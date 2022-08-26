Read full article on original website
WKYT 27
Great need still exists in flood-ravaged areas of eastern Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It has been just over a month now since deadly flash flooding ravaged eastern Kentucky, and there’s still a lot of work to do, and resources are needed. On Monday night, WKYT took part in the Appalachia Rises: Come Hell or High Water Flood Relief...
WKYT 27
Fmr. KSP lieutenant colonel convicted of misappropriating guns from state police
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Former Kentucky State Police lieutenant colonel Michael Crawford was convicted Tuesday by a federal jury of conspiracy to misappropriate weapons belonging to KSP, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. According to evidence at trial, in 2016, Crawford, of Georgetown, conspired with John Goble, the former...
WKYT 27
Discover All-Inclusive Healthcare for Seniors Through Kentucky’s First PACE Program
Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Bluegrass Care Navigators and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Bluegrass Care Navigators, visit https://www.bgcarenav.org/. When you or a loved one is seriously ill, you will face many challenges –...
WKYT 27
Kentucky receives federal grant to help prevent wrong-way crashes on interstates
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has received $5.14 million in federal funds to prevent wrong-way crashes. Between 2015 and 2020, there were 88 wrong-way driving crashes in Kentucky where a driver used an off-ramp in the wrong direction. These 88 crashes resulted in 16 fatalities and 27 serious injuries.
WKYT 27
Man encouraging community to help get new home for Breathitt Co. flood victims
RUSSELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A southern Kentucky man who runs his own social media site for weather-related events is encouraging people to put an eastern Kentucky family in a new home. Daniel Wilson tracks events in Russell, Pulaski, and surrounding counties. He frequently travels to hard-hit areas and meets...
WKYT 27
WATCH | ‘Appalachia Rises: Come Hell or High Water’ flood relief telethon
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT/WKYT) - On the one-month anniversary of the deadly flooding that swept through several Eastern Kentucky counties, musicians from across Kentucky and the country will join together to raise funds for those affected. On Monday, August 29th, Eastern Kentucky natives Halfway to Hazard, Tyler Booth and Taylor Austin...
WKYT 27
Kentucky girls hear ‘dream big’ message at women’s empowerment event
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Empowering and inspiring. Fifth-grade girls from four Lexington schools had the opportunity to hear from influential women Tuesday. The Rotary Club of Lexington After Hours partnered with BCTC and Fayette County Public Schools to empower young girls to dream big. WKYT’s Amber Philpott helped emcee the...
WKYT 27
Ky. lawmaker’s SUV with legislative tags stolen; AAA warns of growing vehicle theft problem
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky lawmaker says someone stole her car. State Representative Cherlynn Stevenson, D-District 88, who represents parts of Fayette and Scott counties, says someone stole her SUV Monday night from the Lexington Green parking lot. The white Chevy Tahoe has her legislative tags on it. “It’s...
WKYT 27
String of ATMs thefts across southern Kentucky under investigation
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A string of thefts targeting ATMs in southern Kentucky is under investigation. The automated teller machines have been stolen from multiple different stores in several counties. The Knox County Sheriff’s Office says they believe the same people are responsible for all the crimes. Knox...
WKYT 27
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Storms lead to another blast of Fall
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the other side of some showers & storms, we will find temperatures falling into the upper-70s and low 80s. A cold front will blast across Kentucky and lead us to a much cooler run for the rest of the week. This will bring two noticeable changes to the forecast. Temperatures will come down and the humidity levels will drop. You’ll get another taste of some Fall-like air. It hangs around for a few days until we see those numbers reach the mid-80s by the weekend.
WKYT 27
Two men facing charges in connection with string of ATM thefts
CORBIN, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people are facing charges in connection with a string of several ATM thefts across southern Kentucky and northern Tennessee. Police say they gathered enough evidence to identify and arrest two people. One of them has already been released from jail. Corbin police say they worked...
