The Goldbergs Will Kill Off Jeff Garlin's Character
Murray Goldberg is no more. Ahead of The Goldbergs' Season 10 premiere, showrunner Alex Barnow has confirmed that Jeff Garlin's character will already be dead when the season begins. Garlin's exit from the show comes following multiple complaints of inappropriate conduct on set. The comedian previously gave an interview to Vanity Fair's Maureen Ryan, during which he admitted to "silliness" on set, behavior Ryan called a pattern of "verbal and physical conduct on set that made people uncomfortable".
House of the Dragon Star Sian Brooke: Gruesome Birth Scene 'Was a Bloodbath'
Warning: this article contains spoilers for the premiere of House of the Dragon. For Sian Brooke, filming House of the Dragon was anything but pleasant. Brooke's character, Queen Aemma Arryn, opens the premiere pregnant with a potential heir to the Iron Throne, but when she begins a difficult labor, her husband, King Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine), must choose between saving the mother or the child. Viseryrs chooses the child, and doctors perform a C-section against Aemma's will, her blood pooling onto the sheets and floor. When we next see her, she's being laid to rest alongside her son, who died just hours after birth.
The Conners Star Michael Fishman Leaving Series
The Conners is losing a family member. Legacy cast member Michael Fishman, who has played D.J. Conner since Roseanne's second episode, will not be returning to the spinoff for its fifth season. While no reason has been given for his departure, Fishman took a more behind-the-scenes role in recent seasons of the series, appearing less on screen and instead directing a handful of episodes.
Is HBO's House of the Dragon a Worthy Successor to Game of Thrones?
This week on the Primetimer podcast: a deep dive into how House of the Dragon is different from Game of Thrones, and our advice for people who never got around to watching GoT. Featuring Primetimer's senior editor Aaron Barnhart and managing editor Joe Reid. Segments:. 01:28 Palace intrigues at HBO's...
House of the Dragon Review: A Blonder (But Just as Brutal) Return to Westeros
On the scaly wings of once-prevalent dragons comes HBO's much-anticipated return to the world of Game of Thrones. Though House of the Dragon boasts new characters, new family lines, and new showrunners, once viewers find themselves back behind the walls of the Red Keep and hear the familiar strings of the old theme song haunting the new musical motifs, it'll be hard not to imagine we're back again as if we'd never left.
Ray Romano, Simu Liu, Patton Oswalt to Compete on ABC's New Celebrity Jeopardy
It's time for some of Hollywood's biggest celebrities to hit the books. Ahead of its series premiere next month, the guests for Celebrity Jeopardy! have been announced. Ray Romano, Patton Oswalt, Michael Cera, Marvel star Simu Liu, Fresh Off the Boat's Constance Wu, and former The Talk host Aisha Tyler are among those set to compete for a cash prize that will be awarded to the charity of their choice. Rounding out the lineup is The Office star B.J. Novak, funnylady Iliza Shlesinger, and WNBA All-Star Candace Parker.
Martin Short Roasts Jimmy Fallon to His Face, Calling Him a 'Proud Boy'
Martin Short stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday night, and he came prepared with a series of jokes he rattled off as Fallon attempted to interview him. Short has been known to prepare in great detail before his talk show appearances, and this one did not...
Law & Order: SVU Boss Addresses Kelli Giddish's Exit Amid Fan Uproar
Fans aren't happy about Kelli Giddish leaving Law & Order: SVU. Now the incoming SVU boss is addressing the actress's surprising exit. In the comments section of Giddish's Instagram post, new showrunner David Graziano responded to questions from fans perplexed and upset by the announcement. "You might take a moment to entertain the idea that things are more complex than they appear in a world of emojis and tweets," he wrote. "All I’ll say is Kelli has handled this with the most incredibly classy comportment. She is, without a doubt, one of the finest industry professionals I’ve come across in my 24 years of writing for television. I’m saddened by her looming exit. It’ll be my lucky day if I ever get to write for her again."
Show Creators Blast HBO Max for Pulling 36 Titles, Including Originals
HBO Max will remove 36 titles from its streaming service as early as this week in an attempt to cut costs. Warner Bros. Discovery, which plans to merge HBO Max and Discovery+ in 2023, believes removing the lesser-watched programs will save money on residuals. "As we work toward bringing our...
Hein’s Picks: Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney Make Docuseries Magic in FX’s Welcome to Wrexham
Jon Hein knows TV. In the late 1990s, he coined the phrase "Jump the Shark" when he founded the site of the same name. Since then, he's written about television everywhere from The New York Times to TV Guide. In his column for Primetimer, he shares his thoughts on what's new and good on TV and the shows on his radar for the coming week.
