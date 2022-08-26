James M. Lee, 76, of Bedford, passed away at 2:20 p.m. on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at his residence. Born January 2, 1946, in Indianapolis, he was the son of James Albert and Nannie Pearl (Rainey) Lee. He married Jami Martin on December 12, 2012, and she survives. He was a truck driver for Stone Belt Freight in Bloomington for 20 years. He was a member of the Church of Christ, Eagles Lodge #654, and the Moose Lodge in Bedford and Bloomington.

BEDFORD, IN ・ 8 DAYS AGO