Read full article on original website
Related
Andalusia Star News
GALLERY: Five graduate as first class of Covington Christian Women’s Job Corps program
Driven by the Lord’s strength and guidance of their mentors, five ladies have a new outlook on life after completing the Covington Christian Women’s Job Corps program last week. Cassandra Cowart, Kara Curry, Latoya Foster, Haley Owens, and Katherine Thompson represent Covington CWJC’s Class of 2022 as the...
Troy Messenger
Williams Chapel: An Alabama historic site
Homecoming at Williams Chapel United Methodist Church in the Brundidge/Tennille community on Sunday, August 28, 2022, was especially meaningful. The Homecoming celebration included the dedication of the Alabama Historical Commission’s signage designating Williams Chapel United Methodist Church as an Alabama Historic Site. Lawrence Bowden, a fourth generation descendent of...
WALA-TV FOX10
$25M manufacturing investment coming to south Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Ecore International has announced plans to invest $25.5 million to open a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Ozark. According to Gov. Kay Ivey, Pennsylvania-based Ecore specializes in transforming reclaimed materials into high-performance flooring and surface products. It is the largest converter of recycled rubber in North America, and its largest raw material is scrap truck tires.
alabamanews.net
New Manufacturing Plant Coming to Ozark, Creating 84 Jobs
Gov. Kay Ivey has announced that Ecore International plans to invest $25.5 million to open a manufacturing facility in Ozark, creating 84 jobs. Lancaster, Pennsylvania-based Ecore takes reclaimed materials and turns them into flooring and surface products. The company is the largest converter of reclaimed rubber in North America, and its largest raw material is scrap truck tires.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Historic marker placed at Alabama boyhood home of late US Rep. John Lewis
TROY, Ala. (AP) — There’s now a historic marker at the one-story brick house in Alabama where the late civil rights leader and Georgia Congressman John Lewis grew up as one of 11 children. The marker for Lewis’ birthplace was unveiled Saturday in Troy, WSFA-TV reported. Lewis’ family said at the ceremony that they believe it’s their duty to carry […]
Police investigate threat at Excel High School
EXCEL, Ala. (WKRG) – Excel Police Chief Mike West confirms an online threat on social media Monday was made by a student at Excel High School. As a precaution, additional law enforcement officers are on campus Tuesday. Chief West confirms the “vulgar, insensitive statement” was made on Snapchat, but it wasn’t directed towards the school […]
wdhn.com
Ozark will be receiving a multi-million dollar manufacturing facility
OZARK, Ala (WDHN)—The office of Governor Kay Ivey announced the City of Ozark will be receiving a new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, creating many high-paying jobs for the region. Ecore International, a Pennsylvania-based manufacturing company, will be investing $25.5 million dollars to open the facility which will create around 84...
Andalusia Star News
Patricia Lou Hill
Ms. Patricia Lou Hill of Andalusia passed away at Andalusia Manor on Sunday, August 28, 2022. The family will hold a private memorial service at a later date. Left to cherish her memories include a daughter, Amy (Scott) Aughtman of Andalusia; son, Jeremy (Kelly) Hughes of North Carolina; brother, Tom Hill of Ohio; JoAnn (Rod) Holman of Texas; grandchildren, Christopher Aughtman, Alisha (Joseph) Garcia, Caitlin (Dustin) Odom, Joshua (Taylor) Aughtman, Max Hughes, Cavin Hughes; great-grandchild, Eli Beau Odom; and many nieces and nephews.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Andalusia Star News
Bulldogs open region play on road at Dale County
Coming off wins over two quality opponents, Andalusia (2-0) looks to begin region play with a win at Dale County (0-2) Friday, Sept. 2 at 7 p.m. The teams meet for the first time since 1997 in their seventh matchup as the Bulldogs have a 4-2 series lead over the Warriors.
Crop duster crashes in southeast Alabama woods
Multiple law enforcement agencies hit the ground running to a wooded area south of Slocomb after a call about a plane trapped in the woodline.
Andalusia Star News
Lady Bulldogs post four-set win over Kinston
Andalusia battled back from a slow start in the first set and defeated Kinston 3-1 in the team’s first home volleyball match of the season Monday. The Lady Bulldogs (2-1) earned a 25-23, 20-25, 25-16, 25-18 win over Kinston (4-3). “We came out way too flat. They played much...
wdhn.com
Fort Rucker and all Army ground Chinook fleet
FORT RUCKER, Ala (WDHN)—As of the last 24 hours, the U.S Army has grounded its entire fleet of Chinook helicopters due to the risk of engine fires. According to U.S Army officials, they are aware of a small number of engine fires with the aircraft. The incidents did not result in any injuries or deaths.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wtvy.com
The Dale County Sheriff’s Office to hold a checkpoint on Saturday, September 3rd.
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Dale County Sheriff’s Office will be holding a DUI Checkpoint within Dale County, Alabama on Saturday, September 3rd. The Sheriff’s Office will also be partnering with SpectraCare Health Systems to disperse informational materials during the DUI checkpoint to remind all drivers about the consequences of driving under the influence and the dangers of underage drinking.
wtvy.com
Missing Samson Juvenile Brent Johnson
FODAC is a non-profit organization based out of Stone Mountain, Georgia. Today they delivered pallets of diapers masks canes and other personal protection equipment to the ma-chis. Borden is currently still delivering – but the looming closure is already impacting schools. At Geneva County High and Elementary – they're facing...
Andalusia Star News
Mae’s Mutts plans expansion after breaking ground on new facility
After several years of serving pet owners across the area, a local business has broken ground on a new facility as it looks to expand and increase services. Mae’s Mutts opened in Andalusia in 2019, but owner Elisha Bowling has been at it much longer starting a pet grooming business about 12 years ago in Indiana. She and her husband, Robert, moved to Andalusia where Elisha continued her business by opening Mae’s Mutts.
WSFA
1 dead, 1 in custody after Friday Georgiana shooting
GEORGIANA, Ala. (WSFA) - Georgiana police say one person is dead and another is behind bars following a shooting Friday night. Lajon Pate, 30, is charged with murder. According to Georgiana Police Chief Jeremy Peagler, the shooting happened at Ol’ Skool Bar and Lounge on Highway 106. The victim was taken to the hospital where they later died from a gunshot wound.
Andalusia Star News
Holmes Pecan finds new home in Andalusia; opens today
It’s a family affair, one could say. In the small southern community of Andalusia, the “Pecan House” as it’s known around town will open its doors to its new retail and buying location on the South By-Pass on Saturday. The day will mark the culmination of...
Rabid foxes killed in southeast Alabama after attempting ‘aggressive attack’ on officers, residents
Authorities in southeast Alabama killed two rabid wild foxes after the animals made several “aggressive attack attempts” on officers and residents. The foxes were spotted in Ozark by police officers from the city who responded to a call of the animals running loose, Police Chief Charles Ward told WDHN.
wdhn.com
DPD: Early morning bar fight leads to high-speed chase
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — An early Sunday morning fight at a local Dothan nightclub leads to a police chase into Daleville. Early Sunday morning, officials responded to a call about a fight that broke out at Rain on South Saint Andrews Street in Dothan. Officials arrived at the scene...
Andalusia Star News
Florala looks to build on opening-game win
After overcoming a six-point halftime deficit in the season opener, Florala (1-0, 0-0 1A Region 2) opens region play with a trip to Georgiana (2-0, 1-0) Friday, Sept. 2 at 7 p.m. This year will mark the 42nd all-time contest between the two teams. The Panthers have a 24-17 lead...
Comments / 0