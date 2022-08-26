ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Meet six extraordinary educators

Joan Shane says she was good at math until junior high school. Her teachers, using an overhead projector, would stand in the front of the classroom, present one way of solving a problem and expect kids to get it. If she didn’t understand, there was no effort to explain in a different way. Shane says she later realized it wasn’t the subject she didn’t like—it was the anxiety and frustration that came with doing the math.
Father of Ellicott City athlete speaks out about racial slurs she endured during volleyball game

BALTIMORE -- A Howard County father is speaking out after he says his daughter was targeted with racial slurs during a volleyball match last week.Marvin Richardson says an apology is not good enough.What his 19-year-old daughter, Rachel, said she heard during a volleyball match against Brigham Young University on Friday is not sitting well with him."No student-athlete should ever have to go into any venue and be subjected to that kind of atmosphere," he said.In a statement, BYU expressed regret and banned the fan from the university's athletic venues.These actions do not go far enough, according to Richardson.He said he felt anger, outrage, and then "a real need" to make sure something was done to correct that."She was crying. She was upset. And Rachel's not the person to call and cry over a loss," Richardson said.
Teenage girl is arrested after making threats on social media to blow up her Maryland high school and her teacher's home

A female high school student has been arrested after making violent online threats to blow up her Maryland high school and her teacher's home. On Saturday around 6pm, the Frederick County Sheriff's Office received notification of the threats that were made on social media regarding Walkersville High School and the teacher's house.
School Superintendents Head for the Exits

In January 2021, after five years as superintendent of schools in Montgomery County, Maryland, Jack Smith announced that he was retiring, effective June 1. A lifelong educator—he’d been a classroom teacher, principal, and curriculum director, among other jobs—Smith will readily tell you the decision was personal. His wife was already living 600 miles away in southern Maine, helping care for a grandson who’d undergone reconstructive heart surgery as an infant. She’d planned to return to Maryland after his recovery, but Covid-19 quarantines put an end to those plans.
Court: Former Maryland mayor stole $2.2M from school, spent it on himself

WASHINGTON — A former Maryland mayor stands accused of using federal funds, meant to assist a local school during the pandemic, for his own personal gain. Kevin Ward stepped into the role of interim mayor of the Prince George’s County city of Hyattsville in January 2021. Locals would later elect him to become the first openly gay and second Black mayor of Hyattsville during the spring of that year.
Water main breaks reported on Clopper Road in Gaithersburg and Germantown

Two water main breaks on Clopper Road in Gaithersburg and Germantown have left at least 200 customers without water since Tuesday evening, according to the Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission (WSSC). Clopper Road is closed between Great Seneca Highway and Waring Station Road due to repairs, the utility posted on Twitter.
Late Maryland mayor accused of embezzling $2.2 million from DC charter school system

Kevin Ward, the former Maryland mayor who died by apparent suicide in January, has been accused of embezzling millions in public funds from one of the largest charter school systems in Washington, D.C., prior to his death, according to a new lawsuit.The civil complaint, filed on Monday in D.C. federal court, alleges that Ward committed wire fraud and theft using government money that is awarded annually to KIPP DC. The charter school network is a subset of the district's wider public school system, encompassing 20 schools and eight campuses where roughly 7,000 students are enrolled on a tuition-free basis, the lawsuit...
