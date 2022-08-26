Read full article on original website
For one Maryland school district, it was back to school with a mask mandate. But not for long.
Prince George’s, the state’s second-largest school system, is the only one of 16 systems which have opened that requires masks inside school buildings and on school buses. The post For one Maryland school district, it was back to school with a mask mandate. But not for long. appeared first on Maryland Matters.
About 440 students check into Lord Baltimore, university expects continued housing shortage
Kevin Banks has felt more like a hotel manager than a vice president of student affairs since Morgan State University housed nearly 500 students at the Lord Baltimore hotel. Banks has spent the last two weeks attending to students and concerned parents at the Downtown Baltimore hotel. His office has...
Meet six extraordinary educators
Joan Shane says she was good at math until junior high school. Her teachers, using an overhead projector, would stand in the front of the classroom, present one way of solving a problem and expect kids to get it. If she didn’t understand, there was no effort to explain in a different way. Shane says she later realized it wasn’t the subject she didn’t like—it was the anxiety and frustration that came with doing the math.
School board members cleared of misconduct speak out
Current and former Prince George's County School Board members are speaking out after a state investigation found accusations they abused their positions were false. FOX 5's Lindsay Watts was the first to report on the matter. Here's the latest.
Father of Ellicott City athlete speaks out about racial slurs she endured during volleyball game
BALTIMORE -- A Howard County father is speaking out after he says his daughter was targeted with racial slurs during a volleyball match last week.Marvin Richardson says an apology is not good enough.What his 19-year-old daughter, Rachel, said she heard during a volleyball match against Brigham Young University on Friday is not sitting well with him."No student-athlete should ever have to go into any venue and be subjected to that kind of atmosphere," he said.In a statement, BYU expressed regret and banned the fan from the university's athletic venues.These actions do not go far enough, according to Richardson.He said he felt anger, outrage, and then "a real need" to make sure something was done to correct that."She was crying. She was upset. And Rachel's not the person to call and cry over a loss," Richardson said.
On first day of MCPS classes, Harriet Tubman Elementary opens in Gaithersburg
A new year, a new school in Gaithersburg. On Monday, as about 160,000 Montgomery County Public Schools students returned to classes for the first day of the 2022-23 school year, the district’s newest school was on full display. The three-story $34 million Harriet R. Tubman Elementary School — whose...
Two Maryland high school students arrested carrying handguns on first day of school
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (WJLA) — Two Suitland High School students were arrested after handguns were found on them Monday on the first day of school in Prince George’s County. Sources tell 7News that one of the students, a 16-year-old boy, was found with a handgun in his...
Teenage girl is arrested after making threats on social media to blow up her Maryland high school and her teacher's home
A female high school student has been arrested after making violent online threats to blow up her Maryland high school and her teacher's home. On Saturday around 6pm, the Frederick County Sheriff's Office received notification of the threats that were made on social media regarding Walkersville High School and the teacher's house.
School Superintendents Head for the Exits
In January 2021, after five years as superintendent of schools in Montgomery County, Maryland, Jack Smith announced that he was retiring, effective June 1. A lifelong educator—he’d been a classroom teacher, principal, and curriculum director, among other jobs—Smith will readily tell you the decision was personal. His wife was already living 600 miles away in southern Maine, helping care for a grandson who’d undergone reconstructive heart surgery as an infant. She’d planned to return to Maryland after his recovery, but Covid-19 quarantines put an end to those plans.
After recent uptick in enrollment of minority students, TU’s student population is expected to become majority-minority
Towson University is expected to become a minority-majority campus after several years of nearly half of its incoming classes identifying as a racial or ethnic minority, the school announced Monday. About 57% of TU’s incoming class identifies as a racial or ethnic minority, according to university data. Based on the...
Court: Former Maryland mayor stole $2.2M from school, spent it on himself
WASHINGTON — A former Maryland mayor stands accused of using federal funds, meant to assist a local school during the pandemic, for his own personal gain. Kevin Ward stepped into the role of interim mayor of the Prince George’s County city of Hyattsville in January 2021. Locals would later elect him to become the first openly gay and second Black mayor of Hyattsville during the spring of that year.
'Overdose does not discriminate': Howard Co. mom educates on Opioid addiction
International Overdose Awareness Day is on Wednesday. It's a time to educate people on the effects of addiction and remember those we've lost to overdose.
Water main breaks reported on Clopper Road in Gaithersburg and Germantown
Two water main breaks on Clopper Road in Gaithersburg and Germantown have left at least 200 customers without water since Tuesday evening, according to the Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission (WSSC). Clopper Road is closed between Great Seneca Highway and Waring Station Road due to repairs, the utility posted on Twitter.
Minor Threatens To Blow Up Frederick County High School, Teacher's Home: Sheriff
Social media reared its ugly head once more in Maryland. A juvenile is in custody after the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office received a report of threats made online to blow up Walkersville High School, as well as a teacher’s home, officials announced. Deputies from the sheriff’s office started...
Late Maryland mayor accused of embezzling $2.2 million from DC charter school system
Kevin Ward, the former Maryland mayor who died by apparent suicide in January, has been accused of embezzling millions in public funds from one of the largest charter school systems in Washington, D.C., prior to his death, according to a new lawsuit.The civil complaint, filed on Monday in D.C. federal court, alleges that Ward committed wire fraud and theft using government money that is awarded annually to KIPP DC. The charter school network is a subset of the district's wider public school system, encompassing 20 schools and eight campuses where roughly 7,000 students are enrolled on a tuition-free basis, the lawsuit...
‘We’ve seen a disturbing trend’: DC leaders stress accountability in wake of football player’s shooting
D.C. leaders spoke Monday following a shooting Sunday that wounded a Washington Commanders player. Running back Brian Robinson Jr. was shot in an attempted carjacking Sunday afternoon in Northeast D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee said Monday morning that Robinson fought back against one gunman and was shot by a second...
Chantilly High Seniors Seek Patent for Automatic Walker Designed to Help Parkinson's Patients
Two Chantilly High School seniors are seeking a patent for a pandemic project that resulted in the creation of a specialized walker to encourage mobility among Parkinson’s Disease patients. Kaavya Karthikeyan and Akanksha Tibrewala, both 17, have been friends since preschool – attending Greenbriar West Elementary School, Rocky Run...
Settlement reached over police encounter with 5-year-old who left elementary school in Silver Spring
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - A Montgomery County parent has settled a lawsuit over an incident involving a 5-year-old East Silver Spring Elementary school student from January 2020. According to the Office of the County Attorney for Montgomery County, the settlement will pay a total of $275,000 to Shanta Grant, the...
Fairfax County special education instructor dies at 28; friend remembers him
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Tragedy struck a Virginia family over the weekend, as a 28-year-old died after a fall and head injury. Kevin Iglesias worked with special education children at Glasgow Middle School in Fairfax County, and one of his longest friends shared more about him in an interview with DC News […]
Settlement Reached in Silver Spring School Incident Involving 5-Year-Old
Montgomery County, Maryland, has reached a settlement in a lawsuit involving a 2020 incident involving a 5-year-old at East Silver Spring Elementary School. On Jan. 14, 2020, the child wandered out of the school building. Police officers found the boy off campus and brought him back to school. Body cam...
