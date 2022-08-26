-Insurer EmblemHealth is working to ensure the health of its communities remain at the forefront of New York City’s revitalization in the latest evolution of its “We Mean Health” campaign. The campaign utilized local artists to encourage communities to get mammograms, check their blood pressure, get screened for diabetes and schedule annual checkups. VMLY&R brought this year’s campaign to life across print, digital, audio and OOH that will be seen across NYC through the open enrollment season this fall.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO