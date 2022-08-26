‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Tom Schwartz ‘Made Out’ With Raquel Leviss at Scheana Shay’s Wedding Amid His Divorce From Katie Maloney: Details

A complicated web. Vanderpump Rules stars Tom Schwartz and Raquel Leviss got cozy in Cancun, Mexico, during Scheana Shay and Brock Davies’ wedding, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“Apparently there was some heavy drinking involved. They made out,” an insider reveals to Us, adding that they heard “through the grapevine” that “more happened” between the pair.

Schwartz, 39, and Leviss, 27, were both part of the bridal party for the Tuesday, August 22, nuptials, along with Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval. Former Pump Rules castmates Kristen Doute, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright were also in attendance.

Tom Schwartz, Raquel Leviss and Scheana Shay. NBC; Shutterstock

Schwartz’s ex Katie Maloney, however, appeared to be absent from the big event, despite being on vacation in Cancun with the rest of the Bravo stars.

After returning home, Maloney, 35, took to social media to seemingly voice her gripes about how things went down on the tropical getaway. “So happy to be home. My face says it all but for real..back in my safe place feels gooooood,” the “You’re Gonna Love Me” podcast host wrote via her Instagram Story on Thursday, August 25, alongside a photo of herself looking less than pleased.

In April, rumors began to swirl that the TomTom co-owner and model were more than friends after fans thought they had caught the two sharing a smooch at Coachella. Schwartz, however, shut down the gossip when he replied to a social media user who claimed to have proof of the pair “boldly holding hands and making out” at the music festival.

“Guys hate to break it to you but I wasn’t at Coachella 😂,” he tweeted in response.

The Minnesota native, who is one of the original stars of the reality show since it began airing in 2013, tied the knot with Maloney in California in 2016. The former couple later revealed that their marriage wasn’t legal since they misplaced their license. Three years later, the two legally tied the knot as cameras rolled.

In March, Schwartz and Mahoney announced that they had called it quits after the former SUR waitress was seen without her wedding ring. Us confirmed that Maloney filed for divorce one week after sharing the news. She went on to address her breakup during an emotional episode of her podcast, telling listeners that she initially “wanted to be with [Tom] forever.”

Maloney continued, “But ultimately, I just wasn’t happy. For a long time, I sat with it. I thought about it and I didn’t talk to anyone about it for a long time. I wanted to know, if it was just something else that was making me feel this way [and] that it was coming from a different place.”

Schwartz, for his part, opened up in July about why he isn’t ready to date anyone yet despite the split.

“[Dating] sounds awful to me,” the restaurant owner told Us at the Schwartz & Sandy’s opening party. “I’ve been thinking about this a lot, by the way. The prospect of dating sounds daunting to me and I am dreading going on my first date. I refuse to do it.”

According to the businessman, he is still dealing with the “major shift” in his life amid his divorce. “I’m sort of just relearning how to be myself. Not that I was ever co-dependent,” Schwartz added. “I think that’s happening for some other cast members too. Reliving how to exist in the world as a single person, [is] strange. I feel dirty saying that.”

Leviss, for her part, began dating costar James Kennedy in 2016, and the former pageant queen joined the cast of Vanderpump Rules shortly after. The couple announced their engagement in May 2021 but ultimately called it quits in December of that year.

“After these 5 wonderful years we had together, we decided we have two different goals and made the decision to call off the engagement,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “We love each other very much, but we aren’t in love anymore. We want nothing but the best for each other so please keep any thoughts positive. Sending Love.”

In March, a source told Us that the California native was trying to “focus on herself” following her split with Kennedy, 30, adding that she was “truly on the path of recovery and getting back into a healthy state of mind.”

Four months later, Leviss exclusively told Us that she doesn’t “want anything serious” right now and was casually seeing her Vanderpump Rules costar Peter Madrigal at the time.

“We have gone on a few dates,” she revealed. “He asked me out after my breakup with James, obviously, and I was like, ‘Well why not? Right?’ I’m a yes-man now.”

Us has reached out to Bravo and reps for comment.

Reporting by Diana Cooper