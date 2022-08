ALMOST NOTHING in Boston is built without a zoning variance. Yet few of the thousands of individual variances granted annually satisfy the relevant legal standard. There is perhaps no area of law where practice departs from legal doctrine more than zoning variances. Casebooks and court decisions frequently note that they are intended to be granted sparingly. Zoning draws in broad strokes and sometimes an oddly shaped lot or one marked by unique geographic features is impossible to develop in any reasonable fashion. Variances provide a safety valve, allowing departure from strict application of the zoning code upon a showing of unique or special circumstances that impose practical difficulty or a substantial hardship and deny reasonable use of the land.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO