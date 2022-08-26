Read full article on original website
Related
MTV Apparently Censored Maneskin’s Televised 2022 VMA Performance
Maneskin were among the many performers tonight (Aug. 28) at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. They played a rendition of their song "Supermodel" during the ceremony, which marked their first-ever VMA performance. Apparently, MTV censored the broadcast. Maneskin's appearance tonight may or may not have brought viewers back to...
Slipknot’s Sid Wilson – It’s ‘Funny’ That People Are Just Now Realizing My Mask Was Animatronic
For many, Slipknot's video for "The Dying Song (Time to Sing)" clued them in on the animatronic nature of Sid Wilson's former primary mask in the band, but according to Wilson, the animatronic element of the mask which now sits beside him onstage as he dons his latest mask, was always there in the first place, though some are just now figuring that out.
See Megadeth Play New Song ‘We’ll Be Back’ Live for the First Time
Megadeth unveiled the track "We'll Be Back" from their upcoming album The Sick, the Dying... and the Dead! a few months ago, but they played it live for the very first time during a show earlier this week. The thrashers are currently out on the road with Five Finger Death...
How a Deadly School Fire Inspired Lyrics for Massive Journey Hit Song
Journey keyboard/guitarist Jonathan Cain opened up about two near-death experiences he had as a child on an episode of I Am Second. The musician talked about a tragic school fire at Chicago's Our Lady of the Angels church school that led him on a path with music and eventually to writing one of their biggest hits.
IN THIS ARTICLE
In This Moment Reimagine ‘Blood’ Favorites for 10th Anniversary EP
In This Moment are bringing new blood to some of their Blood album favorites to mark the album's 10th anniversary. The group has announced the Blood 1983 EP, which is on target for an Oct. 21 release through BMG and to kick things off they've revealed their reimagined version of the song "Whore" now dubbed "Whore 1983" as can be heard below.
Arctic Monkeys Debut New Song Live, Announce Seventh Album ‘The Car’
The Arctic Monkeys have lived up to their word, making sure that their latest studio album would come in under the five year mark. Getting the ball rolling on album No. 7 was a live performance of a brand new track titled "I Ain't Quite Where I Think I Am" that the group debuted during their performance at 2022 Zurich Open Air Festival Tuesday night (Aug. 23), which then led to the announcement of a new album titled The Car.
Maneskin Win Best Alternative Video at 2022 MTV Video Music Awards
It was a fierce competition, but Maneskin's "I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE" won the Best Alternative Video at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards Sunday night (Aug. 28). With seven nominees, this proved to be one of the more stacked categories. Nominees included Avril Lavigne (featuring blackbear) for "Love It When You Hate Me," Imagine Dragons x JID for "Enemy," Machine Gun Kelly featuring Willow for "Emo Girl," Panic! at the Disco's "Viva Las Vengeance," twenty one pilots for "Saturday" and Willow and Avril Lavigne featuring Travis Barker on "Grow" with the winner being Maneskin.
Poll: What’s the Best Rush Album? – Vote Now
Rush released a total of 19 albums during their time as a band, but which of them was the greatest? That's what we want to know which of their records you think is the best in this week's Loudwire Nights Album of the Week poll. You'll have until Friday at...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Brann Dailor Picks the Best Songs to Get Someone Into Mastodon
Mastodon dabble back and forth between hard rock and metal, so they can easily appeal to quite a large audience. But which of their songs is the best to introduce someone to their sound? Drummer Brann Dailor gave his opinion on that during a new interview with Loudwire Nights host Toni Gonzalez.
Architects Struggle With Identity in Crushing New Song ‘deep fake’
A "deep fake" is described as a synthetic media where a person's existing image is replaced by someone else's likeness. And if you feel like you're not quite feeling yourself, Architects can relate. The band just dropped a crushing new song titled "deep fake" that plays out questions related to identity and having the faith in yourself to embrace who you are.
Goatwhore Debut Ripping New Song ‘Death From Above’ Off 2022 Album ‘Angels Hung From the Arches of Heaven’
New Orleans-based extreme metal battalion Goatwhore will end what has been a five-year wait for a new record with Angels Hung From the Arches of Heaven set to arrive on Oct. 7. Just released is "Death From Above," the second single that comes on the heels of "Born of Satan's Flesh."
Volbeat’s Michael Poulsen Got Married Over the Weekend
Congrats are in order for Volbeat frontman Michael Poulsen, who is one again a married man after tying the knot with longtime girlfriend Jeanet Carlsen. This is the second marriage for the singer-guitarist, who was previously married to ex-wife Lina between 2010 and 2015. Poulsen and his new bride Jeanet...
Ayron Jones’ New Single ‘Filthy’ Lives Up to Its Name
If you know, you know! Ayron Jones delivered some of the nastiest guitar grooves in recent years on his Child of the State album, and with his first single since that breakthrough record, well, he's going for something absolutely "filthy." "Filthy" is not only the song title, it's also a...
Circa Survive Singer Anthony Green Denies Rumors That Band Is Breaking Up
Relax, Circa Survive fans. The band is not breaking up, though the group is on what singer Anthony Green calls "a little break." Rumors of a possible split started circulating online after the band altered the status of their Patreon for fans, but Green has assuaged any fears of a split.
Paul Stanley Says Making New KISS Music Would Set Him Up for Disappointment
The end of KISS as we know it is near — we don't know how near, but it's been confirmed for at least three years now. While they're currently embarking on their "final tour," don't expect a final album before they hang it up. Paul Stanley said making new music would just set him up for disappointment.
New Mastodon Documentary Details the Making of ‘Hushed and Grim’ — Exclusive Premiere
Mastodon's Hushed and Grim wasn't just their eighth studio release, it was a double album that captured a period of immense grieving and healing after the loss of their manager, Nick John. In a new documentary, premiering exclusively on Loudwire, fans can get a closer look at the making of the album.
How Nick Holmes (Bloodbath / Paradise Lost) Learned to Scream
Bloodbath / Paradise Lost vocalist Nick Holmes is our latest guest to tell us exactly how he learned to scream. Holmes credits the legendary Venom as the first band he ever heard with “extreme” vocals. “[Cronos] was just insane, I’d never heard anything like that before,” Holmes says. “When I heard that I was like, ‘Wow, this is insane.’ Kinda got me into the whole thing, you know?”
Muse Channel Slipknot in New Horror-Themed Video for ‘You Make Me Feel Like It’s Halloween’
Muse and Slipknot are probably two names you didn't expect to see together so frequently in 2022, but here we are. Muse's ninth album Will of the People is out today (Aug. 26), and they channel a bit of Slipknot in their new horror-themed video for the song "You Make Me Feel Like It's Halloween."
How Machine Head’s Robb Flynn Learned to Scream
Machine Head's Robb Flynn is the latest guest on Loudwire 'How I Learned to Scream' video series. Of Kingdom and Crown is the 10th studio album from the veteran group led by Flynn and the first since rebuilding the group in the wake of the departures of two longtime members, supercharged with aggression, bountifully dynamic and conceptually inspired by hit anime series, the ultra violent Attack on Titan.
The Story Behind the Rock + Metal-Loving, Singing Mr. Chicken
Do you ever watch something really funny online and think to yourself, How did someone come up with the idea for this? After stumbling upon Mr. Chicken's Instagram earlier this summer, we had that exact thought. Mr. Chicken is, well, a rubber chicken, and is somewhat of an internet sensation....
Loudwire
20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Rock music news, interviews, reviews and more from rock artists.
Comments / 0