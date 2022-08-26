Read full article on original website
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Three more deaths from the virus reported in W.Va.
CHARLESTON — Another three people in West Virginia have died from the COVID-19 coronavirus between Monday and Tuesday, the Department of Health and Human Resources said Tuesday. Deaths confirmed were a 95-year-old woman from Hancock County, a 63-year-old man from Berkeley County and a 58-year-old woman from Taylor County,...
wchstv.com
Six more COVID-19-related deaths reported in W.Va.; active virus cases fall slightly
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Six more COVID-19-related deaths were reported Monday, while hospitalizations rose and active virus cases declined slightly. The state Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the following latest deaths in a news release:. an 89-year-old man from McDowell County. a 38-year-old man from Cabell County.
WDTV
WVSP investigating complaint against Bridgeport trooper
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia State Police are investigating one of their own after a complaint was filed against a Bridgeport-based trooper. Jennifer Bruce and her husband, Alex, own a convenience store in Lost Creek. During a WVSP compliance check last week, one of their employees sold tobacco to...
woay.com
West Virginia Department of Transportation wins Regional America’s Transportation
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) earned a Regional America’s Transportation Award (ATA) at the Southern Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (SASHTO) 2022 annual meeting in Biloxi, Mississippi. WVDOT won the Operations Excellence for the Oakwood Road RCUT project, which opened to traffic last summer.
WDTV
Health officials react to suspension of at-home Covid tests
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Since the start of the year, the free, at-home Covid-19 testing program has provided more than 16 free tests per household in the United States via the postal service. Now, that program is facing suspension due to a lack of federal funding. According to the CDC...
lootpress.com
DHHR Announces Healthy West Virginia Awards
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Public Health, Division of Health Promotion and Chronic Disease (HPCD) announced Berkeley and Kanawha counties as recipients of Celebrating Healthy West Virginia awards, which recognize advanced community-level commitment to supporting healthy choices. Celebrating Healthy West Virginia is a...
West Virginia State Police plan sobriety check point in Belle
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia State Police will conduct a sobriety check point Wednesday, Sept. 14 in Kanawha County. According to the WVSP, the check point will take place from 6 p.m. to midnight on U.S. Route 60 at the Burning Springs exit in the Belle area. The WVSP is working in […]
WDTV
WVDOH awards 15 construction contracts, several in NCWV
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Division of Highways recently awarded 15 construction contacts for projects around the state, several of which are in north-central West Virginia. Six of the 15 construction contacts take place across our region. The following were awarded to north-central West Virginia counties:. A. Merante...
What you need to make the perfect West Virginia charcuterie board
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — As the “Dog Days” of summer have ended, people are already thinking about appetizer ideas for football tailgates, barbecues and holiday parties. If you really want to get into the Mountain State spirit this season, surprise your friends and family with a charcuterie board loaded with West Virginia foods! Below are […]
West Virginia’s AG comes out in support of COVID-19 vaccine exemptions for Navy personnel
West Virginia's Attorney General was one of 22 attorneys general who came out in support Monday of Navy personnel seeking religious exemptions to the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for servicemembers.
wvexplorer.com
West Virginia seeks resident opinions about black bears
BECKLEY, W.Va. — The W.Va. Division of Natural Resources is conducting a scientific study on black bears and black bear management that will involve telephone surveys of residents, according to a press release from the division. In the coming weeks, state residents may receive a phone call from Responsive...
Coronavirus Active Case Trends: north central West Virginia recap for August 26
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – 12 News is producing a weekly look at the trends in active coronavirus cases in north central West Virginia. This recap is released on Fridays, and it shows how the number of active cases has changed from the previous Friday. For the purposes of this report, these recaps will focus on Barbour, […]
WTRF
Counties with the oldest homes in West Virginia
There’s an undeniable charm that comes with pre-World War II American architecture, characterized by high ceilings, crown molding, hardwood floors, and ornate details. In fact, 12.8% of all housing units in America were built in 1939 or before, showing the popularity of the preservation of these units. Owning a piece of history can sometimes come with a cost: Many old homes come with asbestos, lead piping, knob-and-tube wiring, and other outdated building styles that can rack up a hefty price tag to modernize. However, with more and more modernized pre-war homes on the market, generally located just outside bustling downtown metros, investing in property that has withstood the test of time is an attractive prospect.
Electric battery factory coming to Northern West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The energy startup SPARKZ said Tuesday it will locate an electric battery factory in northern West Virginia. The batteries will be built at a 482,000-square-foot (4.5-hectare) plant in Taylor County off U.S. Route 50 near Bridgeport, the company said in a statement. The plant, which eventually will employ 350 workers, originally […]
Farm and Dairy
W.Va. ground beef program ready to hit the market
A new “brand partnership” aims to keep West Virginia beef in West Virginia and make it accessible and affordable for consumers. About 30 farmers have already entered the Mountain State Ground Beef program that will pay producers a premium for their cull cows and give customers locally raised, traceable ground beef. The program is a partnership between Buzz Food Service and West Virginia Cattlemen’s Association.
Metro News
West Virginia leaders rev up new electric bus manufacturer
West Virginia officials celebrated the start of a manufacturing plant that will produce electric school buses. Political leaders described the GreenPower Motor Company Inc. as a sign that West Virginia is ready to roll tangible products off assembly lines as well as a signal that the state embraces a variety of energy sources.
WVDOH to host public informational workshop for Corridor H, Parsons to Davis construction project
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) will hold a Public Informational Workshop for the Corridor H Parsons to Davis Project from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Monday, September 12, 2022, at the Blackwater Falls State Park Conference Room, located at 1584 Blackwater Falls Road in Davis, Tucker County, West Virginia. The project involves the construction of an approximately 10-mile new location, four-lane, divided highway, with partial control of access, and will be a component of Appalachian Highway Corridor H (US 48). This meeting complies with federal requirements unde the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) and Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.
woay.com
WV Department of Transportation actively hiring Human Resource personnel
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) is seeking employees for their Human Resource department. The Human Resource Division will host a hiring event on Thursday, September 8, from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm at 1340 Smith Street in Charleston. Applicants can interview on the spot, and successful candidates may receive immediate job offers.
wchstv.com
High water, power outages reported in some spots after storms move through
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — High water and power outages were reported in some spots in West Virginia on Tuesday morning after storms moved through. About 1,400 Appalachian Power customers were without service as of 11 a.m., according to the power company's website. Kanawha had more about 370 without...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Former West Virginia School Board president Miller Hall resigns
CHARLESTON — Miller Hall, the former president of the West Virginia Board of Education, has resigned as a member of the board, making him the fourth senior education official to step down or transfer this month. “Throughout my 47-year career in education, my focus was always on children and...
