HANOVERTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patrick R. Hallock, 68, went to his heavenly home on August 15, 2022. He was born on November 20, 1953 in Palmyra to the late Richard and Ruth Hallock. Patrick was born and raised in Palmyra and moved to Hanoverton in 1973 where he owned...

