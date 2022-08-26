ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

SFGate

California OKs bill to protect workers who use pot at home

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California could soon become the seventh state to make sure people won’t lose their jobs if they smoke marijuana when they are off the clock. State lawmakers on Tuesday passed a bill that would stop companies from punishing workers who fail a certain type of drug test that detects not whether a person is high, but whether the person has used marijuana at all in recent days.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Florida sues FDA over 'delay' of low-cost drug importations

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida sued federal health officials on Wednesday, accusing them of stalling the state's plan to import lower-cost prescription drugs from Canada. Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and Food and Drug Administration at a news conference.
FLORIDA STATE
SFGate

Equity is goal, not mandate, in California electric car rule

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Discounted prices, car-share programs and at least one million more public charging stations are among the ways California will try to make electric cars easier to buy and drive as it phases out the sale of gas-powered cars. But the state won't force automakers to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

California power grid operator braces for long heat wave

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Operators of California’s power grid expect to issue calls for voluntary conservation of electricity during a prolonged heat wave building over the West and they warned that there could be energy shortages if conditions worsen. Excessive-heat warnings expanded to all of Southern California and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

SpaceX launches 46 satellites into orbit from California

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. (AP) — A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket streaked across the California sky as it carried 46 Starlink satellites into orbit late Tuesday night. The rocket blasted off from coastal Vandenberg Space Force Base at 10:40 p.m. The satellites were later deployed from the rocket’s...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Kentucky flood victims to get up to 300 donated trailers

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky will receive up to 300 donated travel trailers from Louisiana to shelter people displaced by historic flooding that ravaged parts of Appalachia, the governors of both states said Wednesday. The first 65 donated trailers are being transported this week to a couple of hard-hit...
KENTUCKY STATE
SFGate

Moore leads Cox in fundraising in Maryland governor's race

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Democrat Wes Moore holds a big fundraising advantage over Republican Dan Cox so far in Maryland's governor's race — with more than 10 times the cash on hand when money raised by their running mates is added to the amounts they have raised, according to the latest campaign finance reports.
MARYLAND STATE
SFGate

Student found with gun, pot at San Joaquin Valley school

WASCO, Calif. (AP) — A gun and marijuana were seized from a student at a San Joaquin Valley high school, but authorities said there was no indication the youth intended to use the weapon. Staff took the items from the student on Monday at Independence High School in Wasco...
WASCO, CA

