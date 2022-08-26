Fans aren't happy about Kelli Giddish leaving Law & Order: SVU. Now the incoming SVU boss is addressing the actress's surprising exit. In the comments section of Giddish's Instagram post, new showrunner David Graziano responded to questions from fans perplexed and upset by the announcement. "You might take a moment to entertain the idea that things are more complex than they appear in a world of emojis and tweets," he wrote. "All I’ll say is Kelli has handled this with the most incredibly classy comportment. She is, without a doubt, one of the finest industry professionals I’ve come across in my 24 years of writing for television. I’m saddened by her looming exit. It’ll be my lucky day if I ever get to write for her again."

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO