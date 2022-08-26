ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AdWeek

Dual Camera Gets Prime Real Estate in Snapchat’s Main Camera Toolbar

At Social Media Week Europe, 7–8 Nov., we'll explore emerging technologies, sustainability and the future of Web3 with marketers from Dove, Ogilvy, Wendy's, Spotify and more. Save 30% on your pass now (ends 29 Aug.). Snap Inc. introduced Dual Camera for Snapchat at Snap Partner Summit in April as...
AdWeek

Twitter: How to Edit Your Twitter Circle on Mobile

Social Media Week Europe gives you exclusive access to live discussions with social media and digital marketing experts in London, 7–8 Nov. Save 20% on your pass today (ends 3 Oct.). Twitter released its Twitter Circle feature for iOS, Android and desktop users worldwide. The feature allows users to...
AdWeek

Tuesday Stir

-Seller platform Squarespace has launched a new brand campaign consisting of three spots, with the first rolling out today. Inspired by the flourishing creator economy, the campaign highlights all of the ways Squarespace supports creators as they build, share and manage their growing brands. Created by the company’s in-house creative team, each spot follows the journey of a single creator turning their passions into an empire with the assistance of Squarespace, like the first with a creative designer.
AdWeek

Deezer Targets Younger Users With Poster Campaign They Can Listen To

Don’t miss Brandweek, Sept. 12–16. Join us in Miami for an unforgettable five-day experience featuring leaders from Shake Shack, Journey, the NFL, El Pollo Loco, Hyundai and more. Book now. Through a poster campaign, which audiences can listen to, music streaming service Deezer has begun to promote its...
AdWeek

Snapchat: How to Use the Dual Camera Feature

At Social Media Week Europe, 7–8 Nov., we'll explore emerging technologies, sustainability and the future of Web3 with marketers from Dove, Ogilvy, Wendy's, Spotify and more. Save 30% on your pass now (ends 29 Aug.). Snapchat’s Dual Camera feature allows users to capture content using their device’s front- and...
AdWeek

Netflix Celebrates the Fans on Its 25th Birthday

Netflix has turned 25, and boy has it been one heck of a ride. “For the past 25 years, we’ve been working hard to delight our members all around the world with great stories, and today we want to celebrate you—the fans who made Netflix what it is today,” Netflix said in a statement.
AdWeek

Monday Stir

-Insurer EmblemHealth is working to ensure the health of its communities remain at the forefront of New York City’s revitalization in the latest evolution of its “We Mean Health” campaign. The campaign utilized local artists to encourage communities to get mammograms, check their blood pressure, get screened for diabetes and schedule annual checkups. VMLY&R brought this year’s campaign to life across print, digital, audio and OOH that will be seen across NYC through the open enrollment season this fall.
AdWeek

This Lenovo Campaign Takes a Peek Into the Lives of 'Digital Seniors'

The Covid-19 pandemic has sparked a sharp increase in tech usage among older adults. Still, access has remained an ongoing issue. With many embracing a larger technological sphere, questions have arisen about how tech and advertising companies traditionally aimed at younger target demographics can accommodate a changing market.
AdWeek

The Speed of Culture: Content to Commerce

Don’t miss Brandweek, Sept. 12–16. Join us in Miami for an unforgettable five-day experience featuring leaders from Shake Shack, Journey, the NFL, El Pollo Loco, Hyundai and more. Book now. In an era of technological advancement, with various devices at our disposal, who still wears a watch? Lots...
AdWeek

Tricia Melton, CMO of Kids, Young Adults and Classics, Warner Brothers Discovery – Leveraging Legendary IP for Memorable Campaigns

Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network. Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts. Tricia Melton affectionately refers to her CMO role as being “a kid in a candy shop” and, considering the brands under her umbrella, the...
AdWeek

Adweek Podcast: How Marketers Can Win Over Generation Alpha

Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network. Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts. How does one market to a generation with some members not having been born yet?
AdWeek

Why Kochava? FTC Salvo Against Data Broker Puts Mobile Ad Tech on the Defensive

Media and tech leaders from the New York Times, NBCUniversal and more will discuss digital advertising trends at NexTech, Dec. 6–7, in NYC. Register now to save 40%. Earlier this week, the Federal Trade Commission sued ad-tech firm Kochava for selling data that violates peoples’ privacy. It alleges that the company allows access to identifiable data about people’s visits to reproductive health clinics, places of worship, addiction treatment centers and other sensitive locations.
AdWeek

Trolli and Halo Infinite Make a Sweet Team for Limited-Edition Candy Packs

The countdown to Brandweek is on! Join us, Sept. 12-16, to identify new growth opportunities, solve challenges and connect with power players. View the lineup and secure your pass. Last year, Ferrara Candy’s gummy brand Trolli teamed up with Microsoft to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Xbox gaming console...
AdWeek

Samsung TV Plus Platform Doubles Down on FAST in Rebrand

Attend Convergent TV Summit West, Oct. 11–12 in LA, to learn new strategies to navigate the evolving media landscape. Sign up for free. Samsung is living life in the fast lane, as it’s a new era for the company’s free ad-supported TV (FAST) platform, Samsung TV Plus.
