WLWT 5
Afroman speaks out after Adams County deputies raid rapper's home
ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio — A warrant led to the search of singer and rapper Afroman's property in Adams County. Afroman, whose real name is Joseph Foreman, moved to Adams County around 2007 after he met a woman. The "Crazy Rap (Colt 45)" rapper stated that he was in Chicago at the time of the raid on Aug. 21.
Afro Man: Is Seeking Legal Action After Police Raid His Cincinnati Home
WLWT 5
Who killed Brittany Stykes? Parents continue their fight for answers nine years later
BROWN COUNTY, Ohio — Nine years after a 22-year-old pregnant mother was found dead in her Jeep alongside a Brown County road, her killer remains free. Brittany Stykes was found shot to death on Aug. 28, 2013. Her 14-month-old daughter, Aubree, had also been shot, but survived her injuries.
Fox 19
Driver sentenced in death of beloved West Side restaurant worker
CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The driver who killed a man in East Price Hill in 2020 could spend the next six years behind bars after a Hamilton County Common Pleas judge sentenced him Tuesday. The driver was high on cocaine and Fentanyl at the time of the crash, according to court...
Man accused of impersonating parent, attempted kidnapping at Xenia school appears in court
XENIA — A Fairborn man accused of impersonating a parent and planning to drug and kidnap a child at an “Open House” event at a Greene County school appeared in court Monday morning. Reid Duran, 35, was arrested Aug. 22 after an incident at St. Brigid School....
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Two found dead inside a west side home in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio— Residents in Chillicothe noticed a large police presence on the city’s west side this afternoon. According to initial reports from dispatchers, detectives along with officers from the Chillicothe Police Department responded to the 600 block of Cedar Street after the discovery of two bodies inside a residence.
Fox 19
Tri-State man in coma after getting stung 20k times by bees
RIPLEY, Ohio (WXIX) - A 20-year-old man nearly lost his life after getting stung thousands of times by bees last Friday. Austin Bellamy remains on a ventilator in a medically induced coma at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center Tuesday night. Bellamy was up in a lemon tree trimming branches...
LISTEN: 911 calls released after attempted Ohio kidnapping
St. Brigid School Principal Terry Adkins told 2 NEWS he was the first to see Duran enter the school and noticed something was off. Adkins said he immediately called the police when the child’s real parents entered the building.
WLWT 5
Coroner: Toddler dies following Carthage crash that killed woman
CINCINNATI — A toddler has diedfollowing a crash last week that also killed a 27-year-old woman in Carthage, the Hamilton County Coroner's Office says. The Coroner says 1-year-old Luka Drummond has died as part of a crash that happened last Thursday that killed 27-year-old Nancy Johnson. The crash happened...
Times Gazette
Lynchburg man indicted on domestic charge
WILMINGTON — A former Lynchburg man who is a domestic violence repeat offender has been indicted on a charge of domestic violence (DV). Grand jurors indicted Charles E. McCrobie, 40, of Martinsville, and formerly of Lynchburg, alleging he committed domestic violence on May 4, 2022. McCrobie has two prior...
linknky.com
Suspicious package detonated near Covington church
The Covington Police received a report of a suspicious package outside Latonia Baptist Church on Monday. To exercise caution, they called in the City of Cincinnati’s bomb squad to detonate the package, which was found just to be a suitcase of clothing. Lt. Col. Justin Wietholter, the assistant chief...
WKRC
17-year-old charged with raping child
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A teenager was taken into custody after he was accused of raping a child. Authorities say 17-year-old Michael Jackson, III raped a girl under the age of 13. The crime allegedly happened some time between the beginning of February and the end of March. Jackson is being...
Fox 19
OSP: 1 dead in Warren County crash
CLEARCREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A man is dead Monday after a crash in Warren County, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol. It happened around shortly before 12:40 p.m. at the intersection of OH-48 and OH-73 between Springboro and Waynesville. The victim is Dario Tompkins, 66, of Cleveland Heights, OSP...
New deadly drug combo being seen across Ohio
Those who treat people with substance abuse problems say a new deadly drug combination is starting to show up on the streets in other parts of the country and other communities in Ohio.
Fox 19
Woman sentenced up to 16.5 years for stabbing man multiple times in neck, abdomen
LEWIS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman from Amelia, Ohio pled guilty after stabbing a man nearly to death on Monday morning in Brown County court. Cheri Richards, 56, was charged with attempted murder for stabbing 61-year-old John Mott with a 10 to 12″ knife, according to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office.
Adams Countians rank #1 in Ohio as super commuters
By Sherry Larson People’s Defender Commuting to work is necessary for most peo
Cincinnati: A 19 Year Old Was Shot While Being Carjacked In Avondale
WLWT 5
Coroner: Man struck in Linwood hit-and-run dies
CINCINNATI — A 25-year-old man has diedfollowing a hit-and-run in the 3100 block of Linwood Avenue on Saturday. According to the Hamilton County coroner, Ryan Malm died on Sunday from injuries he sustained after being struck. Police say Malm sustained serious injuries and was transported to University of Cincinnati...
Fox 19
Cincinnati's Crime Vault | Beyond the Broadcast: Pike County Massacre - Part 1
In April of 2016, generations of a single family were killed in one night. The case has been called The Pike County Massacre and it's Ohio's largest criminal homicide investigation ever. In episode one of a three-part series, FOX 19 Investigative Reporter, Jessica Schmidt, breaks down the complex case just days before the start of the criminal trial of one of the accused. Cincinnati's Crime Vault is an award-winning true crime news series on FOX 19 Now. This audio podcast will take the stories featured in the news beyond the broadcast.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police asking for public's help in locating teenager who left home for 'unknown reasons'
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a girl who left her family for unknown reasons. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
