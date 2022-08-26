Read full article on original website
Janet S. Wenzel, 75, Jasper
Janet S. Wenzel, 75, of Jasper, died Sunday, August 28, at the Heart-to-Heart Hospice Facility in Evansville. She was born in Jasper June 18, 1947, to Albert and Betty (Tormohlen) Wenzel. Janet was a graduate of Jasper High School. She was a bookkeeper for Hoosier Oil and more recently a...
Janice K. Flannagan, 72, Jasper
Janice K. Flannagan, 72, of Jasper, died Friday, August 26, at her home. She was born in Huntingburg December 29, 1949, to Ervin and Mildred (Vaal) Hagedorn. She married Dr. Michael Flannagan August 15, 1970, at St. Meinrad Catholic Church in St. Meinrad. Janice began her nursing career at St....
Luther E. Weisman, 90, Otwell
Luther E. Weisman, 90, of Otwell, died Monday, August 29, at Northwood Retirement Community in Jasper. He was born in Boone Township November 16, 1931, to Frank J. and Emma (Angerer) Weisman. He married Elinor “Dotty” Beumer September 15, 1956, at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ in Holland.
Rollover Accident Trapped Driver in Daviess Co.
Yesterday morning, the Washington Township Fire Department responded to a rollover accident with entrapment. Officials were able to get the driver out with the assistance of the Washington City Fire Department. One patient was transported by Daviess Community Hospital with unknown injuries but is believed to be okay today. No...
SR 63 rollover crash kills Shelburn man
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: A Shelburn man has died following a single vehicle rollover crash in Sullivan County Tuesday. According to Indiana State Police, 70-year-old Allen L. Clough of Shelburn died as a result of the crash. The cause was reportedly a structural issue with the truck that caused Clough to lose control. […]
One hospitalized in overnight Evansville shooting
A man was sent to the hospital with a gunshot wound after an overnight shooting in Evansville. A man was sent to the hospital with a gunshot wound after an overnight shooting in Evansville.
Heather Teague disappearance 27 years later
(WEHT) - On August 26, 1995, Heather Teague disappeared from "Newburgh Beach" in Henderson County.
$47.5 million estate for sale in Santa Claus, Indiana
SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WFIE) - A new real estate listing in Santa Claus is getting a lot of attention. It comes with 550 acres, 15 bedrooms, and a lot of unique features. Including a party/event space, a 1950s-style diner, a car museum, and an in-ground pool. There’s also massive outdoor...
James “Jimmy” E. Carrico Jr
James “Jimmy” E. Carrico Jr., 52, of Washington, Indiana, passed away on August 23, 2022 in Washington. He was born on June 30, 1970, to the late James F. Carrico Sr., and Marjorie Ann Moore Carrico, in Washington, Indiana. Jimmy was a 1989 graduate of Washington Catholic High...
VIDEO: Truck swiftly sinks into Warrick County lake
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Indiana DNR officers are currently in Warrick County working a scene after a pickup truck completely went under at a lake in the area. An eyewitness at the Blue Grass Fish & Wildlife Area shot video showing the truck completely submerge into the lake around it. He tells us that […]
Deadly ATV crash in southern Indiana
Knox County (CBS4) – A 64-year-old Knox County man is dead after an early morning ATV crash. Indiana State Police said Charles Hunt of Edwardsport was driving his ATV around 1 a.m. on Sunday morning on Albrecht Road near Oaktown Road when he went off the roadway, into a ditch and was ejected from the ATV. Hunt was pronounced dead at the scene.
1 killed in Knox County ATV crash
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WDRB) -- An Edwardsport, Indiana man dies in an ATV crash early Sunday morning. Indiana State Police said its department, along with Knox County Sheriff's Office, responded to a single vehicle ATV crash near Chambers Cemetery and North Knox High School at 1 a.m. Sunday. ISP said...
Forklift rolls over person and leaks gas near Highway 266
A forklift rolled over an unidentified person in the 3800 block of Highway 266 on Sunday at 2:06 p.m. according to first responders. Officials say the forklift was on top of the person leaking gas.
Vehicle Crash In Jasper
On Friday at approximately 11:58 a.m., the Jasper Police Department received a report of a personal injury crash at the intersection of State Road 162 and Meridian Road. First responders arrived on scene a short time later and found a fully engulfed SynEnergy propane truck driven by Nathan A. Cooper.
Evansville Police investigating overnight stabbing
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department is investigating an overnight stabbing on the city’s south side. Just before 3:00 a.m. Monday morning, officers were called to the 1900 block of Plantation Court for someone who had been stabbed. Eyewitness News is waiting to learn more details from Evansville Police.
Woman's car shot multiple times in Evansville
Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Evansville on Sunday, damaging a woman's car. Officers with the Evansville Police Department were sent to a shooting in the area of East Riverside Drive and Culver Drive early Sunday morning around 2:15 a.m. Police talked to the victim, who said it...
Deceased man identified in Ravenswood Drive shooting
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office has identified Trey Lashaune McGillicuddy, 27, of Evansville, as the person who died in an August 27 shooting. The coroner’s office says McGillicuddy died in a shooting at the 1500 block of Ravenswood Drive. Evansville Police Department (EPD) received a report of a man who had […]
Obituary: James M. Lee
James M. Lee, 76, of Bedford, passed away at 2:20 p.m. on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at his residence. Born January 2, 1946, in Indianapolis, he was the son of James Albert and Nannie Pearl (Rainey) Lee. He married Jami Martin on December 12, 2012, and she survives. He was a truck driver for Stone Belt Freight in Bloomington for 20 years. He was a member of the Church of Christ, Eagles Lodge #654, and the Moose Lodge in Bedford and Bloomington.
Daviess County Arrest Report
Darla Salmon, 47, of Edwardsport, was arrested on a count of failure to appear. Bond was set at $2,000 and bond was posted. Stephen Smith, 65, of Washington was arrested on a count of driving while suspended resulting in bodily injury. Bond was set at $2,500, and bond was posted.
1 person dead after southern Indiana small plane crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person died after a small plane crashed at a southern Indiana airport over the weekend. According to a news release from the Indiana State Police, the incident took place just after 9 p.m. on Saturday. Police say 911 dispatchers received reports that a small plane had crashed at the French Lick Airport.
