Two city maintenance workers were hospitalized early Wednesday morning after a 22-year-old Copley Township man crashed into them as they were working on Route 59 about one mile west of the Portage County line in Stow. According to police, Cartier J. Smith-Johnson was driving a silver 2014 Chevy Camaro westbound around 12:17 a.m. on Route 59 when he drove into a coned-off work zone and struck two road crew members. The workers had been painting roadway markings...

STOW, OH ・ 17 MINUTES AGO