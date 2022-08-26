Read full article on original website
Related
penbaypilot.com
Knox County deed transfers
ROCKLAND — The following deed transfers were recorded in the Knox County Registry of Deeds Aug. 22-26 Appleton. Burketville General Store to 1289 Burkettville LLC. Green Gate LLC to Matthew Parish Lacasse and Elizabeth Ackerman Lacasse. Laurie Olmsted to Matthew P. Lacasse and Elizabeth Ackerman Lacasse. Cushing. Dennis R....
penbaypilot.com
Reward offered for information related to missing person Graham Lacher
Now that three months have passed with no confirmed sightings of Graham Lacher, the autistic/schizophrenic man who fled Bangor’s Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center on June 6, his family is offering a $500 reward for information leading to a successful reunion with him. “We have patiently waited, trusting the system...
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County Dental Care receives United Midcoast Charities grant
BELFAST — Waldo County Dental Care, which seeks to increase access to dental care for low-income uninsured adults in Waldo County, has received a grant of $16,000 from United Midcoast Charities (UMC). The funds will be used to offset general expenses. Waldo County Dental Care is part of a...
penbaypilot.com
Rockport overwhelmingly elects Denise Munger back to Select Board
ROCKPORT — More than 226 Rockport citizens cast their ballots ahead of Election Day, Aug. 30, making sure they got their votes counted via absentee ballot. And on Aug. 30, with the polls open from noon until 8 p.m., 354 more voters had streamed to the town office all day long and into the night to cast their ballots.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
penbaypilot.com
Knox County Criminal Docket closed cases
ROCKLAND — The following cases were closed in Knox County Unified Court from Aug. 10-22. Brittany Barton, 37, of Thomaston, operating after habitual offender revocation, prior, in Thomaston May 28, 2020, dismissed; operating while license suspended or revoked in Thomaston May 28, 2020, $250 fine all suspended; operating under the influence (alcohol) in Thomaston, $500 fine, license suspended 150 days; assault in Thomaston July 24, 2020, $300 fine all suspended; endangering the welfare of a child in Thomaston July 24, 2020, dismissed; refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force, in Thomaston July 24, 2020, $250 fine all suspended; operating while license suspended or revoked in Thomaston July 24, 2020, $250 fine all suspended.
penbaypilot.com
This Week in Lincolnville: $1,000 Worth of Pennies
The Ames family came by their farm, which sits on the Northport/Lincolnville town line, in 1837 through the negligence of one of Benjamin Carver’s sons. It seems this son had let the farm deteriorate so badly that his own father put it up for sale. Perhaps the father hadn’t trusted in his son’s husbandry enough to actually deed it over to him, and so kept control.
penbaypilot.com
Doc Wallace for Rockport Select Board
In the special election in Rockport, this Tuesday, Ralph “Doc” Wallace is running to fill out the remaining two years of a vacated three-year term as Select Board member. Doc is a retired educator and West Hartford, Connecticut, School Superintendent with a successful history of high-level decision making as a community executive and administrator.
penbaypilot.com
Stephen Robert Dugan, service
HELENDALE, California — Born in Rockland on August 14, 1956. Died June 13, 2022 in Helendale, California after a lengthy illness. Beloved Brother, Father, Friend and Avid Golfer. Graveside Services at Seaview Cemetery across from the Samoset Resort at High Noon, September 3.
IN THIS ARTICLE
penbaypilot.com
Rockland man remains in jail for allegedly possessing fentanyl
ROCKLAND — A Rockland man currently remains at the Knox County Jail after he was arrested with allegedly possessing fentanyl. Michael Willis, 38, was arrested Aug. 23 by Rockland Police Sgt. Andrew Redden and charged with unlawful possession of a scheduled drug (fentanyl) and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.
penbaypilot.com
Alan S. Kumble, notice
ROCKPORT — Alan S. Kumble, 94, of Rockport, Maine passed away August 20, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Direct Cremation of Maine, Belfast ME.
penbaypilot.com
Public Church Supper August 31st
Join us for fun, food and fantastic fellowship. Public Church supper buffet style. Wednesday August 31st. Serving 5:30pm to 6:30pm.
