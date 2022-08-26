Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Kansas City Chiefs Final Roster ProjectionChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Chiefs roster down to the NFL mandated 53 man roster.Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Mecole “The Jet” Hardman: The 2022 OutlookChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Should the Chiefs trade for Kareem HuntChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Starbucks Announces Store Closures Due to "Safety Issues"Cadrene HeslopSeattle, WA
Related
NBC Sports
Here’s how much money NFL practice squad players make
The practice squad is an important part of an NFL franchise. All 32 teams are bound to encounter injuries throughout a rigorous 17-game season, and the practice squad provides them with replacement options who are already familiar with the system. Don’t be surprised to see teams promote and sign practice...
NBC Sports
Rudy Ford to sign with Packers
The Packers are adding some depth to their secondary and potential special teams help. Green Bay is signing safety Rudy Ford, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Media. Ford was released by the Jaguars earlier this week. He had been with Jacksonville since last March, signing a two-year deal with the club. In 2021, Ford played 15 games with four starts, recording an interception, three passes defensed, and a half-sack. He also played 179 special teams snaps.
NBC Sports
Jaguars claim Ty Summers
The cut to 53 players that went on around the league on Tuesday set initial rosters for all 32 teams, but there are going to be many changes between now and the start of the regular season. With the first position in the waiver order, the Jaguars are positioned to...
NBC Sports
Bills worked out four punters Sunday
The Bills kicked off the process of finding a new punter on Sunday. Buffalo needs a new one because they released sixth-round pick Matt Araiza on Saturday. Araiza and two others have been sued by a woman who alleges they raped her last year. According to multiple reports, the Bills...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Sports
Josh Johnson returning to Broncos’ practice squad
NFL teams can sign up to 16 players to their practice squads on Wednesday and a good number of those players will be ones who return after they were let go in Tuesday’s cut to 53 players. One example of that will take place in Denver. Mike Klis of...
NBC Sports
Reports: Steelers getting trade calls on Mason Rudolph
Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has not made any public announcements about who will start at quarterback against the Bengals in Week 1, but the likeliest choice is Mitch Trubisky and recent developments make it look like first-round pick Kenny Pickett will be the No. 2. That pushes Mason Rudolph...
NBC Sports
Giants waive seven players
The Giants have started to reduce their roster to 53 players by announcing they’ve waived seven on Monday. New York waived kicker Ryan Santoso, offensive lineman Josh Rivas, defensive back Yusuf Corker, receiver Keelan Doss, receiver Travis Toivonen, defensive back Olaijah Griffin, and offensive lineman Eric Smith. Santoso was...
NBC Sports
Broncos cut five, including Bless Austin, in addition to making Sam Martin’s departure official
The Broncos made official the termination of punter Sam Martin‘s contract. He declined a pay cut, and the Broncos decided to go with Corliss Waitman. The NFL’s personnel report also lists five other players who the team waived Monday. The Broncos cut defensive back Blessuan Austin, linebacker Jeremiah...
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC Sports
Eagles practice squad tracker: Filling out the 16-man squad
The Eagles made a bunch of moves before Tuesday’s deadline to come up with their initial 53-man roster. Now it’s time to figure out the practice squad. Practice squads in 2022 can hold 16 players. We’ll be tracking all the additions here:. WR Devon Allen: The Eagles...
NBC Sports
Steelers release five to get down to 53 players
The Steelers have reduced their roster to 53 players by releasing several veterans. The team also officially announced its two Tuesday trades. Pittsburgh has released linebacker Marcus Allen, cornerback Justin Layne, running back Anthony McFarland, offensive lineman Joe Haeg, and offensive lineman Trent Scott. Allen, Layne, and McFarland were all...
NBC Sports
Shanahan describes how Lance responded to Jimmy G news
The 49ers keeping Jimmy Garoppolo in Santa Clara was not bad news for Trey Lance, coach Kyle Shanahan believes. In fact, it was quite the opposite. While rumors have swirled about Trey Lance’s job security since the plan’s for Garoppolo’s future were made public, Shanahan shared that there is no question that the two quarterbacks will peacefully -- and even happily -- coexist.
NBC Sports
Tyrann Mathieu deletes cryptic tweet, removes Saints references from social media
After an extended stay on the open market, veteran safety Tyrann Mathieu landed with the Saints. Under the circumstances, he got a good deal. But there’s currently a vague question lingering. He tweeted on Monday night, and then deleted, this sentiment: “The only job where youth beats out experience without actually being better.” Roughly an hour later, he said this: “HAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHHA.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Sports
Lions cut David Blough, leaving no backup quarterback behind Jared Goff for now
The Lions no longer have a backup quarterback. After the Lions cut one of their backup quarterbacks, Tim Boyle, they’re cutting the other one, David Blough. That leaves Jared Goff as the only quarterback currently on the Lions’ 53-man roster. Obviously, Goff won’t be the only quarterback on...
NBC Sports
Why the Eagles kept 3 undrafted rookies on their roster
Before the 2022 draft, Eagles general manager Howie Roseman mentioned that the Eagles were going to be particularly aggressive going after the undrafted pool ... and they were. It paid off. Because when the Eagles announced their initial 53-man roster on Tuesday it included three undrafted rookies: CB Josh Jobe,...
NBC Sports
NFL roster cuts 2022: These new free agents could fit Patriots
With NFL rosters now trimmed down to 53 players, there are some interesting names available on waivers and on the free-agent market. One team's trash could be the New England Patriots' treasure. The team should still look to add depth at several positions, particularly on offense as that side of the ball struggled throughout training camp and the preseason.
NBC Sports
Ravens restructure Ronnie Stanley’s contract
Left tackle Ronnie Stanley recently returned to the Ravens’ active roster and the team is hoping that he’ll be able to help them on the field in Week 1 of the regular season. It remains to be seen if things will play out that way, but Stanley has...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Sports
Lamar Jackson needs to hire an agent, now
I’ve said it before. Hopefully, I won’t say it again. Other than right now. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson needs to hire an agent. Not just any agent. A good agent. Someone who will know how to get Jackson the contract he wants. Someone who will, if the agent can’t get Jackson the contract he wants, give him the advice he needs regarding whether to accept or reject the bottom-line best offer the Ravens make. Whatever the Ravens put on the table, is it better to take it or to play for $23 million in 2022, with no guarantees for 2023?
NBC Sports
Vikings cut most of their 2021 draft class
The Vikings selected 11 players in the 2021 NFL draft. Most of those players were cut on Tuesday, failing to make the 53-man roster a year after they were drafted. That’s an ugly look for the Vikings’ prior regime of general manager Rick Spielman and coach Mike Zimmer, who were fired after the 2021 season. The new regime of general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and Kevin O’Connell clearly doesn’t think much of that draft class.
NBC Sports
Report: Kellen Mond plans to sign with Vikings’ practice squad if not claimed on waivers
Very soon, we’ll know whether another team claimed the balance of quarterback Kellen Mond‘s rookie contract. If he isn’t claimed, he plans to return to the place where he was just asked to leave. Via Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press, Mond intends to join...
NBC Sports
Cardinals place DeAndre Hopkins on suspended list among their 24 moves to reach 53 players
The Cardinals made 24 moves Tuesday, including placing receiver DeAndre Hopkins on the reserve/suspended list, as they reached the 53-player roster limit. Hopkins will miss the first six games. Rookie guard Marquis Hayes, who is dealing with a knee injury, will end his season on injured reserve. The Cardinals announced...
Comments / 0