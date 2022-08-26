Read full article on original website
Brief lockdown at two Metro East schools, report of gun unfounded
Two schools in the Whiteside School District briefly went on lockdown Tuesday afternoon after police responded to a report of a possible gun at a school.
KMOV
Man charged with assaulting officers at Metro East nightclub
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man has been charged with assaulting and resisting two officers at a Metro East nightclub on April 20. Leland Cherry Jr. is charged with two counts each of aggravated battery to a peace officer and resisting a peace officer. He is also charged with one count of aggravated assault.
advantagenews.com
Former area police chief facing charges
A former police chief of Alton and Grafton, and current police chief of Aledo, Illinois, has been arrested on several charges according to the Illinois State Police. 62-year-old Christopher Sullivan was charged Monday with two counts of official misconduct and a count of battery in connection with an investigation dating back to the summer of 2021.
Teen boy charged in shooting that injured 13-year-old girl
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. — A 15-year-old boy is in juvenile custody after police said he unintentionally shot a 13-year-old girl in St. Clair County Thursday evening. According to a press release from the St. Clair County Sheriff's Department, the shooting happened at around 7:15 Thursday evening on Amelia Drive in Cahokia Heights. Deputies arrived to find a 13-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper abdomen.
Illinois man accidentally wounds himself during shooting event
A Mount Vernon man accidentally shot himself during a shooting event at a recreation center in Sparta.
wlds.com
Rural Roodhouse Man Found Unfit For Trial in Home Invasion from June
A rural Roodhouse man who broke into a home east of Roodhouse armed with a buck knife in late June has been found unfit to stand trial. 30 year old John J. Scheferkort is currently awaiting transport into the Illinois Department of Human Services after he was found unfit to stand trial in Greene County last week.
KMOV
Thieves ram cars into Academy Sports in St. Peters, Metro East
O’FALLON, Ill. (KMOV) - An investigation is underway after two Academy Sports + Outdoors stores were targeted in St. Peters and the Metro East. The first incident was reported at the sporting goods store on West Highway 50 in O’Fallon, Illinois around 4:20 a.m. A dark-colored Hyundai Elantra was abandoned in between the damaged double doors of the building. Employees told News 4 that no one was injured since they were just arriving for their shift Wednesday morning. Police later said surveillance video from inside the store showed multiple people getting out of the Hyundai following the crash and heading to the gun department. The suspects then reportedly attempted to get into the gun cases using a blunt force object but were not successful. They then ran off.
advantagenews.com
Alton Police & Fire respond to North Alton crash
The Alton Police and Fire Departments responded to a two-car crash with injuries in North Alton this morning. The following is information from Alton Police Deputy Chief Jarrett Ford:. The Alton Police and Fire Departments responded to a call of a traffic crash in the 2400 block of State St....
Health care worker, Uber driver found dead on East St. Louis street
Police are investigating a homicide in East St. Louis where a woman's body was found on the street over the weekend.
‘My heart goes out to the husband and children’: South city nurse found dead in East St. Louis
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — Family members say Harriett Childers was a loving mom, wife and a dedicated nurse who lived in south St. Louis. Childers' family wants to know who harmed her and left her dead in East St. Louis. "My heart goes out to the husband and...
Marijuana dispensary break-ins on the rise in St. Louis region
Thieves continue to target marijuana dispensaries across the St. Louis region.
'Can't replace those memories': Couple's U-Haul truck stolen hours after moving to south city
ST. LOUIS — Latisha Cook made her first move to Tower Grove South neighborhood after living in Kansas for 51 years. "My husband Michael received a job at Harris Stowe State University as the head basketball coach, and we've lived in Fort Scott, Kansas where he was the basketball coach there at Fort Scott Community College," Latisha Cook said.
Victims of ‘sheriff’s deputy scam’ have warning for others
Amy Johnson from Belleville handed over $600 to a scammer pretending to be a sheriff’s deputy, telling her she had to pay up or face arrest.
wlds.com
Three Arrested After Shots Fired Incident on East Chambers Street
Jacksonville Police arrested two individuals after a handgun was fired during an argument this afternoon. A complainant reported shots being fired during an argument at a residence in the 600 block of East Chambers Street at 12:50PM. Upon arrival and after a short investigation, police arrested 27 year old Jordan...
KMOV
Homicide detectives called after man found shot inside car in North City
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot in north St. Louis City before noon Monday. Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department found a man shot inside a car in the 1400 block of E. Adelaide before noon. This is between the College Hill and O’Fallon neighborhoods.
KMOV
Cannabis dispensaries across St. Louis area targeted by thieves
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A crime alert is spanning the St. Louis metro area as thieves break into marijuana dispensaries. On Monday morning, there were three attempted thefts. One of them happened in Jefferson County and the other two in St. Louis. Doors at the Greenlight Dispensary in Berkeley...
advantagenews.com
Man found guilty of committing Route 3 murder
A Madison County jury on Friday found a Granite City man guilty of first-degree murder for an August 2021 shooting death on Route Three. Thirty-five-year-old Mantia Johnson will be sentenced at a later date. State’s attorney Tom Haine says Johnson fired the shots that killed Ahmaad Nunley and wounded Shamyia...
msn.com
Monroe County Sheriff looking for 'person of interest' in multiple thefts
The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help identifying a person of interest who deputies say stole multiple snowmobiles and enclosed trailers from a storage facility in Dundee Township over the past 30 days. A sheriff's deputy pulled over a pickup early Sunday morning in the area of...
muddyrivernews.com
Two facing drug charges after arrest takes place at Pleasant Hill gas station
PLEASANT HILL, Ill. — A man and a woman were arrested after law enforcement learned of suspicious activity at a Pike County gas station. The Pleasant Hill Police Department and Pike County Sheriff’s Department responded at 9:26 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25, to a report at the Shell Jiffi Stop in Pleasant Hill.
Vehicle fleeing police strikes and kills man on north St. Louis sidewalk
ST. LOUIS — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle that was fleeing police Saturday in St. Louis. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, shortly after midnight officers saw a 1997 Ford Taurus driving erratically near Goodfellow and Dr. Martin Luther King Drive. They tried to pull the car over, and it sped away, continuing to drive erratically.
