engage in a four-week period of conditioning drills and individual workouts until official team practice starts later in the fall. The complete 2023 schedule will be released at a later date.

ECU, which posted a 46-21 record, won the AAC regular season and tournament championships, captured the NCAA Greenville title and hosted the NCAA Greenville Super Regional in 2022, welcome back 24 players including Collegiate Baseball Third Team All-American and 2022 AAC Pitcher of the Year Carter Spivey as well as D1 Baseball Freshman All-America selection Jacob Jenkins-Cowart and all-conference honorees Lane Hoover (first team), Cam Clonch, Alec Makarewicz, Garrett Saylor and Jacob Starling. On the whole, the 2023 roster consists of 12 freshmen, 10 sophomores, 15 juniors and four seniors.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Nine-run inning lifts Wood Ducks to win

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A nine-run fifth inning lifted the Down East Wood Ducks to a 10-4 win over the Fayetteville Woodpeckers on Tuesday at Grainger Stadium. Those nine runs turned a 1-1 tie into a convincing lead for the Wood Ducks (62-59). Fayetteville narrowed that lead to 10-4 on Zach Cole Jr.’s bases-clearing, three-RBI […]
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

ECU’s Houston on NCSU: ‘Game week is finally here’

GREENVILLE, N.C. – Fourth-year East Carolina Head Football Coach Mike Houston addressed members of the media Tuesday prior to Saturday’s 2022 season and home opener versus NC State. The following are selected comments: Opening Statement:“Game week is finally here. There’s a lot of excitement, you can feel the buzz around Greenville, you can certainly feel the buzz […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Clark Family invests $2M into ECU Athletics, Pirate Club

GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina University Director of Athletics Jon Gilbert and Pirate Club Executive Director Ryan Robinson announced that the Clark Family has made a $2 million investment to support the Pirates Unite Campaign for Comprehensive Excellence, the third-largest gift in ECU Athletics history. The investment was made by the Clark Family which is […]
GREENVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greenville, NC
Greenville, NC
Sports
WNCT

Budweiser Clydesdales are visiting Washington, Greenville

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – There will be a tour of the most famous horses this week in two different Eastern North Carolina cities. The Budweiser Clydesdales are coming to both Greenville and Washington this week. The first appearance of the Budweiser Clydesdales will be in Washington at 1218 John Small Ave. and 301 W. Stewart Parkway. […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

University of Mount Olive, BCCC announce partnership

WASHINGTON, N.C. — Students who complete an Associate in Applied Science in Agribusiness Technology at Beaufort County Community College (BCCC) will be guaranteed admission to the University of Mount Olive. The University of Mount Olive will grant BCCC graduates with the AAS in Agribusiness Technology 60 hours of credit toward a Bachelor of Arts in […]
WASHINGTON, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Johnson
Person
Tyler Bradt
Person
Cliff Godwin
WNCT

ECU Health, American Red Cross ready for National Preparedness Month

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — With September being National Preparedness Month, both ECU Health and the American Red Cross are stressing the importance of being ready in the face of natural disasters. Michael Brown is a disaster volunteer with the American Red Cross. He said there are three steps to being prepared for any natural disaster. […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Askew’s Ace Hardware wins national CMN fundraiser

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Askew’s Ace Hardware won first place in the national Ace Bucket Display Contest, which benefits local Children’s Miracle Network hospitals. Askew’s Hardware was previously chosen as one of the top three stores in the nation competing in the contest. During the fundraiser, customers could donate $5 to Children’s Miracle Network […]
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

City of Greenville, Pitt County Animal Services form partnership

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The City of Greenville and Pitt County are creating a partnership to help the animals who are seeking a forever home. The City of Greenville announced it has entered into an agreement with Pitt County Animal Services for PCAS to become the city’s exclusive animal shelter provider, beginning Thursday. The deal […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Former NC Sunday school teacher convicted of rape

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (AP) — A prosecutor in North Carolina says a man who taught Sunday school has been convicted of rape and other sexual crimes. The News & Observer reports that Johnston County Assistant District Attorney Paul Jackson says that the charges against Jonathan David Young, 38, involved three children and took place from 2003 […]
BENSON, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Players#American Baseball#Collegiate Baseball#Greenville Regional#Greenville Super R
WNCT

Greenville police investigating latest shooting death

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police are investigating a shooting that killed a man on Tuesday. It’s at least the fourth reported shooting in the city over the past several days and the third death. Police responded to the 500 block of Vance Street at around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday for a report of shots fired. […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Suspect wanted, victim identified in Greenville shooting

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police have released the name of the victim and a suspect in a shooting that happened earlier this week. On Aug. 23, officers responded to the intersection of Joel Drive and Lee Court for the report of shots fired. When they arrived, they found Kevin Lamont Rockemore, 38, of Winterville, […]
GREENVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Army
WITN

New Bern police close off neighborhood for arrest

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Armored vehicles and a forensic unit from one Eastern Carolina police department closed off a residential neighborhood this afternoon for an arrest. Multiple units from the New Bern Police Department were outside a home at Saratoga Lane and Fairmount Way in the Elizabeth Downs neighborhood.
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Greenville man is second suspect arrested in Friday murder

GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – A Greenville man has been charged with murder in a shooting death that happened last Friday. Deputies with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a person shot in the Belvoir Community at Van Ness Avenue. When deputies arrived, they discovered Dontrell Powell, 19, of Greenville dead from […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Carnie Hedgepeth continues to show progress, wife says

ATLANTA (WNCT) — The wife of Beaufort County Emergency Services Director Carnie Hedgepeth shared a positive progress report on his recovery from a serious motorcycle accident earlier this summer. In a recent post by Melody Mitchell Hedgepeth to the Beaufort County Emergency Services Facebook page, she said he keeps improving with his overall strength like […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

WNCT

31K+
Followers
20K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy