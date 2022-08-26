ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KMOV

Man charged with assaulting officers at Metro East nightclub

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man has been charged with assaulting and resisting two officers at a Metro East nightclub on April 20. Leland Cherry Jr. is charged with two counts each of aggravated battery to a peace officer and resisting a peace officer. He is also charged with one count of aggravated assault.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

Former area police chief facing charges

A former police chief of Alton and Grafton, and current police chief of Aledo, Illinois, has been arrested on several charges according to the Illinois State Police. 62-year-old Christopher Sullivan was charged Monday with two counts of official misconduct and a count of battery in connection with an investigation dating back to the summer of 2021.
GRAFTON, IL
5 On Your Side

Teen boy charged in shooting that injured 13-year-old girl

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. — A 15-year-old boy is in juvenile custody after police said he unintentionally shot a 13-year-old girl in St. Clair County Thursday evening. According to a press release from the St. Clair County Sheriff's Department, the shooting happened at around 7:15 Thursday evening on Amelia Drive in Cahokia Heights. Deputies arrived to find a 13-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper abdomen.
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wonderland Drive
wlds.com

Rural Roodhouse Man Found Unfit For Trial in Home Invasion from June

A rural Roodhouse man who broke into a home east of Roodhouse armed with a buck knife in late June has been found unfit to stand trial. 30 year old John J. Scheferkort is currently awaiting transport into the Illinois Department of Human Services after he was found unfit to stand trial in Greene County last week.
ROODHOUSE, IL
KMOV

Thieves ram cars into Academy Sports in St. Peters, Metro East

O’FALLON, Ill. (KMOV) - An investigation is underway after two Academy Sports + Outdoors stores were targeted in St. Peters and the Metro East. The first incident was reported at the sporting goods store on West Highway 50 in O’Fallon, Illinois around 4:20 a.m. A dark-colored Hyundai Elantra was abandoned in between the damaged double doors of the building. Employees told News 4 that no one was injured since they were just arriving for their shift Wednesday morning. Police later said surveillance video from inside the store showed multiple people getting out of the Hyundai following the crash and heading to the gun department. The suspects then reportedly attempted to get into the gun cases using a blunt force object but were not successful. They then ran off.
O'FALLON, IL
advantagenews.com

Alton Police & Fire respond to North Alton crash

The Alton Police and Fire Departments responded to a two-car crash with injuries in North Alton this morning. The following is information from Alton Police Deputy Chief Jarrett Ford:. The Alton Police and Fire Departments responded to a call of a traffic crash in the 2400 block of State St....
ALTON, IL
wlds.com

Three Arrested After Shots Fired Incident on East Chambers Street

Jacksonville Police arrested two individuals after a handgun was fired during an argument this afternoon. A complainant reported shots being fired during an argument at a residence in the 600 block of East Chambers Street at 12:50PM. Upon arrival and after a short investigation, police arrested 27 year old Jordan...
JACKSONVILLE, IL
KMOV

Cannabis dispensaries across St. Louis area targeted by thieves

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A crime alert is spanning the St. Louis metro area as thieves break into marijuana dispensaries. On Monday morning, there were three attempted thefts. One of them happened in Jefferson County and the other two in St. Louis. Doors at the Greenlight Dispensary in Berkeley...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

Man found guilty of committing Route 3 murder

A Madison County jury on Friday found a Granite City man guilty of first-degree murder for an August 2021 shooting death on Route Three. Thirty-five-year-old Mantia Johnson will be sentenced at a later date. State’s attorney Tom Haine says Johnson fired the shots that killed Ahmaad Nunley and wounded Shamyia...
GRANITE CITY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy