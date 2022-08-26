ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Tom Schwartz ‘Made Out’ With Raquel Leviss at Scheana Shay’s Wedding Amid His Divorce From Katie Maloney: Details

By Kat Pettibone
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 5 days ago

A complicated web. Vanderpump Rules stars Tom Schwartz and Raquel Leviss got cozy in Cancun, Mexico, during Scheana Shay and Brock Davies’ wedding, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“Apparently there was some heavy drinking involved. They made out,” an insider reveals to Us, adding that they heard “through the grapevine” that “more happened” between the pair.

Schwartz, 39, and Leviss, 27, were both part of the bridal party for the Tuesday, August 22, nuptials, along with Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval. Former Pump Rules castmates Kristen Doute, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright were also in attendance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35dhDU_0hWSByvr00
Tom Schwartz, Raquel Leviss and Scheana Shay. NBC; Shutterstock

Schwartz’s ex Katie Maloney, however, appeared to be absent from the big event, despite being on vacation in Cancun with the rest of the Bravo stars.

After returning home, Maloney, 35, took to social media to seemingly voice her gripes about how things went down on the tropical getaway. “So happy to be home. My face says it all but for real..back in my safe place feels gooooood,” the “You’re Gonna Love Me” podcast host wrote via her Instagram Story on Thursday, August 25, alongside a photo of herself looking less than pleased.

In April, rumors began to swirl that the TomTom co-owner and model were more than friends after fans thought they had caught the two sharing a smooch at Coachella. Schwartz, however, shut down the gossip when he replied to a social media user who claimed to have proof of the pair “boldly holding hands and making out” at the music festival.

“Guys hate to break it to you but I wasn’t at Coachella 😂,” he tweeted in response.

The Minnesota native, who is one of the original stars of the reality show since it began airing in 2013, tied the knot with Maloney in California in 2016. The former couple later revealed that their marriage wasn’t legal since they misplaced their license. Three years later, the two legally tied the knot as cameras rolled.

In March, Schwartz and Mahoney announced that they had called it quits after the former SUR waitress was seen without her wedding ring. Us confirmed that Maloney filed for divorce one week after sharing the news. She went on to address her breakup during an emotional episode of her podcast, telling listeners that she initially “wanted to be with [Tom] forever.”

Maloney continued, “But ultimately, I just wasn’t happy. For a long time, I sat with it. I thought about it and I didn’t talk to anyone about it for a long time. I wanted to know, if it was just something else that was making me feel this way [and] that it was coming from a different place.”

Schwartz, for his part, opened up in July about why he isn’t ready to date anyone yet despite the split.

“[Dating] sounds awful to me,” the restaurant owner told Us at the Schwartz & Sandy’s opening party. “I’ve been thinking about this a lot, by the way. The prospect of dating sounds daunting to me and I am dreading going on my first date. I refuse to do it.”

According to the businessman, he is still dealing with the “major shift” in his life amid his divorce. “I’m sort of just relearning how to be myself. Not that I was ever co-dependent,” Schwartz added. “I think that’s happening for some other cast members too. Reliving how to exist in the world as a single person, [is] strange. I feel dirty saying that.”

Leviss, for her part, began dating costar James Kennedy in 2016, and the former pageant queen joined the cast of Vanderpump Rules shortly after. The couple announced their engagement in May 2021 but ultimately called it quits in December of that year.

“After these 5 wonderful years we had together, we decided we have two different goals and made the decision to call off the engagement,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “We love each other very much, but we aren’t in love anymore. We want nothing but the best for each other so please keep any thoughts positive. Sending Love.”

In March, a source told Us that the California native was trying to “focus on herself” following her split with Kennedy, 30, adding that she was “truly on the path of recovery and getting back into a healthy state of mind.”

Four months later, Leviss exclusively told Us that she doesn’t “want anything serious” right now and was casually seeing her Vanderpump Rules costar Peter Madrigal at the time.

“We have gone on a few dates,” she revealed. “He asked me out after my breakup with James, obviously, and I was like, ‘Well why not? Right?’ I’m a yes-man now.”

Us has reached out to Bravo and reps for comment.

Reporting by Diana Cooper

Comments / 10

Related
E! News

How Vanderpump Rules' Raquel Leviss Is Causing "Tension" Between Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz

Watch: Raquel Leviss Dishes on Seeing Ex James Kennedy for First Time. Vanderpump Rules fans think they've seen this film before, and they didn't like the ending. Scheana Shay and Brock Davies' wedding brought many of the Bravo series' stars to Cancun this week, but the trip hasn't been idyllic for everyone—namely, Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz. A source tells E! News that Tom and co-star Raquel Leviss have been getting closer, which Katie isn't exactly thrilled about. As such, the flirtationship has become a source of "tension" for the formerly friendly exes, the insider shared.
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Katie Maloney Reunites With Ex Tom Schwartz For Pool Date Months After Filing For Divorce

