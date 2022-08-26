Read full article on original website
Earthquake Hits Morristown, NJMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Man With Full-Body Tattoo Kicked Out of Grocery Store–Is This Discrimination?Elle SilverNew York City, NY
This Sanctuary City Can’t Handle 7,600 Migrants Who Arrived This YearTom HandyNew York City, NY
Opinion: Newark Is The First NJ City Taking A Stand Against Brute CorporatismOssiana TepfenhartNewark, NJ
Mike’s Crumb Cake Factory Announces One Of Their New Jersey Locations Has Closed
It is so frustrating that businesses who have high-quality products continue to shutter their doors. This economy is proving to be harder and harder to survive in. Yes, I have another closing announcement and this one will hit dessert-lovers right in the gut. According to APP.com, Mike's Crumb Cake Factory...
21 things that happened at my overwhelming 1st N.J. diner visit
Since moving to New Jersey three months ago, I’ve been asked this question time and again by my newly adopted New Jersey brethren. Back in Alabama, where I spent the last 33 years, there were luncheonettes and the like, but very few establishments folks around here would consider a diner. And where I grew up in Syria, such a place — offering just about every food item known to man — was a very foreign concept.
The Best Burger In All Of New Jersey
There is a very important question we need to get to the bottom of...WHERE IS THE BEST BURGER IN THE STATE ON NEW JERSEY? I did some digging (I'm happy to research this one) and I also took the lead from your opinions. It turns out we have lots of options...in fact, you may want to make this post into a burger bucket list and eat your way though it!
Will a Popular Italian Market Replace Corrado’s Vacant Brick, NJ Space?
It's only rumored for now, but hopefully, the rumors are true!. Ocean County will never forget the crazy story of the Brick Corrado's Market that never came to be. We were so excited when the popular Clifton, NJ market announced a new location was coming to Brick 3 years ago - which was soon delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic. Sadly, the delays didn't stop there. The grand opening was postponed a handful of times, before the store's sign was finally taken down in Laurel Square this past June.
The items that make these 11 NJ bakeries famous
New Jersey is home to many legendary bakeries, and it can be overwhelming to know which one to choose. I decided to do some research and ask New Jersey locals on Facebook, “What is well known as the MUST HAVE item at a bakery near you?". I received an overwhelming number of responses and I compiled them into a list of the pastries that make these 11 New Jersey bakeries famous among locals.
This Everyday Grocery Store Item Was Banned in New York, Could New Jersey Be Next?
Let's say you send your teenager to the grocery store with a short list of things for a party you're having that night. They get some chicken and seasoning for the grill, baked beans, corn, a sheet cake for dessert and of course you're making sundaes as well. Dinner wraps...
Introducing A Sweet Treat In Freehold, NJ: Ever Try A Portable Candy Store?
Over this past weekend, I was very lucky to attend the grand opening for Value City Furniture's newest location in Howell. (Same plaza as Target and Lowe's) As a part of the grand opening festivities, I was introduced to a pretty cool business concept that is really taking off at the Shore.
5 Awesome Apple Picking Orchards in New Jersey
I'm a huge fan of summer but when it comes to fall I love apple picking. These 5 apple orchards are mentioned by listeners and family members that have been to these orchards and had a blast. Every year our neighbors and friends make a point to set a date...
Anything New on the Former Boston Market Location in Brick, NJ?
It is almost "Fall" and as the days go by, the former Boston Market on Brick Blvd sits dark and empty in Brick Township. I recently drove by and was once again reminded that this heavily traveled location still is waiting for a new tenant. Boston Market was in business...
Chowderfest is returning to LBI
It’s not too early to start thinking about Chowderfest as the Chowder Trail will begin on Labor Day. The Chowder Trail is where you do the tasting and vote for your favorites. It continues on LBI until Sep. 30. Chowderfest has been held since 1989 (with pandemic changes in...
Is it Too Early for Pumpkin Spice in Ocean County, NJ? Or Are You Excited?
Since when did pumpkin coffee become such a controversial topic?. Dunkin' released their pumpkin menu on August 17th, and yesterday, August 30th, Starbucks followed suit. For many people (myself included), pumpkin spice drop day is one of the best days of the year. Many of us are stocking up on our limited-time-only favorite treat. I've already had my 3rd Pumpkin Spice latte of the season, and it's still August. And I know I'll enjoy plenty more where that came from.
New Jersey beaches suddenly becoming tent cities (Opinion)
It used to be that if somebody had a small baby or small children that they wanted to take to the beach they would bring a modest tent-like structure. The little ones could take a nap and their delicate skin could be protected from the sun. That’s a very good idea.
Getting Closer to the Amazing Iconic Der Wunder Weiner Coming to Bayville, NJ
We found out some answers about Der Wunder Weiner coming to Bayville. I wrote an article several months ago about Wunder Weiner will be back and better than ever just down the road a little bit on Rt. 9 in Bayville. We want Der Wunder Weiner back. More and more work is being done so it looks like we're getting closer and closer.
These 5 Awesome Events Around New Jersey, Will Have You Excited For September
This was my first summer as a resident of New Jersey, and more specifically the Jersey Shore. Waking up in my little Seaside Heights apartment every morning to see the sun shing and to hear the seagulls (despite how mean they are) cawing was phenomenal. I'm of course looking forward...
Franklin, NJ child dead: Left alone in hot car for hours, reports say
FRANKLIN (Somerset) — A young child’s death was under active investigation in the township on Tuesday, according to police, as several reports said a toddler had been left in a hot car. The Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed the death of a child in Franklin Township, while declining...
Pumpkin Spice Season In New Jersey Has Gone Over The Top
Even the biggest summer lovers in New Jersey have to realize that the days of crying that it's too early for pumpkin spice are quickly disappearing. You can make an argument up to and including Labor Day that it's too early for pumpkin spice anything but after this weekend, all bets are off.
Spooky and Delicious Halloween Cookies to Enjoy in Ocean County, NJ
September is approaching and we have already begun to see a lot of items for October, I'm talking Halloween. One of the most popular holidays in America and around the world. So it's no wonder we start in late July or August with Halloween promotions. This is what happened with this article.
Newest Wawa Store Opening In Camden County
A new Wawa store is opening in Voorhees, Camden County. Fifty customers have been invited to try Wawa's new balanced choice menu during an lunchtime event on Wednesday, Aug. 31.The new store will officially open at 8 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1. It is located at 1702 Burnt Mill Road...
Weed may be legal, but you still can’t smoke on NJ beaches
New Jersey's ban on beach smoking has been in effect for four summers. But shore towns are having a harder time this year keeping everyone in line with the law, especially now that recreational marijuana is legal in the Garden State. Officials in Seaside Heights hear few complaints from visitors...
New Jersey State Park Closed To The Public Because Of Animal Illness
As Summer winds down, I know everyone's goal is to spend as much time outside as possible. I am trying to throw SO many tennis balls for my dog Carolina before the weather turns. Before we now it, the weather forecast will include below freezing temperatures and snow storms. If...
