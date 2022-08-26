Here’s how to watch, stream or listen to the Carolina Panthers’ final preseason game

The Panthers’ preseason slate will wrap up Friday with a clash at home against the Buffalo Bills.

Carolina’s preseason finale, the team’s lone preseason game in Charlotte, will kick off at 7 p.m. as the team prepares for its regular season opener against the Cleveland Browns on Sept. 11. The Panthers enter the game with a 1-1 record, while the Bills are undefeated in the preseason.

For fans who can’t make it to Bank of America Stadium, there will be multiple options for keeping up with the action from home.

Here’s how to watch, stream or listen to the Panthers final preseason game of the year:

How to watch Panthers vs. Bills preseason game

Fans in Charlotte can watch the Panthers vs. Bills game on WJZY, the city’s local FOX affiliate.

Taylor Zarzour, Steve Smith Sr. and Kristen Balboni will be on the call for the broadcast.

Other regional affiliates that will carry the game include:

Raleigh’s WRAL, the city’s NBC affiliate

Wilmington’s WSFX, the city’s FOX affiliate

Greensboro’s WFMY, the city’s CBS affiliate

Greenville/Spartanburg, South Carolina’s WYFF, the city’s NBC affiliate

Columbia, South Carolina’s WACH, the city’s FOX affiliate

The game will also be replayed on the NFL Network at 3 a.m. Saturday, according to the Panthers .

How to stream Panthers vs. Bills preseason game

Friday’s game will also be available to stream for free for fans in the Charlotte area through Panthers.com or the Panthers app .

The game will also air live on the NFL’s new streaming platform, NFL+. Free trials are available .

Panthers preseason radio broadcast

For those who prefer radio, The Panthers Radio Network will also carry Friday’s game live on 99.7 FM The Fox in Charlotte.

Other regional affiliates that will carry the game can be found at panthers.com/news/television_radio , and fans can also listen to the radio broadcast online at panthers.com/audio .

Anish Shroff, Kurt Coleman, Jim Szoke and Kevin Donnalley will have the radio call.

The radio broadcast will begin with pregame coverage at 4 p.m.