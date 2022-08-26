ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Stupid You
5d ago

even though he has a knife he doesnt seem like he would be able to move very quickly. clerks should be holding. see what happes when he pulls the knife and clerk pulls a gun.

queen of sarcasm
5d ago

Well, he’ll be easy to spot and he couldn’t run because of his size and limp! So it’s just a matter of time. I live near the pharmacy he’s hit twice and I would love to turn him in and collect $5,000.00!!!

Tommy2020
5d ago

This is why you carry. There is a segment of society that believes they are entitled to steal your property. If start blasting these entitled people, they may start thinking twice!

2urbangirls.com

Panorama City homicide suspect arrested in Texas

PANORAMA CITY, Calif. – A man has been arrested in Texas in connection with a shooting in Panorama City earlier this month that left a man dead and four other people wounded, police said Wednesday. Luis Enriquez Hernandez, 37, was arrested Tuesday in the Houston area by a task...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Also, an armed robber is on the loose and he has struck before

HOUSTON (CW39) It allegedly started off as a kidnapping but the suspect is now dead, shot by police. Meanwhile, an armed suspect is entering drug stores and demanding cash. Now Houston Police are searching for the armed bandit, and need your help finding the person. Check out this quick look...
HOUSTON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

WILLIS KROGER SHOOTING UPDATE

Monday night a male shot his two sisters in Friendswood killing one and critically injuring the other. Harris County Sheriff’s Office Detectives have spent the night tracking the suspect. He was found asleep in his vehicle in the Kroger parking lot at I-45 and FM 1097 in Willis. As undercover officers surrounded the vehicle the suspect woke up and shot himself in the head. He has been transported in critical condition to HCA Conroe by MCHD.
FRIENDSWOOD, TX
KHOU

Girl dies after wandering away, falling into SW Harris County pond, sheriff says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A girl has died after being pulled from a neighborhood retention pond Tuesday in southwest Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. Gonzalez tweeted about the incident at about 5:40 p.m. and said it happened on Waterside Cove Lane, which is just inside Beltway 8 near Almeda Road. On Wednesday morning, Gonzalez tweeted that the girl was pronounced dead at the hospital.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

URGENT TRAFFIC ALERT-LOOP 336 CONROE AND I-45 TO HOUSTON

A procession is about to take place from the Montgomery County Forensic Center to Barkley Funeral Home in Houston. This will be the body of Harris County Precinct 3 Deputy Constable Omar Ursin who was gunned down Sunday evening. The process…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/urgent-traffic-alert-loop-336-conroe-and-i-45-to-houston/
HOUSTON, TX
kingwood.com

Can you identify this man?

Please help Humble Police Department identify this person. He is a suspect in a theft at Walmart on 8/24/2022. If you have any information, please contact Detective Gonzalez at 281-319-9745 or email vgonzalez@humblepolice.com and reference case #22-003985. Why didn't the police post a picture of my bank jugging SOB?. My...
HUMBLE, TX
