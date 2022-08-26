Read full article on original website
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — For a week and a half at the Little League World Series, no team came close to Hawaii. The championship Sunday was no different. Hawaii got back-to-back homers from Kekoa Payanal and Kama Angell in the first inning, sparking a 13-3 win in just four innings over Curacao.
As a Little League player from Utah prepares to return to his home state tomorrow, his family is giving praise to the medical staff at Geisinger Janet Weis Children’s Hospital in Danville, Pa., for saving his life. Easton Oliverson, 12, and his mother, Nancy, will be leaving Danville tomorrow...
When Easton Oliverson arrived at Geisinger Janet Weis Children’s Hospital in Danville on Aug. 15, his life hung in the balance. Within an hour and a half the 12-year-old Little League baseball player from Utah was recovering from surgery, said Dr. Oded Goren, a Geisinger neurosurgeon who specializes in cerebrovascular and endovascular neurosurgery, during an interview with PennLive today.
