franklinmatters.org
Franklin TV and wfpr.fm schedule for Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022
9:00 AM 12:00 Noon and 6:00 PM Jazz Journey – with Pamela Hines. 2 hours. An insightful tour of Jazz Greats in a golden era. 11:00 AM 2 PM and 8:00 PM SAFE Radio– Jim Derick and Dr. Anne Bergen Addressing issues of Drug Abuse Disorder. Franklin All...
franklinmatters.org
Why 2290 purple flags?
"In recognition of Overdose Awareness Day, an annual observance in Massachusetts and around the world, Governor Charlie Baker, Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders, Department of Public Health Deputy Commissioner Jennifer Barrelle, DPH Director of Bureau of Substance Addiction Services Deirdre Calvert, and other state and local officials today joined families, friends, and volunteers in planting 20,000 flags on Boston Common, signifying the Massachusetts residents who died as a result of drug overdose in the past 10 years. The Baker-Polito Administration also issued a proclamation declaring August 31st Overdose Awareness Day across the Commonwealth.
franklinmatters.org
Notice from the Office of the Town Administrator - volunteer positions available for town boards & committees
The Town of Franklin currently has several volunteer openings on various boards and committees. The Town is seeking residents who are interested in filling those volunteer positions that are now available, or wish to have their name for consideration when a vacancy occurs. This is a great opportunity for anyone...
franklinmatters.org
Town of Franklin (MA): Five Year Fiscal Forecast - FY 2025 (part 4 of 5)
This continues to share the Five Year Fiscal Outlook for the Town of Franklin as published by the Town Administrator, Jamie Hellen:. It is impossible to predict the state of our economy or world next week, let alone three years from now. Regardless of those factors, FY25 is when the confluence of flooded rivers are likely to converge for a very challenging year. Those factors are:
franklinmatters.org
Senior Story Hour - WFPR: Ep. 044 - How To Handle Being Bored, Unexpected Science Discoveries, Meeting Ben Affleck and more (audio)
In this episode, The Franklin Senior Center Writers Group share stories, poems, writings plays and more about how to stop being bored when you find yourself bored, weird unexpected science discoveries, how Alice met Ben Affleck at a movie premiere, sharing poems of love, and a collection of sherkus. This...
franklinmatters.org
Franklin Public Library: News & Events Scheduled for September 2022
The Library's hours are Monday through Thursday, 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The Library will be closed Monday, September 5th for Labor Day. Sunday hours will resume September 11th, and will be 1:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Book Sale. Franklin Library...
franklinmatters.org
Franklin State Primary voters: If you have a vote by mail ballot, drop it at the Municipal Building dropbox
"Have a mail-in ballot sitting on your kitchen table or tacked up on your refrigerator?. Massachusetts Secretary of State William F. Galvin advises that you fill it out and take it to a secure drop box, early voting site, or your local city or town hall before 8 p.m. on Sept. 6 if you want it to be counted for the state primary election.
franklinmatters.org
Downtown Franklin Harvest Festival Scheduled for October 1
Franklin Downtown Partnership’s 19th annual Harvest Festival will be held in downtown Franklin Saturday, October 1, with a rain date of October 2, from noon to 5 PM. It will encompass the areas of Main Street, Dean Avenue, West Central Street, and Depot Street, as well as the large parking area behind Rockland Bank.
franklinmatters.org
Exploring Marcelo Bocardo Wines - Sep 8
This will be a sit down wine tasting/education event held in the Franklin Liquors wine room. We will be exploring some of the best of Mendoza. Marcelo has three vineyards that are located in Maipú (Certified Organic), Luján de Cuyo, and El Cepillo (Sustainably Grown) at altitudes ranging between 2,600 and 3,900 ft ASL. At these elevations, there is a significant fluctuation between daytime and nighttime temperatures resulting in grapes with a higher concentration of color, aromas, and flavors.
franklinmatters.org
#1 complaint: speeding - "Slow down, you move too fast"
In a soon to be released Talk Franklin episode, Town Administrator Jamie Hellen reveals that the #1 complaint to the Municipal building is speeding. Not parking, not zoning, speeding. With schools opening this week, more traffic will be on the roads, more people will be on the sidewalks, please take...
