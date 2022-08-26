After several years of serving pet owners across the area, a local business has broken ground on a new facility as it looks to expand and increase services. Mae’s Mutts opened in Andalusia in 2019, but owner Elisha Bowling has been at it much longer starting a pet grooming business about 12 years ago in Indiana. She and her husband, Robert, moved to Andalusia where Elisha continued her business by opening Mae’s Mutts.

ANDALUSIA, AL ・ 7 HOURS AGO