HBO Max Removes Over 200 Classic Episodes of Sesame Street
HBO Max has removed 250 legacy episodes of Sesame Street from its platform, according to a breakdown published Friday on ToughPigs.com. The episodes removed are all from the first 38 seasons of the show, and now, only 29 episodes remain on HBO Max from the years 1969 to 2007. Of the episodes that remain from the first 38 seasons, there are five from Season 1, 14 from Season 5, and 10 from Season 7. From there, there's a large gap, with the next available episodes being from Sesame Street Season 39.
The Sandman Two-Part Bonus Episode Gets Surprise Release on Netflix
Netflix released a surprise, two-part bonus episode of The Sandman on Friday morning, two weeks after the fantasy epic premiered its first season. The first part, titled "A Dream of a Thousand Cats," is animated, while the second part, "Calliope," is live-action. Both parts of the surprise episode star Tom...
House of the Dragon Leads a Packed Weekend of Premieres
Back to Westeros we go: three years after Game of Thrones ended its eight-season run, the epic fantasy franchise returns to HBO with a new prequel series. Set 200 years before GoT, House of the Dragon tells the story of House Targaryen and the family’s battle over the Iron Throne.
Yellowjackets Season 2 Adds Elijah Wood in Recurring Guest Role
Elijah Wood has been cast in Yellowjackets Season 2. Wood joins newcomers Simone Kessell and Lauren Ambrose in the Showtime drama's sophomore season. Wood will appear in a season-long guest role as Walter, a citizen detective who challenges Misty (Christina Ricci) in unexpected ways. Yellowjackets follows the story of a...
Paul Rudd Joins Season 3 of Only Murders in the Building
Warning: this article contains spoilers for the Season 2 finale of Only Murders in the Building. With the mystery of Only Murders in the Building's second season now solved, the Hulu original has officially named its next victim. At the end of season finale "I Know Who Did It," we jump forward a year and catch a glimpse of Oliver's (Martin Short) latest Broadway production. Center stage is difficult actor Ben Glenroy (Paul Rudd), who gives Oliver an earful about his conflict with Charles-Haden Savage (Steve Martin) before engaging in a bit of hostile back-and-forth with his costar.
Harley Quinn Avoids the Bad Omens at HBO Max, Is Renewed for Season 4
Harley Quinn, the animated supervillain show that has earned a fiercely loyal following throughout its first three seasons, has been announced as renewed for Season 4, ahead of its September 15th Season 3 finale. While it would have been a deeply unpleasant surprise to learn that Harley Quinn wasn't going...
Netflix Bows I Came By, DC's Stargirl Returns to The CW
From British thrillers to teenage superhero capers, there’s something for everyone on TV today. While Hugh Bonneville plays a man with a dark secret in Netflix’s I Came By, DC’s Stargirl faces a new enemy in Season 3, and Discovery profiles the accomplishments of Jeff Bezos, Ernest Shackleton, and other explorers in a new series.
Gilmore Girls Star Scott Patterson Calls Out Show Creator for 'Disturbing' Experience On Set
' own Luke Danes is getting real about his experience filming Amy Sherman-Palladino's beloved series. In an episode of his Gilmore Girls rewatch podcast I Am All In, Scott Patterson discusses Season 3 episode "Keg! Max!" and reveals that he was deeply uncomfortable shooting it. The episode, which aired in April 2003, sees Lorelai (Lauren Graham) and Sookie (Melissa McCarthy) have a long discussion about Luke's butt after Sookie's hand accidentally ends up on his rear end. Nearly 20 years later, Patterson recalls how "disgusted" and "embarrassed" he was on the set of the series.
She-Hulk Smashes Onto Disney+, Selena + Chef Hits Malibu
Who better than She-Hulk to smash precedent at Disney+ as the new Tatiana Maslany-led Marvel series lays the groundwork for the streamer's expansion into Thursday releases. Also today: Selena Gomez & Co. travel to Malibu in Selena + Chef Season 4, Peacock bows limited series The Undeclared War, Netflix dives Inside the Mind of a Cat, and more. Here’s what’s new and noteworthy on TV this Thursday:
Only Murders Wraps, ABC Celebrates Cinderella's 25th Anniversary
It’s a big day for Disney as Only Murders in the Building brings its Season 2 mystery to a close and ABC celebrates the 25th anniversary of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella. The network is commemorating the landmark TV event with a reunion special featuring stars Brandy and Whoopi Goldberg, as well as a primetime airing of the 1997 film.