Vanderpump Rules star Katie Maloney was spotted with her estranged husband Tom Schwartz days after he alluded to a reconciliation, Radar has learned. Over the weekend, Katie, 35, reconciled with Tom, 39, for a pool session at an apartment building in Los Angeles. He shared a selfie of himself in the water with his ex in the back.Tom looked to be in good spirits as she smiled from ear to ear for the camera. The two hanging out comes after Tom gave an interview where he told fans not to rule out a reconciliation. The TomTom bar owner told Hollywood...
LOS ANGELES, CA
E! News

RHOBH’s Dorit Kemsley Slams "Disgusting" Mauricio Umansky Affair Rumors

Watch: RHOBH's Dorit Kemsley Slams "Disgusting" Affair Rumors. Do not come for Dorit Kemsley and her family. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star made it clear that she doesn't mess around when it comes to her husband Paul "PK" Kemsley and their two children by responding to an Aug. 14 social media post that suggested she was having an affair. Not just any affair, though—the post, shared by one-time RHOBH friend-of Dana Wilkey, was specifically speculating about a tryst between her and BFF Kyle Richards' husband Mauricio Umansky.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Minnesota State
bravotv.com

Now We Know Why Kyle Richards Didn’t Attend Teresa Giudice’s Wedding

The RHOBH cast member explained her absence from the RHONJ wedding — and it has to do with her new house in Aspen. As Teresa Giudice and Luis “Louie” Ruelas got married on August 6, many, many Bravolebs were there to celebrate The Real Housewives of New Jersey couple. However, as fans were quick to notice, Kyle Richards — who was on Season 1 of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip with Teresa — wasn’t one of them. A day after the nuptials, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member explained her absence and shared a very exciting real estate update in the process.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Us Weekly

Aaron Rodgers Reflects on Relationship With Danica Patrick, Experimenting with Psychedelics: ‘Aubrey Marcus Podcast’ Revelations

Healthy hindsight. Aaron Rodgers is opening up about his relationship with ex Danica Patrick — and he has nothing but appreciation for the time they shared together. "I was dating Danica and that relationship was great for me because she is on her own journey and spirituality is important to her," Rodgers, 38, told host […]
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katie Maloney
Person
Jax Taylor
Person
Kristen Doute
Person
Ariana Madix
Person
Scheana Shay
In Touch Weekly

90 Day Fiance’s Loren Brovarnik Hints She’s ‘Not OK’ Amid Pregnancy With Baby No. 3

Getting real. 90 Day Fiancé star Loren Brovarnik hinted that she’s “not OK” amid her pregnancy with baby No. 3. Loren, 33, took to Instagram on Wednesday, August 3, to give fans an update about how she’s feeling. “I didn’t know who needs to hear this today, but I’m honestly having such a s–ty day,” she said while applying a face mask. “It’s OK to have a s–ty day.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain Celebrities#Celebrities Gossip#Wedding#Linus Celebrities#Pump Rules#Tomtom
Reality Tea

Brock Davies Says Katie Maloney Was Disinvited From His And Scheana Shay’s

Whew. Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules might not be so bad after all. Sheana Shay’s wedding to Brock Davies has been the talk of the town in recent days. What I think we all expected to be a corny display of affection and self-promotion somehow turned into a solidly drama-filled event. It’s a wonder Lisa Vanderpump didn’t attend for front […] The post Brock Davies Says Katie Maloney Was Disinvited From His And Scheana Shay’s appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Raquel Leviss And Tom Schwartz Reportedly Hooked Up At Scheana Shay’s Wedding

Somebody let Taylor Ann Green know, she might not want Andy Cohen setting her up with Tom Schwartz after all. There’s been a lot of rumors flying in the wake of Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay’s wedding to baby daddy Brock Davies; and it looks like one of them might have some actual truth behind […] The post Raquel Leviss And Tom Schwartz Reportedly Hooked Up At Scheana Shay’s Wedding appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
bravotv.com

This Is How Patricia Altschul Reacted When She Heard About Whitney Sudler-Smith & Naomie Olindo’s Situation

Craig Conover and Paige DeSorbo also chat about the buzzy relationship in a first look at the September 1 episode of Southern Charm. Enter the moms into the chat. In a first look at the upcoming September 1 episode of Southern Charm, Naomie Olindo and Whitney Sudler-Smith are sitting down with their mothers, who are learning all about whatever is happening between the two.
TV SERIES
TheDailyBeast

‘I Was So Embarrassed’: Crystal Kung Minkoff Slams ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Eating Disorder Jokes

When does a cliffhanger cross the line?It’s a question some viewers of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills want to know. Last week’s episode ended with “to be continued,” Bravo’s oft-used dramatic signal to the audience that a cliffhanger of drama would continue. There are numerous times this has been used successfully to engage the audience in heightened drama—on The Real Housewives of New York City alone it was shown during a meltdown in the Berkshires, the nearly-capsized Boat Ride from Hell in Cartagena, and when Luann de Lesseps discovered it was, in fact, about Tom—but the recent dramatic embellishment...
TV & VIDEOS
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

195K+
Followers
21K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy