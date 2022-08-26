ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

3 arrested after allegedly fleeing fatal crash by Yankee Stadium

By Aaron Feis, Eileen Lehpamer
PIX11
PIX11
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vcdsZ_0hWSCZ6100

CONCOURSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — Three men were charged early Friday after allegedly fleeing the scene of a fatal car crash near Yankee Stadium, abandoning a BMW carrying a dozen stolen catalytic converters, according to police.

Carlos Hernandez, Edwin Amparo, and Atahualda Rodriguez surrendered to police on Thursday, hours after allegedly running a red light and T-boning another driver near East 161st Street and River Avenue, then fleeing the scene, authorities said. They were formally arrested and charged early Friday morning, according to police.

More Bronx News

The collision killed Cathy Garcia, 69, of the Bronx, officials have said.

Hernandez, the 24-year-old alleged driver, is charged with reckless endangerment, leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, and criminal possession of stolen property.

Amparo and Rodriguez, respectively 29 and 28 and identified by police as passengers, are accused of criminal possession of stolen property and possession of burglar tools.

More Crime News

The three men were allegedly in a 2022 BMW X6 heading westbound on East 161st Street around 5:15 a.m. when they slammed into Garcia’s 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander, which was southbound on River Avenue, authorities said.

First responders rushed Garcia to an area hospital, but she could not be saved.

The three men allegedly ran off after the collision, leaving behind the BMW, which had no license plates and about a dozen stolen catalytic converters in the trunk, along with a jack apparently used to boost the parts, according to police. The men even left behind their shoes, according to authorities.

Catalytic converters are a popular target for thieves due to the valuable precious metals inside and the relative ease with which they can be stolen. Police told PIX11 News that reported thefts of the parts are up a whopping 269% so far this year compared to the same point in 2021.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 9

TheSaint
5d ago

They probably have committed more crimes than they are being charged with, the media should put up their pictures and see if someone recognizes them to link them to other crimes and throw the book at them.

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

NYPD officers, suspect exchange gunfire in the Bronx: officials

MORRISANIA, the Bronx (PIX11) – The NYPD is on the hunt for a suspect who opened fire at police in the Bronx and evaded officers when they fired back on Tuesday, police officials said. The shooting happened in Morrisania at Third Avenue and East 167th Street around 5:50 p.m., according to the NYPD. Two NYPD […]
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
Bronx, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
NBC New York

Police Search for Five Suspects in Subway Robbery

Police are looking for a group of five men accused of assaulting and robbing a 25-year-old man in the Longwood section of the Bronx. While aboard a southbound "6" train around 4 a.m. on August 6, police say the group approached the man with a knife and beat him up before taking his wallet. The suspects then took off.
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankee Stadium#Crime News#Thefts#Concourse
PIX11

Brooklyn subway assault: Man stabbed, robbed in East Flatbush

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A group of assailants stabbed and robbed a man in the subway system beneath East Flatbush early Wednesday, according to police. Three male robbers, described by police as in their teens, accosted the victim at the Church Avenue station on the Nos. 2 and 5 lines around 6:30 a.m., authorities […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Uber driver pepper-sprayed, robbed in NYC: police

MELROSE, the Bronx (PIX11) – An Uber driver in New York City was pepper-sprayed and robbed by a group he picked up for a ride, police said. The incident happened in the Melrose neighborhood of the Bronx at Melrose Avenue and East 158th Street back on July 8, according to the NYPD. The 23-year-old driver […]
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
PIX11

Suspects beat and rob gas station worker on Long Island: police

LONG ISLAND (PIX11) — Three suspects allegedly beat and robbed a worker at one of the two Long Island gas stations they targeted on Monday, officials said. Rahquan Brooks, 18, and his two accomplices punched and kicked a male employee, 48, at a BP gas station on Plandome Road in Manhasset at around 5:30 a.m., […]
MANHASSET, NY
PIX11

NJ cops investigate death of young child in car

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, NJ (PIX11) — Police on Tuesday launched an investigation into the death of a young child found inside a car in the driveway of a Franklin Township home. Neighbors said the toddler-age child was left in a car seat in the back seat of a family’s car. The child’s mother came outside and […]
FRANKLIN, NJ
fox5ny.com

Man stabbed to death in Manhattan

NEW YORK - A man was stabbed to death on the streets of Manhattan early on Wednesday morning. The NYPD says it happened at 307 7th Ave. in Midtown. That is right across the street from the Fashion Institute of Technology. Police found the 38-year-old victim with multiple stab wounds...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Motorcycle passenger dead; rollerblader injured in Queens collision: NYPD

FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens (PIX11) — A motorcycle passenger was fatally ejected from the bike during a Monday collision with a man on rollerblades in Queens, police said. There were two men on the motorcycle when they crashed into a 55-year-old man on rollerblades at Boardwalk and Beach 49th Street around 3 p.m., officials said. The […]
QUEENS, NY
qchron.com

Teen's arm severed in subway fall

A 15-year-old boy has been admitted to Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan after falling between cars of an R train in Jackson Heights on Monday morning. The incident took place at the Roosevelt Avenue-74th Street station at about 10:25 a.m., according to the NYPD. Published reports said the boy and friends were walking between cars when the boy fell, serving his left arm.
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

PIX11

45K+
Followers
11K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy