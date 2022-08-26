Read full article on original website
Thomas Tuchel delivers honest verdict on Chelsea's 2-1 defeat to Southampton
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has delivered an honest verdict after his side's 2-1 loss to Southampton on Tuesday. The Blues got off to a fine start, with Raheem Sterling firing them ahead after on the 23rd minute. However, just five minutes later Romeo Lavia netted an equalised before Adam Armstrong...
Frenkie de Jong caught taking flight to London ahead of transfer deadline day
Frenkie de Jong was caught taking a flight to London, with just days left of the transfer window, amidst interest from Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool. You can see De Jong taking his flight in the video below. It has been an extremely long summer when it comes to De...
Lionel Messi's reaction to being substituted in PSG's draw with Monaco was telling
Lionel Messi's face was an absolute picture after he was substituted in Paris Saint-Germain's 1-1 draw with Monaco. A second half penalty from Neymar cancelled out Kevin Volland's opener to ensure the Ligue One champions remain unbeaten and top of the table after four games. And after playing the full...
Manchester United working on swap deal with Barcelona
Manchester United are trying to add another player to their squad, with Erik ten Hag attempting to swap one of his players for a Barcelona star. In the past week or so United have really turned up the intensity on trying to bolster their squad, funnily enough around the same time the fans upped their anti Glazer protests in the middle of their awful start to the season.
Thomas Tuchel refuses to give Chelsea any room for excuses after dismal Southampton defeat
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has refused to give his players any excuses after their 2-1 defeat to Southampton. The Blues suffered their second loss of the season, both coming away from home, as the Saints showed their class to defeat Tuchel's men. It looked to be a fairly comfortable match,...
Neymar took PSG's penalty against Monaco despite Kylian Mbappe being the number one taker
Neymar took PSG's penalty against Monaco on Sunday night despite manager Christophe Galtier admitting Kylian Mbappe was the number one taker for the game. In the home game before last, there were reports of a rift between the two players over a penalty in the 5-2 win over Montpellier. Mbappe...
Erik ten Hag sets Cristiano Ronaldo a new challenge as Manchester Untied striker looks set to stay at Old Trafford
Almost all has now been revealed regarding Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United, and with it looking increasingly likely he will stay, Erik ten Hag has a plan for the player. Earlier on Wednesday, The Athletic released a reveal-all piece on the one year anniversary of Ronaldo’s long-awaited return to Old...
You may have missed Lisandro Martinez’s reaction after David de Gea’s save against Southampton
Manchester United new boy Lisandro Martinez produced a passionate reaction after David de Gea made a stunning save against Southampton. Bruno Fernandes gave Erik ten Hag’s side a 1-0 lead in the 55th minute after an expertly taken volley. With the Saints chasing an equaliser, United’s concentration levels had to be at its peak.
Frenkie de Jong receives last minute £15 million-a-year offer to leave Barcelona
Frenkie de Jong has received a stunning £15.4 million-a-year offer to leave Barcelona ahead of transfer deadline day. De Jong has dominated headlines throughout the summer transfer window, having been strongly linked with a move to Manchester United. But, as of now, Erik ten Hag has failed in his...
Footage has emerged showing Juventus legend Pavel Nedved partying with three scantily clad women
Juventus legend Pavel Nedved has been filmed partying intimately with three scantily clad women, days before his 50th birthday. The footage posted online showed Nedved dancing with the three women, who had all removed their shirts. They danced in a line, swaying side to side with Nedved in the middle of them.
Manchester United predicted line-up to face Leicester City (Premier League)
Manchester United travel to the King Power Stadium to face Leicester City on Thursday and we could see some changes to Erik ten Hag's line-up. It was an important three points last time out against Southampton as Bruno Fernandes' goal proved the difference, but United now enter a frantic schedule in September.
Confirmed match officials: Leicester City vs Manchester United (Premier League)
The officials have been confirmed for Manchester United’s away clash against Leicester City on Thursday, 1 September in the Premier League at the King Power Stadium. On Thursday night, Manchester United will take on Leicester City at the King Power Stadium in an attempt to win their third straight Premier League game.
Man United top list of highest net spend in the last decade, highlights Glazer problem
Manchester United have a net spend of over a billion pounds in the last decade, which is the most out of any club in world football. In second comes Manchester City, with just under a billion. Then PSG, Barcelona and Arsenal follow them in the list. The top 10 highest...
After a summer of rumours Cristiano Ronaldo now looks set to stay at Manchester United
Cristiano Ronaldo is now expected to stay at Manchester United this season, according to reports, after neither Napoli or Sporting tabled bids for him. It has been the summer's longest and most arduous transfer saga, and that's saying something considering Frenkie de Jong's story, but it is nearly over. With...
Liverpool told to sign Joelinton to solve midfield crisis - "I think that's the type of player they miss"
Liverpool have been urged to sign Joelinton from Newcastle United before deadline day to solve the club's midfield crisis. Jurgen Klopp is thought to be in the market for a new midfielder should the right player come up amid Liverpool's midfield shortage. Star man Thiago as well as Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain...
Wesley Fofana on dream Chelsea move, Reece James' Instagram message, legend status and Leicester farewell
Wesley Fofana has outlined his dreams and goals after joining Chelsea on a seven-year contract from Leicester City. The 21-year-old completed his signing on Wednesday afternoon as Thomas Tuchel sealed his seventh first-team signing of the summer. Chelsea will pay a fee around £70 million plus add-ons for the France...
Liverpool vs Newcastle live stream: How to watch and team news
Newcastle travel to Merseyside this evening to take on Liverpool following a poor start to the season for Jurgen Klopp's side. After the first three games of the new campaign, the Reds undoubtedly found themselves in a tough spot. They collected just 2 points from games against Fulham and Crystal...
Erik ten Hag hints at Manchester United deadline-day drama, stating club will "stay alert" to opportunities
Erik ten Hag has provided an update on Manchester United’s transfer dealings, stating that the club will “stay alert” on deadline day, despite branding any more signings unlikely after Martin Dubravka. The window slams shut hours after United’s game against Leicester City on Thursday, with the Reds...
Chelsea make €50 million offer to sign Ajax's Edson Alvarez as Mexican demands to leave
Chelsea have made a €50 million offer for Ajax’s Edson Alvarez, according to reports. Thomas Tuchel’s side have a day left to complete all of their summer transfer business and following the announcement of Wesley Fofana’s arrival on Wednesday, they want more signings. Chelsea have issues...
Ex-Liverpool star blasts Man United's deal for Antony 'ridiculous', claims £60m for Anthony Gordon 'makes more sense'
Former Liverpool midfielder Didi Hamann claims Manchester United have spent a "ridiculous amount of money" on Antony and believes the Ajax winger could fail to live up to expectations at Old Trafford. United confirmed on Tuesday that they had reached an agreement in principle to sign Antony, subject to him...
