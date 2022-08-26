ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunshine to stick around Wednesday before rain returns Thursday

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Sunshine will hang around most of Middle Georgia today in the wake of a weak cold front. The skies were clear over most of Middle Georgia to begin the day, however a few spots saw low level clouds fill in around sunrise as temperatures reached their lows. We should see a good amount of sunshine around most of the region this afternoon allowing for plenty of warmth. Highs will reach the lower 90s for most of Middle Georgia with heat indices reaching into the upper 90s. Ambient winds will blow from the north early on today, however they will shift back towards the south as we head into the late afternoon and evening.
Staying mostly dry Wednesday

Temperatures across Middle Georgia warmed into the low 90s today, ahead of a “cold” front that should move in Wednesday. This front remains pretty weak, and will bring some drier air to at least the northern portion of our viewing area (north of Warner Robins). Dry air should...
Front brings continued rain chances Tuesday

We saw a hot day in Middle Georgia today, with highs warming to the low 90s (which is normal for this time of year). Highs tomorrow will warm back to the low 90s with partly cloudy skies to start the day. By the afternoon/evening hours a cold front will approach...
Hot weather returns to begin final week of August

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Sunny conditions are back for most of Middle Georgia today following last week’s cloudy weather. The skies were clear over most of Middle Georgia to begin the final Monday of August. The southeastern counties of the region, however woke up to a handful of low level clouds once again blanketing the sunrise. The southeastern counties of Middle Georgia are still dealing with the tail end of last week’s cloudy pattern, and unfortunately once again they will have a fair chance to see some storms later this afternoon and evening. The rest of the region may see one or two isolated showers, but that should be all.
Several middle Georgia organizations receive grants to support arts

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Thanks to a grant from Georgia Council for the Arts, several middle Georgia organizations are getting the support to continue immersing the community in the arts. The council awarded more than $1.3 million to several organizations across the state. We spoke with two right here...
Tallest Waterfall in Florida (4 Impressive Views)

The Tallest Waterfall in Florida isn’t just any waterfall, it’s a top-notch waterfall. If you’re looking to hit the high places, then look no further than Florida’s highest waterfall. The Tallest Waterfall in Florida is located in Falling Waters State Park. You’ll find this beautiful waterfall...
Alina Andras

6 Great Steakhouses in Georgia

What is your favorite thing to order when you go out? If the answer is a good, nice steak then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. If you live in Georgia, I have put together a list of six amazing steakhouses in Georgia that you should definitely visit in case you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Places in Georgia

While it is definitely recommend that we all eat healthy most of the time, it's perfectly ok to enjoy a juicy and delicious burgers from time to time. And since it's not something you should have on a daily basis you might as well make sure you are choosing a top rated burger places. With that in mind, I have put together a list of five great burger places in Georgia that you should definitely check out if you haven't already. All of them are known for serving amazing food made with high-quality ingredients so make sure to add these burger places to your list and pay them a visit next time you are craving a good burger.
Alina Andras

5 Great Seafood Restaurants in Georgia

If you love to go out with your loved ones from time to time and you love to eat seafood then you are in luck because I have put together a list of five amazing seafood restaurants in Georgia that truly know how to prepare seafood. On top of that, they only use high-quality ingredients, and the service is impeccable. All of these places are highly praised by locals and have excellent online reviews, so make sure to visit them if you have the chance.