penbaypilot.com
Encourage everyone to vote for Doc Wallace for Rockport Select Board
As a former Camden resident and long time friend of both Doc and Haunani Wallace, I wish to voice admiration and support of Doc. I have known Doc to be 100% dedicated to the Rockport community, philanthropic with both his time and his money, kind and helpful to his fellow citizens, and thoughtful in his opinions. These are the traits that Rockport needs in a Select Board member to yield positive results for the community.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
penbaypilot.com
Camden receives $1.6 million matching grant for Megunticook River Project
Camden is among eight recipients of National Fish and Wildlife Foundation and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration grants for natural infrastructure projects. Camden’s grant amount, for the “Megunticook River Watershed Fish Passage and Flood Prevention Final Designs and Permitting,” is $1.6 million with a matching fund of $260,000.
penbaypilot.com
UPDATE: Lincolnville Town Office to reopen Wednesday morning
The front counter at the Lincolnville Town Office remains closed Tuesday, Aug. 30, but will reopen Wednesday, Aug. 31, at 8:30 a.m. A number of services (absentee ballot requests, motor vehicle re-registrations, burn permits, hunting and fishing licenses, tax payments, etc.) are available online at: https://www.town.lincolnville.me.us/index.asp?Type=B_LIST&SEC={42B11BC2-A0C2-412A-96A9-6C1CB8F50FFA} . Code Enforcement is available today via telephone 763-3601.
penbaypilot.com
Agenda set for Lincolnville school committee meeting Aug. 29
LINCOLNVILLE — The agenda has been set for the next Lincolnville Central School committee meeting Monday, August 29. The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at the school. A livestream option via Zoom will be available: https://networkmaine.zoom.us/j/84144672283. Agenda. 1. Call to order. 3. Adjustments to the Agenda. 4....
penbaypilot.com
Tom Dowd offers a variety of professional development programs at the UMaine Hutchinson Center this fall
Belfast, Maine — Speaker, author, trainer and coach Tom Dowd is teaching a number of in-person and online professional development programs at the Hutchinson Center in Belfast this fall, including Career Transformation, Public Speaking, Virtual Presentation Skills and Time Management. For more information, visit hutchinsoncenter.umaine.edu/professional-development-programs. Dowd’s in-person programs include...
penbaypilot.com
Camden Falls Gallery presents ‘Stonington and Beyond’
CAMDEN — Camden Falls Gallery presents “Stonington and Beyond,” a new exhibit featuring Tad Retz and Scott Addis. The show opens on Friday, Sept. 2 and runs through Sept. 22, 2022. The pairing for this show is serendipitous and based on how both artists came to be...
penbaypilot.com
Rockport to hold special election for open Select Board seat Aug. 30
Rockport voters will cast their ballots Aug. 30, between noon and 8 p.m., at the Rockport Town Office Richardson Room. The Town Office Lobby, which includes the front desk, will be open for business from 8 a.m. until noon, but closed in the afternoon.
penbaypilot.com
UPDATED: Sand tiger shark caught near Wiscasset ‘a special encounter’
He is a nearly four-foot shark a client caught Aug. 25 on Captain Dean Krah’s boat about a mile north of Donald E. Davey Bridge that spans the Sheepscot River from Edgecomb to Wiscasset. In a series of emails, Krah told Maine Department of Marine Resources and Boothbay Register/Wiscasset Newspaper about last week’s catch and release. Sheepscot-raised and chartering out of Wiscasset for over 40 years, Krah has been going out on the local waters for over 60 years; and he had never had a catch that looked like the one they made that day.
penbaypilot.com
THE PUB - NEW HOURS - Lunch, Drinks, & Dinner
An Authentic & Historic Boothbay Harbor Restaurant. Looking for an oceanfront restaurant, or restaurant within minutes of Boothbay Harbor serving authentic Maine dishes?Make your reservation at The Pub, our Newagen Seaside Inn restaurant in Southport, Maine – just minutes away from Boothbay Harbor. Our executive chef takes Maine ingredients, fresh from earth and sea, from farm to table to transcendent.
Comments / 0