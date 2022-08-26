ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

NBC Sports

Here’s how much money NFL practice squad players make

The practice squad is an important part of an NFL franchise. All 32 teams are bound to encounter injuries throughout a rigorous 17-game season, and the practice squad provides them with replacement options who are already familiar with the system. Don’t be surprised to see teams promote and sign practice...
NFL
NBC Sports

Rudy Ford to sign with Packers

The Packers are adding some depth to their secondary and potential special teams help. Green Bay is signing safety Rudy Ford, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Media. Ford was released by the Jaguars earlier this week. He had been with Jacksonville since last March, signing a two-year deal with the club. In 2021, Ford played 15 games with four starts, recording an interception, three passes defensed, and a half-sack. He also played 179 special teams snaps.
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Sports

Jaguars claim Ty Summers

The cut to 53 players that went on around the league on Tuesday set initial rosters for all 32 teams, but there are going to be many changes between now and the start of the regular season. With the first position in the waiver order, the Jaguars are positioned to...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
NBC Sports

Bills worked out four punters Sunday

The Bills kicked off the process of finding a new punter on Sunday. Buffalo needs a new one because they released sixth-round pick Matt Araiza on Saturday. Araiza and two others have been sued by a woman who alleges they raped her last year. According to multiple reports, the Bills...
BUFFALO, NY
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Missouri Football
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Kansas City, MO
Football
NBC Sports

Josh Johnson returning to Broncos’ practice squad

NFL teams can sign up to 16 players to their practice squads on Wednesday and a good number of those players will be ones who return after they were let go in Tuesday’s cut to 53 players. One example of that will take place in Denver. Mike Klis of...
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

Reports: Steelers getting trade calls on Mason Rudolph

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has not made any public announcements about who will start at quarterback against the Bengals in Week 1, but the likeliest choice is Mitch Trubisky and recent developments make it look like first-round pick Kenny Pickett will be the No. 2. That pushes Mason Rudolph...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Sports

Giants waive seven players

The Giants have started to reduce their roster to 53 players by announcing they’ve waived seven on Monday. New York waived kicker Ryan Santoso, offensive lineman Josh Rivas, defensive back Yusuf Corker, receiver Keelan Doss, receiver Travis Toivonen, defensive back Olaijah Griffin, and offensive lineman Eric Smith. Santoso was...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Person
Juju Smith Schuster
NBC Sports

Eagles practice squad tracker: Filling out the 16-man squad

The Eagles made a bunch of moves before Tuesday’s deadline to come up with their initial 53-man roster. Now it’s time to figure out the practice squad. Practice squads in 2022 can hold 16 players. We’ll be tracking all the additions here:. WR Devon Allen: The Eagles...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Steelers release five to get down to 53 players

The Steelers have reduced their roster to 53 players by releasing several veterans. The team also officially announced its two Tuesday trades. Pittsburgh has released linebacker Marcus Allen, cornerback Justin Layne, running back Anthony McFarland, offensive lineman Joe Haeg, and offensive lineman Trent Scott. Allen, Layne, and McFarland were all...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Sports

Shanahan describes how Lance responded to Jimmy G news

The 49ers keeping Jimmy Garoppolo in Santa Clara was not bad news for Trey Lance, coach Kyle Shanahan believes. In fact, it was quite the opposite. While rumors have swirled about Trey Lance’s job security since the plan’s for Garoppolo’s future were made public, Shanahan shared that there is no question that the two quarterbacks will peacefully -- and even happily -- coexist.
NFL
NBC Sports

Tyrann Mathieu deletes cryptic tweet, removes Saints references from social media

After an extended stay on the open market, veteran safety Tyrann Mathieu landed with the Saints. Under the circumstances, he got a good deal. But there’s currently a vague question lingering. He tweeted on Monday night, and then deleted, this sentiment: “The only job where youth beats out experience without actually being better.” Roughly an hour later, he said this: “HAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHHA.”
NEW ORLEANS, LA
#Broncos#Bills#American Football#Espn#Chargers
NBC Sports

Why the Eagles kept 3 undrafted rookies on their roster

Before the 2022 draft, Eagles general manager Howie Roseman mentioned that the Eagles were going to be particularly aggressive going after the undrafted pool ... and they were. It paid off. Because when the Eagles announced their initial 53-man roster on Tuesday it included three undrafted rookies: CB Josh Jobe,...
NFL
NBC Sports

NFL roster cuts 2022: These new free agents could fit Patriots

With NFL rosters now trimmed down to 53 players, there are some interesting names available on waivers and on the free-agent market. One team's trash could be the New England Patriots' treasure. The team should still look to add depth at several positions, particularly on offense as that side of the ball struggled throughout training camp and the preseason.
NFL
NBC Sports

Ravens restructure Ronnie Stanley’s contract

Left tackle Ronnie Stanley recently returned to the Ravens’ active roster and the team is hoping that he’ll be able to help them on the field in Week 1 of the regular season. It remains to be seen if things will play out that way, but Stanley has...
BALTIMORE, MD
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Lamar Jackson needs to hire an agent, now

I’ve said it before. Hopefully, I won’t say it again. Other than right now. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson needs to hire an agent. Not just any agent. A good agent. Someone who will know how to get Jackson the contract he wants. Someone who will, if the agent can’t get Jackson the contract he wants, give him the advice he needs regarding whether to accept or reject the bottom-line best offer the Ravens make. Whatever the Ravens put on the table, is it better to take it or to play for $23 million in 2022, with no guarantees for 2023?
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports

Vikings cut most of their 2021 draft class

The Vikings selected 11 players in the 2021 NFL draft. Most of those players were cut on Tuesday, failing to make the 53-man roster a year after they were drafted. That’s an ugly look for the Vikings’ prior regime of general manager Rick Spielman and coach Mike Zimmer, who were fired after the 2021 season. The new regime of general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and Kevin O’Connell clearly doesn’t think much of that draft class.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

