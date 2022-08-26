Read full article on original website
Alice J. Graham, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alice J. Graham, 76, of Warren passed away on Saturday evening, August 27, 2022 at St. Joseph Medical Center in Warren. Alice was born on March 15, 1946 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of Almer and Helen (Hall) Storey. After graduating from Warren G. Harding...
Ernest H. Stinson, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ernest H. Stinson, age 66, of Hubbard passed away at home on Monday August 29, 2022. Ernest was born May 20, 1956 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Ernest H. & Margaret Ann Vanasdale Stinson. He was an over the road truck driver for many...
John “Jack” Young, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John “Jack” Young, passed away on August 29, 2022, at Select Specialty. He was born on October 19, 1954, in Youngstown, the son of Joseph and Jane Wilkins Young. He graduated from Wilson High School, class of 1972. John was a veteran of...
Clair Eugene Cooper, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private services were held for Clair Eugene Cooper, 88, of Austintown. Clair passed away Monday afternoon, August 29, 2022 at Austintown Healthcare Center. He was born May18, 1934 in Youngstown the son of Ross A. Cooper Sr. and Mary A. (Miller) Cooper. He retired as...
Richard M. Anderson, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) — Richard M. Anderson, 79, died Saturday, August 27, 2022, at his home. He was born October 24, 1942, in Youngstown, a son of James E. and Margaret L. Jenkins Anderson. Richard was a graduate of Chaney High School. He was a United States Army veteran.
Robert M. Palma, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert M. Palma, 76, died following thyroid cancer, Monday, August 29, 2022, at his home. He was born July 24, 1946, in Youngstown, a son of Robert F. and Mary Helen McBride Palma. He dedicated his life to family and the service of others. Nothing...
Patrick R. Hallock, Hanoverton, Ohio
HANOVERTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patrick R. Hallock, 68, went to his heavenly home on August 15, 2022. He was born on November 20, 1953 in Palmyra to the late Richard and Ruth Hallock. Patrick was born and raised in Palmyra and moved to Hanoverton in 1973 where he owned...
Louis Peter Dumas, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Sunday, August 28, 2022, Louis “Pete” Dumas passed away at age 82 in Austintown, Ohio. Pete was born on December 22,1939 in Wheeling, West Virginia, son of Louis Edward and Ruth Mae Dumas. Pete grew up in Latrobe, Pennsylvania where he graduated...
Sandra Richeal, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sandra K. Richeal, 77, died Tuesday evening, August 16, 2022 at Hospice House. She was born September 28, 1944 in Youngstown, a daughter of Raymond M. and Mildred V. Wimer Moffitt and was a lifelong area resident. Mrs. Richeal graduated from Choffin Nursing Center. She...
David Eugene Criss, Sebring, Ohio
SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David Eugene Criss, 63, passed away, Monday, August 29, 2022 at Mercy Medical Center in Canton. He was born November 29, 1958 in Salem, son of the late Charles T., Sr. and Dorothy Mae (Harris) Criss. David had worked at the Masco Workshop in Boardman...
Mary Louise Valeriani, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Louise Valeriani of Youngstown, Ohio passed away at home on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. She was born June 2, 1943, in Pittsburgh, the daughter of Phillip and Angeline (Piccoli) Valeriani. After losing her mother early in her life, she was reared by her Aunt Lena and Uncle Victor Ranalli, Sr.
Sharon Wolikow, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sharon Wolikow passed away Sunday, August 21, 2022, at Omni Manor Nursing Home, with her family by her side. Sharon was born October 8, 1951, in Buffalo, New York, the daughter of Adalene Connelly and her adopted stepmother and stepfather, Hump and Ethel Campbell. She...
Rose M. (Pignatelli) Flask, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Our beautiful mother, Rose M. Pignatelli Flask, who blessed our hearts with her life, her laughter and her love, passed away peacefully Sunday, August 28, 2022 at her home with her loving family by her side. Rose was born on July 13, 1932, the daughter...
Barbara Louise McClead Eckenrod, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara Louise McClead Eckenrod, age 75, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Sunday, August 28, 2022. She was born on October 10, 1946, to the late Gerald and Margaret Frye McClead. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Renee Eckenrod; parents and a brother, Robert...
Robert “Pud” W. McConnell, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert W. “Pud” McConnell, age 75, of Hubbard, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, August 28, 2022 after a fierce battle with ALS. Robert “Pud” was born June 4, 1947, a son of Hugh and Winifred “Fritzie” Warner McConnell. After...
Hugo Emil Silwanus, Leetonia, Ohio
LEETONIA – Hugo Emil Silwanus, 77, died Sunday, August 28, 2022 at Blossom Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. He was born on January 7, 1945 in Spangdahlem, Germany, the son of the late Johann Friederich and Elisabeth Silwanus. Hugo retired as a truck driver. He was a member of Columbiana...
Terri Lynn Thomas, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Terri Lynn Thomas, 64, of 137 Nevada Avenue NW, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Friday, August 26, 2022 at 1:02 p.m. at Cleveland Clinic Main Campus, following an extended illness. She was born February 15, 1958 in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania, the daughter of James T. and...
Martha Lee Alberti, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Martha Lee Alberti, 59, of Boardman, passed away Sunday, August 28, 2022 after a prolonged illness. Martha was born March 15, 1963, daughter of the late Patrick and Rita (Guerriero) Alberti. She went on to become a STNA and spent the rest of her life...
Gayle Sue Trummer, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gayle Sue Trummer, age 75, of Salem, passed peacefully while holding her beloved husband’s hand on Monday, August 29, 2022, at Caprice Health Care Center in North Lima. She was born on April 3, 1947, in Salem, the daughter of the late Lowell and...
Richard “Zeke” Zelanka, North Lima, Ohio
NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard “Zeke” Zelanka, 77, passed away on Friday, August 26, 2022 at Assumption Village. Richard, known by family and friends as “Zeke,” was born April 28, 1945 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late Joseph and Norma Benini Zelanka.
