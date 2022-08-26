ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Comments / 0

Related
Primetimer

The Goldbergs Will Kill Off Jeff Garlin's Character

Murray Goldberg is no more. Ahead of The Goldbergs' Season 10 premiere, showrunner Alex Barnow has confirmed that Jeff Garlin's character will already be dead when the season begins. Garlin's exit from the show comes following multiple complaints of inappropriate conduct on set. The comedian previously gave an interview to Vanity Fair's Maureen Ryan, during which he admitted to "silliness" on set, behavior Ryan called a pattern of "verbal and physical conduct on set that made people uncomfortable".
TV SERIES
Primetimer

House of the Dragon Star Sian Brooke: Gruesome Birth Scene 'Was a Bloodbath'

Warning: this article contains spoilers for the premiere of House of the Dragon. For Sian Brooke, filming House of the Dragon was anything but pleasant. Brooke's character, Queen Aemma Arryn, opens the premiere pregnant with a potential heir to the Iron Throne, but when she begins a difficult labor, her husband, King Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine), must choose between saving the mother or the child. Viseryrs chooses the child, and doctors perform a C-section against Aemma's will, her blood pooling onto the sheets and floor. When we next see her, she's being laid to rest alongside her son, who died just hours after birth.
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

The Conners Star Michael Fishman Leaving Series

The Conners is losing a family member. Legacy cast member Michael Fishman, who has played D.J. Conner since Roseanne's second episode, will not be returning to the spinoff for its fifth season. While no reason has been given for his departure, Fishman took a more behind-the-scenes role in recent seasons of the series, appearing less on screen and instead directing a handful of episodes.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olivia Cooke
Person
Rhys Ifans
Person
Matt Smith
Person
Paddy Considine
Primetimer

House of the Dragon Review: A Blonder (But Just as Brutal) Return to Westeros

On the scaly wings of once-prevalent dragons comes HBO's much-anticipated return to the world of Game of Thrones. Though House of the Dragon boasts new characters, new family lines, and new showrunners, once viewers find themselves back behind the walls of the Red Keep and hear the familiar strings of the old theme song haunting the new musical motifs, it'll be hard not to imagine we're back again as if we'd never left.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Ray Romano, Simu Liu, Patton Oswalt to Compete on ABC's New Celebrity Jeopardy

It's time for some of Hollywood's biggest celebrities to hit the books. Ahead of its series premiere next month, the guests for Celebrity Jeopardy! have been announced. Ray Romano, Patton Oswalt, Michael Cera, Marvel star Simu Liu, Fresh Off the Boat's Constance Wu, and former The Talk host Aisha Tyler are among those set to compete for a cash prize that will be awarded to the charity of their choice. Rounding out the lineup is The Office star B.J. Novak, funnylady Iliza Shlesinger, and WNBA All-Star Candace Parker.
TV SHOWS
Primetimer

Law & Order: SVU Boss Addresses Kelli Giddish's Exit Amid Fan Uproar

Fans aren't happy about Kelli Giddish leaving Law & Order: SVU. Now the incoming SVU boss is addressing the actress's surprising exit. In the comments section of Giddish's Instagram post, new showrunner David Graziano responded to questions from fans perplexed and upset by the announcement. "You might take a moment to entertain the idea that things are more complex than they appear in a world of emojis and tweets," he wrote. "All I’ll say is Kelli has handled this with the most incredibly classy comportment. She is, without a doubt, one of the finest industry professionals I’ve come across in my 24 years of writing for television. I’m saddened by her looming exit. It’ll be my lucky day if I ever get to write for her again."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo Max#Celebrity#House Targaryen#Dragon#Hbo Renews House#Fire Blood#Evp#Hbo Programming#Jadebudowski
Primetimer

HBO Max Removes Over 200 Classic Episodes of Sesame Street

HBO Max has removed 250 legacy episodes of Sesame Street from its platform, according to a breakdown published Friday on ToughPigs.com. The episodes removed are all from the first 38 seasons of the show, and now, only 29 episodes remain on HBO Max from the years 1969 to 2007. Of the episodes that remain from the first 38 seasons, there are five from Season 1, 14 from Season 5, and 10 from Season 7. From there, there's a large gap, with the next available episodes being from Sesame Street Season 39.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Primetimer

House of the Dragon Leads a Packed Weekend of Premieres

Back to Westeros we go: three years after Game of Thrones ended its eight-season run, the epic fantasy franchise returns to HBO with a new prequel series. Set 200 years before GoT, House of the Dragon tells the story of House Targaryen and the family’s battle over the Iron Throne.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Yellowjackets Season 2 Adds Elijah Wood in Recurring Guest Role

Elijah Wood has been cast in Yellowjackets Season 2. Wood joins newcomers Simone Kessell and Lauren Ambrose in the Showtime drama's sophomore season. Wood will appear in a season-long guest role as Walter, a citizen detective who challenges Misty (Christina Ricci) in unexpected ways. Yellowjackets follows the story of a...
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Paul Rudd Joins Season 3 of Only Murders in the Building

Warning: this article contains spoilers for the Season 2 finale of Only Murders in the Building. With the mystery of Only Murders in the Building's second season now solved, the Hulu original has officially named its next victim. At the end of season finale "I Know Who Did It," we jump forward a year and catch a glimpse of Oliver's (Martin Short) latest Broadway production. Center stage is difficult actor Ben Glenroy (Paul Rudd), who gives Oliver an earful about his conflict with Charles-Haden Savage (Steve Martin) before engaging in a bit of hostile back-and-forth with his costar.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Netflix Bows I Came By, DC's Stargirl Returns to The CW

From British thrillers to teenage superhero capers, there’s something for everyone on TV today. While Hugh Bonneville plays a man with a dark secret in Netflix’s I Came By, DC’s Stargirl faces a new enemy in Season 3, and Discovery profiles the accomplishments of Jeff Bezos, Ernest Shackleton, and other explorers in a new series.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Gilmore Girls Star Scott Patterson Calls Out Show Creator for 'Disturbing' Experience On Set

' own Luke Danes is getting real about his experience filming Amy Sherman-Palladino's beloved series. In an episode of his Gilmore Girls rewatch podcast I Am All In, Scott Patterson discusses Season 3 episode "Keg! Max!" and reveals that he was deeply uncomfortable shooting it. The episode, which aired in April 2003, sees Lorelai (Lauren Graham) and Sookie (Melissa McCarthy) have a long discussion about Luke's butt after Sookie's hand accidentally ends up on his rear end. Nearly 20 years later, Patterson recalls how "disgusted" and "embarrassed" he was on the set of the series.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

She-Hulk Smashes Onto Disney+, Selena + Chef Hits Malibu

Who better than She-Hulk to smash precedent at Disney+ as the new Tatiana Maslany-led Marvel series lays the groundwork for the streamer's expansion into Thursday releases. Also today: Selena Gomez & Co. travel to Malibu in Selena + Chef Season 4, Peacock bows limited series The Undeclared War, Netflix dives Inside the Mind of a Cat, and more. Here’s what’s new and noteworthy on TV this Thursday:
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Only Murders Wraps, ABC Celebrates Cinderella's 25th Anniversary

It’s a big day for Disney as Only Murders in the Building brings its Season 2 mystery to a close and ABC celebrates the 25th anniversary of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella. The network is commemorating the landmark TV event with a reunion special featuring stars Brandy and Whoopi Goldberg, as well as a primetime airing of the 1997 film.
MOVIES
Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
34K+
Followers
23K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy