3 arrested after allegedly fleeing fatal crash by Yankee Stadium

CONCOURSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — Three men were charged early Friday after allegedly fleeing the scene of a fatal car crash near Yankee Stadium, abandoning a BMW carrying a dozen stolen catalytic converters, according to police.

Carlos Hernandez, Edwin Amparo, and Atahualda Rodriguez surrendered to police on Thursday, hours after allegedly running a red light and T-boning another driver near East 161st Street and River Avenue, then fleeing the scene, authorities said. They were formally arrested and charged early Friday morning, according to police.

The collision killed Cathy Garcia, 69, of the Bronx, officials have said.

Hernandez, the 24-year-old alleged driver, is charged with reckless endangerment, leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, and criminal possession of stolen property.

Amparo and Rodriguez, respectively 29 and 28 and identified by police as passengers, are accused of criminal possession of stolen property and possession of burglar tools.

The three men were allegedly in a 2022 BMW X6 heading westbound on East 161st Street around 5:15 a.m. when they slammed into Garcia’s 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander, which was southbound on River Avenue, authorities said.

First responders rushed Garcia to an area hospital, but she could not be saved.

The three men allegedly ran off after the collision, leaving behind the BMW, which had no license plates and about a dozen stolen catalytic converters in the trunk, along with a jack apparently used to boost the parts, according to police. The men even left behind their shoes, according to authorities.

Catalytic converters are a popular target for thieves due to the valuable precious metals inside and the relative ease with which they can be stolen. Police told PIX11 News that reported thefts of the parts are up a whopping 269% so far this year compared to the same point in 2021.

