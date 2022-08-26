ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
Page Six

‘Elvis’ actress Shonka Dukureh’s cause of death revealed

“Elvis” actress and blues singer Shonka Dukureh died of “hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.” According to documents obtained by Us Weekly on Monday, the coroner ruled her death as “natural.” The singer, who was just 44 years old at the time of her death, is survived by her two young kids. On July 21, Dukureh was found dead inside her bedroom in the Nashville apartment she shared with her two children. The Tennessean reported that Dukureh’s son, who is the oldest of her two kids, found her unresponsive before rushing to the home of a neighbor, who called 911 at approximately 9:30 a.m. A spokesperson for the...
Variety

Scooter Braun and Adam Haugen to Host Pencils of Promise Gala, Meadow Walker to Be Honored

After two years of a pandemic-induced hiatus, the Pencils of Promise gala will return for an in-person ceremony on Oct. 20 at the Museum of the Moving Image in Queens. The benefit for the organization, a non-profit that builds schools and increases educational opportunities in the developing world, will be hosted by Scooter Braun and Brad Haugen of Westbrook Media. This year’s host committee includes PoP founder (and younger brother of Scooter) Adam Braun and PoP CEO Kailee Scales, along with stakeholders Gabe Bourgeois, Gary Vaynerchuk, Ricky and Lisa Novak, and Rob Hamwee. New global ambassador Meadow Walker is set to...
Outsider.com

‘New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash’ Returns to Ring in 2023: Brooks & Dunn, Zac Brown Band and More to Appear

We’re already speeding through the latter half of 2022. And, as impossible as that seems, country music’s most popular stars are gearing up for one of Nashville’s biggest events: New Years Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash. The massive party features a star-studded lineup of performers each year. In celebration of 2023, the upcoming event promises to feature big names like Brooks & Dunn, Zac Brown Band, and more.
Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

