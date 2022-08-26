ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WLWT 5

Afroman speaks out after Adams County deputies raid rapper's home

ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio — A warrant led to the search of singer and rapper Afroman's property in Adams County. Afroman, whose real name is Joseph Foreman, moved to Adams County around 2007 after he met a woman. The "Crazy Rap (Colt 45)" rapper stated that he was in Chicago at the time of the raid on Aug. 21.
ADAMS COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Two found dead inside a west side home in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio— Residents in Chillicothe noticed a large police presence on the city’s west side this afternoon. According to initial reports from dispatchers, detectives along with officers from the Chillicothe Police Department responded to the 600 block of Cedar Street after the discovery of two bodies inside a residence.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
Fox 19

Tri-State man in coma after getting stung 20k times by bees

RIPLEY, Ohio (WXIX) - A 20-year-old man nearly lost his life after getting stung thousands of times by bees last Friday. Austin Bellamy remains on a ventilator in a medically induced coma at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center Tuesday night. Bellamy was up in a lemon tree trimming branches...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Coroner: Toddler dies following Carthage crash that killed woman

CINCINNATI — A toddler has diedfollowing a crash last week that also killed a 27-year-old woman in Carthage, the Hamilton County Coroner's Office says. The Coroner says 1-year-old Luka Drummond has died as part of a crash that happened last Thursday that killed 27-year-old Nancy Johnson. The crash happened...
CINCINNATI, OH
Times Gazette

Lynchburg man indicted on domestic charge

WILMINGTON — A former Lynchburg man who is a domestic violence repeat offender has been indicted on a charge of domestic violence (DV). Grand jurors indicted Charles E. McCrobie, 40, of Martinsville, and formerly of Lynchburg, alleging he committed domestic violence on May 4, 2022. McCrobie has two prior...
LYNCHBURG, OH
linknky.com

Suspicious package detonated near Covington church

The Covington Police received a report of a suspicious package outside Latonia Baptist Church on Monday. To exercise caution, they called in the City of Cincinnati’s bomb squad to detonate the package, which was found just to be a suitcase of clothing. Lt. Col. Justin Wietholter, the assistant chief...
COVINGTON, KY
WKRC

17-year-old charged with raping child

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A teenager was taken into custody after he was accused of raping a child. Authorities say 17-year-old Michael Jackson, III raped a girl under the age of 13. The crime allegedly happened some time between the beginning of February and the end of March. Jackson is being...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

OSP: 1 dead in Warren County crash

CLEARCREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A man is dead Monday after a crash in Warren County, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol. It happened around shortly before 12:40 p.m. at the intersection of OH-48 and OH-73 between Springboro and Waynesville. The victim is Dario Tompkins, 66, of Cleveland Heights, OSP...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
WDTN

New deadly drug combo being seen across Ohio

Those who treat people with substance abuse problems say a new deadly drug combination is starting to show up on the streets in other parts of the country and other communities in Ohio.
WLWT 5

Coroner: Man struck in Linwood hit-and-run dies

CINCINNATI — A 25-year-old man has diedfollowing a hit-and-run in the 3100 block of Linwood Avenue on Saturday. According to the Hamilton County coroner, Ryan Malm died on Sunday from injuries he sustained after being struck. Police say Malm sustained serious injuries and was transported to University of Cincinnati...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Cincinnati's Crime Vault | Beyond the Broadcast: Pike County Massacre - Part 1

In April of 2016, generations of a single family were killed in one night. The case has been called The Pike County Massacre and it's Ohio's largest criminal homicide investigation ever. In episode one of a three-part series, FOX 19 Investigative Reporter, Jessica Schmidt, breaks down the complex case just days before the start of the criminal trial of one of the accused. Cincinnati's Crime Vault is an award-winning true crime news series on FOX 19 Now. This audio podcast will take the stories featured in the news beyond the broadcast.
CINCINNATI, OH

