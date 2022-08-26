The Ames family came by their farm, which sits on the Northport/Lincolnville town line, in 1837 through the negligence of one of Benjamin Carver’s sons. It seems this son had let the farm deteriorate so badly that his own father put it up for sale. Perhaps the father hadn’t trusted in his son’s husbandry enough to actually deed it over to him, and so kept control.

LINCOLNVILLE, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO