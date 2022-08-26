ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Frankfort, KY
Kentucky Government
WKYT 27

WATCH | ‘Appalachia Rises: Come Hell or High Water’ flood relief telethon

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT/WKYT) - On the one-month anniversary of the deadly flooding that swept through several Eastern Kentucky counties, musicians from across Kentucky and the country will join together to raise funds for those affected. On Monday, August 29th, Eastern Kentucky natives Halfway to Hazard, Tyler Booth and Taylor Austin...
PRESTONSBURG, KY
WKYT 27

Kentucky girls hear ‘dream big’ message at women’s empowerment event

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Empowering and inspiring. Fifth-grade girls from four Lexington schools had the opportunity to hear from influential women Tuesday. The Rotary Club of Lexington After Hours partnered with BCTC and Fayette County Public Schools to empower young girls to dream big. WKYT’s Amber Philpott helped emcee the...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

String of ATMs thefts across southern Kentucky under investigation

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A string of thefts targeting ATMs in southern Kentucky is under investigation. The automated teller machines have been stolen from multiple different stores in several counties. The Knox County Sheriff’s Office says they believe the same people are responsible for all the crimes. Knox...
KNOX COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Storms lead to another blast of Fall

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the other side of some showers & storms, we will find temperatures falling into the upper-70s and low 80s. A cold front will blast across Kentucky and lead us to a much cooler run for the rest of the week. This will bring two noticeable changes to the forecast. Temperatures will come down and the humidity levels will drop. You’ll get another taste of some Fall-like air. It hangs around for a few days until we see those numbers reach the mid-80s by the weekend.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Two men facing charges in connection with string of ATM thefts

CORBIN, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people are facing charges in connection with a string of several ATM thefts across southern Kentucky and northern Tennessee. Police say they gathered enough evidence to identify and arrest two people. One of them has already been released from jail. Corbin police say they worked...
CORBIN, KY

